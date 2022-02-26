Statewide scores and local box scores from Saturday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Fall Creek 86, Columbus Catholic 85
Franklin 76, Mukwonago 66
Howards Grove 81, Mishicot 15
Ithaca 88, La Farge 35
Northwestern 93, St. Croix Falls 75
Omro 66, Lourdes Academy 59
Oostburg 56, Wausau East 36
Riverdale 86, Weston 48
Stanley-Boyd 58, Neillsville 53
Superior 70, Solon Springs 56
Whitefish Bay 52, Milwaukee King 44
Girls Basketball
Division 1=
Section 1=
Appleton East 70, Kimberly 44
People are also reading…
Hortonville 82, Hudson 41
Neenah 64, Wausau West 47
Superior 59, Eau Claire Memorial 58
Section 2=
De Pere 84, Sheboygan North 36
Germantown 87, Hartford Union 65
Kaukauna 71, Milwaukee King 58
Milwaukee DSHA 60, Homestead 59
Section 3=
Arrowhead 55, Madison La Follette 37
Brookfield East 62, Oconomowoc 22
Sun Prairie 58, Watertown 37
Waunakee 57, Verona Area 34
Section 4=
Franklin 50, Kenosha Indian Trail 31
Janesville Craig 71, Kenosha Bradford 65, OT
Kettle Moraine 83, Racine Case 27
Oak Creek 36, Mukwonago 33
Division 2=
Section 1=
Lakeland 50, Rhinelander 35
Menomonie 51, La Crosse Central 32
Mosinee 54, New London 30
Rice Lake 61, La Crosse Logan 36
Section 2=
Beaver Dam 60, Grafton 43
Cedarburg 63, Slinger 55
Fox Valley Lutheran 70, West De Pere 64
Notre Dame 81, Menasha 32
Section 3=
DeForest 58, Monona Grove 36
Union Grove 80, Wilmot Union 39
Waukesha West 61, Westosha Central 38
Section 4=
New Berlin Eisenhower 50, South Milwaukee 17
Pewaukee 73, New Berlin West 58
Pius XI Catholic 74, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 57
Whitefish Bay 64, Wauwatosa West 47
Division 3=
Section 1=
Altoona 49, Elk Mound 32
Prescott 54, Baldwin-Woodville 50
St. Croix Falls 76, Ellsworth 44
Section 2=
Brillion 64, Oostburg 62
Freedom 56, Wrightstown 31
Kiel 64, New Holstein 55
Xavier 54, Amherst 52
Section 3=
Columbus 65, Prairie du Chien 58
Edgewood 56, Edgerton 41
Kewaskum 74, Watertown Luther Prep 43
Section 4=
Dominican 50, University School of Milwaukee 30
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 77, Milwaukee School of Languages 61
Lake Mills 53, Catholic Memorial 50
Martin Luther 65, Lakeside Lutheran 45
Division 4=
Section 1=
Fall Creek 44, Osseo-Fairchild 40
Ladysmith 49, Cumberland 35
Neillsville 38, Colfax 36
Phillips 82, Unity 38
Section 2=
Auburndale 48, Iola-Scandinavia 42
Bonduel 83, Shiocton 46
St. Mary Catholic 66, Oconto 55
Westfield Area 50, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36
Section 3=
Aquinas 55, Cuba City 54
Mineral Point 57, Lancaster 46
New Glarus 61, Brodhead 47
Pardeeville 44, Belleville 42
Section 4=
Laconia 61, Manitowoc Lutheran 31
Racine Lutheran 56, Milwaukee Academy of Science 52
St. Marys Springs 66, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59
The Prairie School 67, Dodgeland 35
Division 5=
Section 1=
Hurley 52, South Shore 43
McDonell Central 58, Clear Lake 33
Northwood 61, Siren 34
Prairie Farm 65, Gilman 41
Section 2=
Assumption 61, Athens 60
Edgar 53, Wild Rose 52
Laona-Wabeno 35, Gillett 29
Section 3=
Bangor 61, Royall 56
Belmont 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 59
Blair-Taylor 72, Eleva-Strum 38
Highland 45, Kickapoo 34
Section 4=
Albany 53, Rio 37
Argyle 61, McDonell Central 30
Oakfield 50, Lourdes Academy 45
Randolph 69, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Stanley-Boyd 58, Neillsville 53
|Stanley-Boyd
|26
|32
|58
|Neillsville
|25
|28
|53
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 11, Carsen Hause 13, Landon Karlen 4, Henry Hoel 13. (19 14-21 14 58).
Neillsville: Braylon Boyer 2, Bryce Erickson 3, Andrew Brown 27, Alex Roman 5, Mason Poenz 16. (21 6-13 19 53).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (6): Smith 3, Hause 3, Karlen 1. Neillsville (5): Erickson 1, Brown 3, Roman 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Potaczek. Neillsville: Erickson.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 58, Clear Lake 33
|Clear Lake
|16
|17
|33
|McDonell
|33
|25
|58
Clear Lake: Brandee Madison 5, Ellie Cress 6, Brenna Peterson 7, Nora Eggert 4, Maddie Rosen 11. (11 6-9 12 33).
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 5, Marley Hughes 8, Amber Adams 4, Emily Cooper 12, Aubrey Dorn 10, Lauryn Deetz 16, Abigail Petranovich 3. (22 6-11 13 58).
3-Pointers—Clear Lake (6): Cress 3, Madison 1, Eggert 1, Rosen 1. McDonell (7): Hughes 1, Cooper 4, Deetz 2.
Fouled Out—Clear Lake: none. McDonell: none.