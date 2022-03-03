 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statewide scores and local box scores from Thursday's prep action

Scores

Girls Basketball Sectionals

Division 1

Section 1

Appleton East 67, Superior 33

Neenah 65, Hortonville 60

Section 2

De Pere 58, Milwaukee DSHA 34

Germantown 90, Kaukauna 87

Section 3

Arrowhead 59, Sun Prairie 41

Brookfield East 46, Waunakee 41

Section 4

Kettle Moraine 81, Janesville Craig 37

Oak Creek 45, Franklin 33

Division 2

Section 1

Lakeland 58, Mosinee 56

Menomonie 65, Rice Lake 42

Section 2

Beaver Dam 61, Cedarburg 57

Notre Dame 53, Fox Valley Lutheran 16

Section 3

Reedsburg Area 73, DeForest 45

Union Grove 55, Waukesha West 53

Section 4

Pewaukee 58, New Berlin Eisenhower 27

Pius XI Catholic 80, Whitefish Bay 36

Division 3

Section 1

Altoona 53, West Salem 49

St. Croix Falls 75, Prescott 54

Section 2

Brillion 65, Kiel 43

Freedom 67, Xavier 41

Section 3

Edgewood 49, Columbus 28

Waupun 50, Kewaskum 47

Section 4

Dominican 38, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 33

Martin Luther 40, Lake Mills 35

Division 4

Section 1

Neillsville 34, Fall Creek 28

Phillips 54, Ladysmith 51

Section 2

Bonduel 57, St. Mary Catholic 46

Westfield Area 59, Auburndale 29

Section 3

Mineral Point 63, Aquinas 55

New Glarus 52, Pardeeville 33

Section 4

Laconia 42, St. Marys Springs 30

Racine Lutheran 56, The Prairie School 51

Division 5

Section 1

McDonell Central 62, Prairie Farm 52

Northwood 50, Hurley 43

Section 2

Assumption 50, Edgar 42

Laona-Wabeno 57, Three Lakes 36

Section 3

Bangor 56, Blair-Taylor 50

Highland 57, Belmont 46

Section 4

Albany 64, Argyle 31

Randolph 58, Oakfield 38

Box Scores

McDonell 62, Prairie Farm 52

Prairie Farm     25   27   52
McDonell     32    30     62

Prairie Farm: Lauren Kahl 9, Avery Hansen 8, Paige Richards 3, Marnie Kahl 12, Sydney Junkans 20. (18 11-18 18 52).

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 11, Marley Hughes 6, Emily Cooper 8, Aubrey Dorn 10, Lauryn Deetz 20, Abigail Petranovich 7. (23 12-18 18 62).

3-Pointers—Prairie Farm (5): L. Kahl 3, Richards 1, M. Kahl 1. McDonell (3): Hughes 1, Cooper 2.

Fouled Out—Prairie Farm: none. McDonell: none.

