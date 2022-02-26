 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statewide scores and local box scores from Saturday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Fall Creek 86, Columbus Catholic 85

Franklin 76, Mukwonago 66

Howards Grove 81, Mishicot 15

Ithaca 88, La Farge 35

Northwestern 93, St. Croix Falls 75

Omro 66, Lourdes Academy 59

Oostburg 56, Wausau East 36

Riverdale 86, Weston 48

Stanley-Boyd 58, Neillsville 53

Superior 70, Solon Springs 56

Whitefish Bay 52, Milwaukee King 44

Girls Basketball

Division 1=

Section 1=

Appleton East 70, Kimberly 44

Hortonville 82, Hudson 41

Neenah 64, Wausau West 47

Superior 59, Eau Claire Memorial 58

Section 2=

De Pere 84, Sheboygan North 36

Germantown 87, Hartford Union 65

Kaukauna 71, Milwaukee King 58

Milwaukee DSHA 60, Homestead 59

Section 3=

Arrowhead 55, Madison La Follette 37

Brookfield East 62, Oconomowoc 22

Sun Prairie 58, Watertown 37

Waunakee 57, Verona Area 34

Section 4=

Franklin 50, Kenosha Indian Trail 31

Janesville Craig 71, Kenosha Bradford 65, OT

Kettle Moraine 83, Racine Case 27

Oak Creek 36, Mukwonago 33

Division 2=

Section 1=

Lakeland 50, Rhinelander 35

Menomonie 51, La Crosse Central 32

Mosinee 54, New London 30

Rice Lake 61, La Crosse Logan 36

Section 2=

Beaver Dam 60, Grafton 43

Cedarburg 63, Slinger 55

Fox Valley Lutheran 70, West De Pere 64

Notre Dame 81, Menasha 32

Section 3=

DeForest 58, Monona Grove 36

Union Grove 80, Wilmot Union 39

Waukesha West 61, Westosha Central 38

Section 4=

New Berlin Eisenhower 50, South Milwaukee 17

Pewaukee 73, New Berlin West 58

Pius XI Catholic 74, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 57

Whitefish Bay 64, Wauwatosa West 47

Division 3=

Section 1=

Altoona 49, Elk Mound 32

Prescott 54, Baldwin-Woodville 50

St. Croix Falls 76, Ellsworth 44

Section 2=

Brillion 64, Oostburg 62

Freedom 56, Wrightstown 31

Kiel 64, New Holstein 55

Xavier 54, Amherst 52

Section 3=

Columbus 65, Prairie du Chien 58

Edgewood 56, Edgerton 41

Kewaskum 74, Watertown Luther Prep 43

Section 4=

Dominican 50, University School of Milwaukee 30

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 77, Milwaukee School of Languages 61

Lake Mills 53, Catholic Memorial 50

Martin Luther 65, Lakeside Lutheran 45

Division 4=

Section 1=

Fall Creek 44, Osseo-Fairchild 40

Ladysmith 49, Cumberland 35

Neillsville 38, Colfax 36

Phillips 82, Unity 38

Section 2=

Auburndale 48, Iola-Scandinavia 42

Bonduel 83, Shiocton 46

St. Mary Catholic 66, Oconto 55

Westfield Area 50, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36

Section 3=

Aquinas 55, Cuba City 54

Mineral Point 57, Lancaster 46

New Glarus 61, Brodhead 47

Pardeeville 44, Belleville 42

Section 4=

Laconia 61, Manitowoc Lutheran 31

Racine Lutheran 56, Milwaukee Academy of Science 52

St. Marys Springs 66, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59

The Prairie School 67, Dodgeland 35

Division 5=

Section 1=

Hurley 52, South Shore 43

McDonell Central 58, Clear Lake 33

Northwood 61, Siren 34

Prairie Farm 65, Gilman 41

Section 2=

Assumption 61, Athens 60

Edgar 53, Wild Rose 52

Laona-Wabeno 35, Gillett 29

Section 3=

Bangor 61, Royall 56

Belmont 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 59

Blair-Taylor 72, Eleva-Strum 38

Highland 45, Kickapoo 34

Section 4=

Albany 53, Rio 37

Argyle 61, McDonell Central 30

Oakfield 50, Lourdes Academy 45

Randolph 69, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Stanley-Boyd 58, Neillsville 53

Stanley-Boyd    26    32      58
Neillsville     252853

Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 11, Carsen Hause 13, Landon Karlen 4, Henry Hoel 13. (19 14-21 14 58).

Neillsville: Braylon Boyer 2, Bryce Erickson 3, Andrew Brown 27, Alex Roman 5, Mason Poenz 16. (21 6-13 19 53).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (6): Smith 3, Hause 3, Karlen 1. Neillsville (5): Erickson 1, Brown 3, Roman 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Potaczek. Neillsville: Erickson.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 58, Clear Lake 33

Clear Lake     16     17     33
McDonell     332558

Clear Lake: Brandee Madison 5, Ellie Cress 6, Brenna Peterson 7, Nora Eggert 4, Maddie Rosen 11. (11 6-9 12 33).

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 5, Marley Hughes 8, Amber Adams 4, Emily Cooper 12, Aubrey Dorn 10, Lauryn Deetz 16, Abigail Petranovich 3. (22 6-11 13 58).

3-Pointers—Clear Lake (6): Cress 3, Madison 1, Eggert 1, Rosen 1. McDonell (7): Hughes 1, Cooper 4, Deetz 2.

Fouled Out—Clear Lake: none. McDonell: none.

0
0
0
0
0

