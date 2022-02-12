 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statewide scores and local box scores from Saturday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Appleton East 76, Hortonville 47

Belleville 74, Waterloo 31

Bloomer 71, Barron 32

Brodhead 50, Turner 48

Brookfield Central 65, Middleton 55

Brookfield East 87, Madison East 69

Brown Deer 76, Heritage Christian 70

Cameron 68, Hayward 52

Catholic Memorial 71, Lake Country Lutheran 68

DeForest 66, Beaver Dam 46

Eau Claire North 77, Bay Port 75

Edgewood 60, Mount Horeb 48

Elmwood/Plum City 59, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 33

Fort Atkinson 62, Monona Grove 41

Frederic 61, Birchwood 31

Iola-Scandinavia 57, Sturgeon Bay 49

Kaukauna 92, Fond du Lac 74

Kenosha Bradford 59, Union Grove 41

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 58, Shoreland Lutheran 40

Luther 82, Sparta 50

Madison Memorial 48, Beloit Memorial 40

Madison West 66, West Allis Nathan Hale 61

Marquette University 69, Janesville Craig 49

Melrose-Mindoro 41, Lincoln 6

Menomonee Falls 92, Madison La Follette 73

Mukwonago 81, Wilmot Union 49

Northwestern 84, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 60

Peshtigo 68, Gillett 48

Roncalli 46, Little Chute 44

Saint Lawrence Seminary 59, Madison Country Day 32

Saint Thomas More 82, The Prairie School 60

Sauk Prairie 63, Reedsburg Area 36

Seneca 87, Weston 15

Sheboygan Falls 56, Wrightstown 55

Valley Christian 54, Young Coggs Prep 52

Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 65, Mercer 39

Waukesha South 77, Germantown 58

Wauwatosa East 70, Janesville Parker 49

Wayland Academy 57, Dodgeland 55

Weyauwega-Fremont 56, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52

Girls Basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 50, Chippewa Falls 33

Eau Claire North 60, Hudson 59

Germantown 76, Arrowhead 70

Gillett 51, Peshtigo 41

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 65, Shoreland Lutheran 47

Lakeside Lutheran 42, Luther 35

Menomonie 52, River Falls 24

Mercer 48, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 28

Milwaukee Early View 38, Cristo Rey Jesuit 18

Milwaukee Saint Anthony 39, Kenosha Reuther 21

Omro 50, Ripon 49

Oregon 58, Westosha Central 37

Parkview 60, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 38

Rice Lake 43, New Richmond 33

Sauk Prairie 66, Baraboo 33

Seneca 57, Weston 30

West Allis Central 53, Heritage Christian 49

Box Scores

Girls Hockey

Fox Cities Stars 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    1     1     0     2
Fox Cities0213

First Period—CF/M: Brianna Buonincontro, 7:33.

Second Period—FC: Gwen Gilliard (Grace Rentmeister, Julia Ludemann), 10:39.

FC: McKayla Zilisch (Gwen Gilliard), 10:39.

Third Period—CF/M: Paige Steinmetz (Brianna Buonincontro), 13:11, PP.

FC: Maleiyah Streck (Megan Tesky), 15:12.

Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 3-7-6-16. Fox Cities: 9-10-12-31. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 9-8-11-28. Fox Cities: Ella Sciborski: 2-6-6-14. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 1-2:00. Fox Cities: 2-4:00.

