Statewide scores and local box scores from Thursday's prep action

Scores
Adams-Friendship 68, Nekoosa 47
Almond-Bancroft 59, Rosholt 42
Bay Port 68, Sheboygan North 66
Blair-Taylor 76, Independence 61
Brillion 66, Two Rivers 24
Chilton 64, Sheboygan South 57
Colfax 55, Glenwood City 43
Cuba City 65, Darlington 59
Cuba City 79, Boscobel 34
Cudahy 79, Kenosha Reuther 24
Cumberland 70, Spooner 60
Darlington 66, Boscobel 44
Darlington 91, Shullsburg 38
Dodgeville 66, Prairie du Chien 61
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 42
Fall Creek 62, McDonell Central 37
Highland 56, Shullsburg 34
Howards Grove 86, Oostburg 74
Iola-Scandinavia 41, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27
Kohler 83, Random Lake 50
Madison Memorial 57, Janesville Parker 42
Martin Luther 58, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55
Mauston 72, Westfield Area 54
Mineral Point 70, Iowa-Grant 40
Neillsville 71, Greenwood 46
Owen-Withee 62, Spencer 50
Princeton/Green Lake 57, Pardeeville 48
Racine Horlick 53, Oak Creek 51
River Ridge 76, Pecatonica 36
Solon Springs 78, Mercer 46
Southwestern 60, Fennimore 51
Stanley-Boyd 58, Thorp 37
Sturgeon Bay 85, Oconto 77
University School of Milwaukee 59, Kenosha Christian Life 44
Watertown Luther Prep 57, Lake Mills 47
Whitehall 90, Gilmanton 59
Wisconsin Heights 77, Belleville 68
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 69, Sparta 62
Abbotsford 57, Prentice 42
Augusta 62, Owen-Withee 38
Baldwin-Woodville 66, Amery 42
Cudahy 59, Kenosha Reuther 24
Dodgeland 81, Oakfield 53
Eau Claire Memorial 59, Stevens Point 50
Fennimore 49, Lancaster 45
Freedom 76, Wrightstown 38
Greenfield 80, Shorewood 44
Gresham Community 61, Wausaukee 36
Kettle Moraine 50, Brookfield East 47
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51, Plymouth 39
Lake Mills 58, Waterloo 29
Laona-Wabeno 46, Florence 38
Martin Luther 61, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 54
Mineral Point 59, Darlington 40
New Berlin Eisenhower 54, Whitnall 33
New Berlin West 58, Greendale 33
Notre Dame 82, Kimberly 54
Oak Creek 55, Kenosha Tremper 25
Oneida Nation 58, Crivitz 54
Osseo-Fairchild 73, Black River Falls 29
Palmyra-Eagle 68, Cambria-Friesland 66
Sauk Prairie 61, Madison East 42
Seymour 58, Green Bay East 9
Shorewood 52, Waukesha North 41
South Shore 73, Solon Springs 72
Turtle Lake 58, Shell Lake 46
Wauwatosa West 81, Messmer 24
West De Pere 61, Menasha 57
Westfield Area 68, Mauston 16
Wonewoc-Center 62, New Lisbon 47
Box Scores Fall Creek 62, McDonell 37
McDonell 19 18 37 Fall Creek 37 25 62
McDonell: Aidan Misfeldt 3, Eddie Mittermeyer 3, Keagan Galvez 4, Jordan Sikora 2, Canan Huss 21, Joe Janus 4. (13 9-9 9 37).
Fall Creek: Kael Sanfelippo 6, Cameron Martzke 4, Ben Kelly 2, Jack Walden 3, Soren Johnson 18, Bo Vollrath 17, Leo Hagberg 6, Jeffrey Ritger 6. (28 2-4 11 62).
3-Pointers—McDonell (2): Huss 1, Mittermeyer 1. Fall Creek (3): Walden 1, Hagberg 2, Johnson 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Fall Creek: none.
Bloomer 33, Eau Claire Regis 31
Bloomer 16 17 33 Eau Claire Regis 11 20 31
Bloomer: Evan Rogge 3, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 9, Connor Crane 8, Jack Strand 6, Cael Iverson 7. (14 4-10 10 33).
Eau Claire Regis: Zander Rockow 4, Josh Brickner 2, Kendron Krogman 20, David Ricciardi 5. (11 4-9 15 31).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (1): Schwarzenberger. Eau Claire Regis (5): Krogman 4, Ricciardi 1.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Eau Claire Regis: none.
