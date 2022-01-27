 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statewide scores and local box scores from Thursday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Adams-Friendship 68, Nekoosa 47

Almond-Bancroft 59, Rosholt 42

Barneveld 77, Argyle 38

Bay Port 68, Sheboygan North 66

Blair-Taylor 76, Independence 61

Bloomer 33, Regis 31

Bowler 78, White Lake 47

Brillion 66, Two Rivers 24

Cassville 35, Belmont 34

Chilton 64, Sheboygan South 57

Colby 85, Gilman 14

Colfax 55, Glenwood City 43

Cuba City 65, Darlington 59

Cuba City 79, Boscobel 34

Cudahy 79, Kenosha Reuther 24

Cumberland 70, Spooner 60

Darlington 66, Boscobel 44

Darlington 91, Shullsburg 38

Dodgeville 66, Prairie du Chien 61

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 42

Edgerton 58, Big Foot 52

Fall Creek 62, McDonell Central 37

Highland 56, Shullsburg 34

Howards Grove 86, Oostburg 74

Iola-Scandinavia 41, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27

Kohler 83, Random Lake 50

Madison Memorial 57, Janesville Parker 42

Manawa 71, Tigerton 28

Markesan 57, Rio 47

Martin Luther 58, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55

Mauston 72, Westfield Area 54

McFarland 83, Clinton 36

Mineral Point 70, Iowa-Grant 40

Neillsville 71, Greenwood 46

Owen-Withee 62, Spencer 50

Princeton/Green Lake 57, Pardeeville 48

Racine Horlick 53, Oak Creek 51

Randolph 77, Montello 28

River Ridge 76, Pecatonica 36

Solon Springs 78, Mercer 46

Southwestern 60, Fennimore 51

Stanley-Boyd 58, Thorp 37

Sturgeon Bay 85, Oconto 77

Turner 78, Brodhead 72

University School of Milwaukee 59, Kenosha Christian Life 44

Watertown Luther Prep 57, Lake Mills 47

Whitehall 90, Gilmanton 59

Wisconsin Heights 77, Belleville 68

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 69, Sparta 62

Girls Basketball

Abbotsford 57, Prentice 42

Ashland 76, Spooner 23

Athens 75, Rib Lake 43

Augusta 62, Owen-Withee 38

Baldwin-Woodville 66, Amery 42

Cameron 67, Luck 37

Cudahy 59, Kenosha Reuther 24

Dodgeland 81, Oakfield 53

Eau Claire Memorial 59, Stevens Point 50

Fennimore 49, Lancaster 45

Flambeau 50, Clayton 31

Freedom 76, Wrightstown 38

Greenfield 80, Shorewood 44

Gresham Community 61, Wausaukee 36

Hurley 65, Washburn 26

Kettle Moraine 50, Brookfield East 47

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51, Plymouth 39

La Farge 68, Ithaca 49

Lake Mills 58, Waterloo 29

Laona-Wabeno 46, Florence 38

Marinette 51, Waupaca 32

Martin Luther 61, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 54

Mineral Point 59, Darlington 40

New Berlin Eisenhower 54, Whitnall 33

New Berlin West 58, Greendale 33

New London 49, Xavier 47

Notre Dame 82, Kimberly 54

Oak Creek 55, Kenosha Tremper 25

Oneida Nation 58, Crivitz 54

Osseo-Fairchild 73, Black River Falls 29

Palmyra-Eagle 68, Cambria-Friesland 66

Sauk Prairie 61, Madison East 42

Seymour 58, Green Bay East 9

Shorewood 52, Waukesha North 41

South Shore 73, Solon Springs 72

Turtle Lake 58, Shell Lake 46

Wauwatosa West 81, Messmer 24

West De Pere 61, Menasha 57

Westfield Area 68, Mauston 16

Wonewoc-Center 62, New Lisbon 47

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Fall Creek 62, McDonell 37

McDonell   19     18     37
Fall Creek     372562

McDonell: Aidan Misfeldt 3, Eddie Mittermeyer 3, Keagan Galvez 4, Jordan Sikora 2, Canan Huss 21, Joe Janus 4. (13 9-9 9 37).

Fall Creek: Kael Sanfelippo 6, Cameron Martzke 4, Ben Kelly 2, Jack Walden 3, Soren Johnson 18, Bo Vollrath 17, Leo Hagberg 6, Jeffrey Ritger 6. (28 2-4 11 62).

3-Pointers—McDonell (2): Huss 1, Mittermeyer 1. Fall Creek (3): Walden 1, Hagberg 2, Johnson 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Fall Creek: none.

Bloomer 33, Eau Claire Regis 31

Bloomer   16     17     33
Eau Claire Regis     112031

Bloomer: Evan Rogge 3, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 9, Connor Crane 8, Jack Strand 6, Cael Iverson 7. (14 4-10 10 33).

Eau Claire Regis: Zander Rockow 4, Josh Brickner 2, Kendron Krogman 20, David Ricciardi 5. (11 4-9 15 31).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (1): Schwarzenberger. Eau Claire Regis (5): Krogman 4, Ricciardi 1.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Eau Claire Regis: none.

Stanley-Boyd 58, Thorp 37

Thorp   12   25   37
Stanley-Boyd     32      26      58

Thorp: Ryan Raether 9, Aidan Rosemeyer 10, Logan Hanson 3, Brady Stewart 7, Denzel Sutton 5, Zach Tieman 3. (15 3-7 18 37).

Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 10, Carsen Hause 17, Cooper Nichols 10, Landon Karlen 2, Brady Potaczek 7, Logan Burzynski 1, Henry Hoel 11. (19 14-23 10 58).

3-Pointers—Thorp (4): Rosemeyer 2, Stewart 1, Sutton 1. Stanley-Boyd (6): Smith 3, Hause 2, Hoel 1.

Fouled Out—Thorp: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Girls Basketball

Lake Holcombe 65, Riverside 32

Riverside   16  16   32
Lake Holcombe     33     32     65

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 16, Emma Lechleitner 20, Brooke Lechleitner 19, Justine Kane 1, Abby Jones 4, Carly Vavra 5. (25 11-22 16 65).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (4): Kirkman 2, B. Lechleitner 1, Vavra 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Kane.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 2, New Richmond 1 (OT)

Chi-Hi0     1     0     1     2
New Richmond    100     01

First Period—New Richmond: Steven Chapman (Bjorn Baheman), 5:23.

Second Period—Chi-Hi: Drew Bowe (Jackson Hoem), 15:18.

Overtime—Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Jackson Bohland, Drake Bowe), 5:33.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 10-6-16-3-35. New Richmond: 16-20-10-4-50. Saves—Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer: 15-20-10-4-49. New Richmond: Blake Milton: 10-7-16-4-37. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 2-4:00. New Richmond: 3-6:00.

