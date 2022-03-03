Statewide scores and local box scores from Thursday's prep action

Scores Girls Basketball Sectionals
Appleton East 67, Superior 33
Neenah 65, Hortonville 60
De Pere 58, Milwaukee DSHA 34
Germantown 90, Kaukauna 87
Arrowhead 59, Sun Prairie 41
Brookfield East 46, Waunakee 41
Kettle Moraine 81, Janesville Craig 37
Oak Creek 45, Franklin 33
Menomonie 65, Rice Lake 42
Beaver Dam 61, Cedarburg 57
Notre Dame 53, Fox Valley Lutheran 16
Reedsburg Area 73, DeForest 45
Union Grove 55, Waukesha West 53
Pewaukee 58, New Berlin Eisenhower 27
Pius XI Catholic 80, Whitefish Bay 36
Altoona 53, West Salem 49
St. Croix Falls 75, Prescott 54
Dominican 38, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 33
Martin Luther 40, Lake Mills 35
Neillsville 34, Fall Creek 28
Phillips 54, Ladysmith 51
Bonduel 57, St. Mary Catholic 46
Westfield Area 59, Auburndale 29
Mineral Point 63, Aquinas 55
New Glarus 52, Pardeeville 33
Laconia 42, St. Marys Springs 30
Racine Lutheran 56, The Prairie School 51
McDonell Central 62, Prairie Farm 52
Laona-Wabeno 57, Three Lakes 36
Bangor 56, Blair-Taylor 50
Box Scores McDonell 62, Prairie Farm 52
Prairie Farm 25 27 52 McDonell 32 30 62
Prairie Farm: Lauren Kahl 9, Avery Hansen 8, Paige Richards 3, Marnie Kahl 12, Sydney Junkans 20. (18 11-18 18 52).
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 11, Marley Hughes 6, Emily Cooper 8, Aubrey Dorn 10, Lauryn Deetz 20, Abigail Petranovich 7. (23 12-18 18 62).
3-Pointers—Prairie Farm (5): L. Kahl 3, Richards 1, M. Kahl 1. McDonell (3): Hughes 1, Cooper 2.
Fouled Out—Prairie Farm: none. McDonell: none.
Photos: McDonell girls basketball tops Prairie Farm in Division 5 sectional semis 3-3-22
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Aubrey Dorn (23)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Marley Hughes (1), Destiny Baughman (0)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Emily Cooper (22)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Destiny Baughman (0)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Destiny Baughman (0)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Marley Hughes (1) is fouled
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Marley Hughes (1) is fouled
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Marley Hughes (1)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Emily Cooper (22)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Emily Cooper (22)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Lauryn Deetz (24)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Lauryn Deetz (24)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Lauryn Deetz (24)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Destiny Baughman (0)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Lauryn Deetz (24)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Emily Cooper (22)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Emily Cooper (22)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Emily Cooper (22)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Emily Cooper (22)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Aubrey Dorn (23)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Lauryn Deetz (24)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Lauryn Deetz (24)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Emily Cooper (22)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Emily Cooper (22)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Lauryn Deetz (24)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Lauryn Deetz (24)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Destiny Baughman (0)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Lauryn Deetz (24)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Lauryn Deetz (24)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Marley Hughes (1)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Marley Hughes (1)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Emily Cooper (22), Destiny Baughman (0)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Marley Hughes (1)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Emily Cooper (22)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Marley Hughes (1)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Emily Cooper (22)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Destiny Baughman (0)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Abigail Petranovich (42)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Marley Hughes (1)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Marley Hughes (1)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Marley Hughes (1)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Marley Hughes (1)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Amber Adams (11)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Amber Adams (11)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
The McDonell student section cheers during a timeout on Thursday evening in Colfax.
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Marley Hughes (1)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Marley Hughes (1)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
McDonell's Aubrey Dorn (23) and Prairie Farm's Sydney Junkans (31) battle for a loose ball.
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
McDonell's Aubrey Dorn (23) and Prairie Farm's Sydney Junkans (31) battle for a loose ball.
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Marley Hughes (1)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
Emily Cooper (22)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
McDonell's Laneyse Baughman (30), Kali Goulet (25), Sydney Flanagan (20) and Emma Stelter (21) celebrate after Thursday's win over Prairie Farm in Colfax.
BRANDON BERG
McDonell girls basketball vs Prairie Farm in Colfax 3-3-22
BRANDON BERG