Stanley-Boyd 58, Thorp 37
Thorp 12 25 37 Stanley-Boyd 32 26 58
Thorp: Ryan Raether 9, Aidan Rosemeyer 10, Logan Hanson 3, Brady Stewart 7, Denzel Sutton 5, Zach Tieman 3. (15 3-7 18 37).
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 10, Carsen Hause 17, Cooper Nichols 10, Landon Karlen 2, Brady Potaczek 7, Logan Burzynski 1, Henry Hoel 11. (19 14-23 10 58).
3-Pointers—Thorp (4): Rosemeyer 2, Stewart 1, Sutton 1. Stanley-Boyd (6): Smith 3, Hause 2, Hoel 1.
Fouled Out—Thorp: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Lake Holcombe 65, Riverside 32
Riverside 16 16 32 Lake Holcombe 33 32 65
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 16, Emma Lechleitner 20, Brooke Lechleitner 19, Justine Kane 1, Abby Jones 4, Carly Vavra 5. (25 11-22 16 65).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (4): Kirkman 2, B. Lechleitner 1, Vavra 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Kane.
Chi-Hi 2, New Richmond 1 (OT)
Chi-Hi 0 1 0 1 2 New Richmond 1 0 0 0 1
First Period—New Richmond: Steven Chapman (Bjorn Baheman), 5:23.
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Drew Bowe (Jackson Hoem), 15:18.
Overtime—Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Jackson Bohland, Drake Bowe), 5:33.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 10-6-16-3-35. New Richmond: 16-20-10-4-50. Saves—Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer: 15-20-10-4-49. New Richmond: Blake Milton: 10-7-16-4-37. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 2-4:00. New Richmond: 3-6:00.
Photos: Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Joe Janus (44), Colfax's Jack Scharlau (23)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Bloomer's Evan Rogge (3), Cadott's Cameron Messenger (32)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Bloomre's Connor Crane (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Cadott's Tegan Ritter (2), Bloomer's Connor Crane (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Bloomer's Marcus Harelstad (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Bloomer's Marcus Harelstad (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Bloomer's Connor Crane (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Bloomer's Marcus Harelstad (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Bloomer's Domanyck Schwarzenberger (4)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Bloomer's Jonah Bleskacek (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Bloomer's Jake Bleskacek (24)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Cadott's Brodee Burish (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Cadott's Brodee Burish makes a pass from the ground during a game against Bloomer on Saturday morning in Menomonie.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Cadott's Tegan Ritter (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Bloomer's Jack Strand (12), Cadott's Brodee Burish (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Bloomer's Connor Crane (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Bloomer's Connor Crane (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Cadott's Brodee Burish (5), Bloomer's Evan Rogge (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Cadott's Nolan Blum (23)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Cadott's Tegan Ritter (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Cadott's Tegan Ritter (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Cadott's Ryan Sonnentag (21)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Cadott's Ethan West (22)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Cadott's Nolan Blum (23), Bloomer's Cael Iverson (44)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Cadott's Ryan Sonnentag (21)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Thorp's Aiden Rosemeyer (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Thorp's Brady Stewart (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Thorp's Zach Tieman (33)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Thorp's Ryan Raether (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Thorp's Brady Stewart (12), Ryan Raether (2)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Thorp's Brady Stewart (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Thorp's Brady Stewart (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Thorp's Aiden Rosemeyer (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Thorp's Aiden Rosemeyer (5)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Thorp's Brady Stewart (12)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Thorp's Denzel Sutton (20)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Thorp's Jaxon Hurst (11)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Colfax's Tristan Lenz (22)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Colfax's Jack Scharlau (23)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Colfax's Jack Scharlau (23)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Colfax's Elijah Entzminger (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Colfax's Tristan Lenz (22)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Colfax's Elijah Entzminger (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Colfax's Ryan Albricht (24)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Colfax's Elijah Entzminger (10)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Colfax's Nick Jensen (42)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Colfax's Bryce Sikora (4)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Joe Janus (44)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Joe Janus (44)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Jordan Sikora (24)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Cooper Mittermeyer (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Joe Janus (44), Colfax's Ryan Albricht (24)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Joe Janus (44)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Joe Janus (44)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Aidan Misfeldt (1)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Eddie Mittermeyer (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Aidan Misfeldt (1)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Joe Janus (44), Colfax's Jack Scharlau (23)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Joe Janus pulls down a rebound against Colfax on Saturday afternoon at Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Eddie Mittermeyer (3)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Miles Flanagan (34)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Colfax's Nick Jensen stretches to pull down a rebound against Chippewa Falls McDonell on Saturday afternoon in Menomonie.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Joe Janus (44)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Cooper Mittermeyer (0)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Canan Huss (33)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Canan Huss (33)
BRANDON BERG
