Statewide scores and local box scores from Saturday's prep action

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 58, Shoreland Lutheran 40
Luther 82, Sparta 50
Madison Memorial 48, Beloit Memorial 40
Madison West 66, West Allis Nathan Hale 61
Marquette University 69, Janesville Craig 49
Melrose-Mindoro 41, Lincoln 6
Menomonee Falls 92, Madison La Follette 73
Mukwonago 81, Wilmot Union 49
Northwestern 84, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 60
Peshtigo 68, Gillett 48
Roncalli 46, Little Chute 44
Saint Lawrence Seminary 59, Madison Country Day 32
Saint Thomas More 82, The Prairie School 60
Sauk Prairie 63, Reedsburg Area 36
Seneca 87, Weston 15
Sheboygan Falls 56, Wrightstown 55
Valley Christian 54, Young Coggs Prep 52
Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 65, Mercer 39
Waukesha South 77, Germantown 58
Wauwatosa East 70, Janesville Parker 49
Wayland Academy 57, Dodgeland 55
Weyauwega-Fremont 56, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52
Girls Basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 50, Chippewa Falls 33
Eau Claire North 60, Hudson 59
Germantown 76, Arrowhead 70
Gillett 51, Peshtigo 41
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 65, Shoreland Lutheran 47
Lakeside Lutheran 42, Luther 35
Menomonie 52, River Falls 24
Mercer 48, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 28
Milwaukee Early View 38, Cristo Rey Jesuit 18
Milwaukee Saint Anthony 39, Kenosha Reuther 21
Omro 50, Ripon 49
Oregon 58, Westosha Central 37
Parkview 60, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 38
Rice Lake 43, New Richmond 33
Sauk Prairie 66, Baraboo 33
Seneca 57, Weston 30
West Allis Central 53, Heritage Christian 49
Box Scores
Girls Hockey
Fox Cities Stars 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
1
1
0
2
Fox Cities
0
2
1
3
First Period—CF/M: Brianna Buonincontro, 7:33.
Second Period—FC: Gwen Gilliard (Grace Rentmeister, Julia Ludemann), 10:39.
FC: McKayla Zilisch (Gwen Gilliard), 10:39.
Third Period—CF/M: Paige Steinmetz (Brianna Buonincontro), 13:11, PP.
FC: Maleiyah Streck (Megan Tesky), 15:12.
Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 3-7-6-16. Fox Cities: 9-10-12-31. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 9-8-11-28. Fox Cities: Ella Sciborski: 2-6-6-14. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 1-2:00. Fox Cities: 2-4:00.
Photos: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey scores big win over St. Croix Valley 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
Mason Monarski scored 39 points including a 9-for-18 effort from 3-point range to lead the Chi-Hi boys basketball team in a 92-84 nonconference win over D.C. Everest on Tuesday evening. Marcus Hall scored 57 points for D.C. Everest in the defeat.
The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team gave East Lakeland Conference leader Prairie Farm its first conference defeat of the season on Thursday, grinding out a 63-58 overtime victory. Emma Lechleitner led the Chieftains with 17 points
Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels were each first in their respective weight classes as the Cadott wrestling team won a Cloverbelt Conference team championship on Saturday in Cadott. Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer and Stanley-Boyd's Troy Trevino also earned individual titles.
The Chi-Hi gymnastics team won its final tuneup before the Big Rivers Conference championships on Monday, defeating Rice Lake and Superior in a home triangular. Ava Krista was first all-around as she, Ella Spaeth and Lilly Schultz earned first-place finishes individually.
Brianna Buonincontro scored two goals while Addisyn Buesgen, Paige Steinmetz, Madelyn Hebert and Ashley Slupe each scored as well in the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team's 6-2 victory over St. Croix Valley on Tuesday evening.