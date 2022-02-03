 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statewide scores and local box scores from Thursday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Auburndale 80, Cadott 37

Black River Falls 73, Osseo-Fairchild 44

Campbellsport 67, Mayville 54

Cashton 76, Brookwood 36

Clintonville 54, Wrightstown 45

Crivitz 79, Oneida Nation 37

Eau Claire North 52, Chippewa Falls 48

Fox Valley Lutheran 78, Waupaca 43

Freedom 58, Little Chute 49

Gibraltar 61, Algoma 50

Gillett 57, Lena 55

Hilbert 57, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 55

Hillsboro 33, Bangor 10

Howards Grove 73, Manitowoc Lutheran 61

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 81, Waupun 49

Kohler 63, Sheboygan Christian 60

Laconia 72, Omro 55

Lomira 57, North Fond du Lac 36

Luxemburg-Casco 81, Oconto Falls 59

Mauston 81, Adams-Friendship 54

Medford Area 81, Antigo 41

Milwaukee Golda Meir 74, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 59

Mondovi 70, Colfax 44

Necedah 55, Royall 47

Neenah 63, Brookfield Central 57

New Lisbon 52, Wonewoc-Center 50

Niagara 64, Saint Thomas Aquinas 29

Oak Creek 87, Racine Park 53

Oregon 75, Portage 45

Reedsville 73, Mishicot 42

River Falls 49, Hudson 48

Sheboygan Area Luth. 89, Ozaukee 41

Slinger 51, Hartford Union 48, 2OT

St. Mary Catholic 88, Random Lake 80

St. Marys Springs 67, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53

Three Lakes 54, Goodman 33

University Lake/Trinity 63, Augustine Prep 56

Washburn 58, Mellen 53

Waterford 52, Elkhorn Area 47

West De Pere 77, Green Bay West 40

Westosha Central 42, Burlington 35

Winneconne 61, Wautoma 45

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 63, Pacelli 46

Girls Basketball

Algoma 36, Sevastopol 31

Almond-Bancroft 35, Pittsville 28

Appleton North 54, Bay Port 50

Arcadia 36, Independence 28

Auburndale 70, Prentice 32

Baraboo 47, Portage 38

Beaver Dam 57, DeForest 37

Belmont 52, River Ridge 30

Brillion 59, Roncalli 33

Brodhead 55, Big Foot 9

Cambria-Friesland 63, Princeton/Green Lake 47

Cambridge 58, Belleville 54

Cameron 59, Cumberland 48

Cochrane-Fountain City 57, Eleva-Strum 43

Colfax 56, Boyceville 12

Columbus 71, Watertown Luther Prep 56

Columbus Catholic 50, Greenwood 28

Cuba City 81, Riverdale 29

Darlington 45, Fennimore 24

Darlington 59, Iowa-Grant 24

De Soto 43, Seneca 32

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 49, Alma 43

Edgerton 63, East Troy 38

Edgewood 60, Mount Horeb 44

Elk Mound 43, Durand 42

Fall Creek 58, Thorp 25

Highland 54, Benton 32

Hurley 57, Mellen 31

Jefferson 51, Whitewater 39

Kickapoo 58, Ithaca 39

Kiel 66, Two Rivers 48

Ladysmith 53, Barron 33

Lake Mills 60, Poynette 55

Lincoln 57, Gilmanton 33

Lourdes Academy 58, Horicon 29

Luther 58, Black River Falls 17

Madison East 94, Beloit Memorial 59

Madison La Follette 59, Madison Memorial 47

Manawa 70, White Lake 9

Marathon 46, Abbotsford 40

Markesan 37, Fall River 24

Marshall 51, Wisconsin Heights 44

Marshfield 48, Wausau East 38

McDonell Central 61, Regis 39

Melrose-Mindoro 48, Augusta 41

Messmer 46, Living Word Lutheran 35

Middleton 63, Madison West 21

Mineral Point 91, Boscobel 55

Monona Grove 77, Fort Atkinson 54

Neillsville 57, Spencer 14

Nekoosa 47, Mauston 46

Newman Catholic 47, Rib Lake 43

Northland Lutheran 68, Tigerton 32

Oakfield 65, Dodgeland 45

Oconto Falls 70, Southern Door 41

Oregon 67, Monroe 41

Osseo-Fairchild 73, Stanley-Boyd 52

Prairie du Chien 63, Platteville 30

Racine St. Catherine's 43, Burlington 42

Randolph 47, Pardeeville 36

Reedsburg Area 55, Sauk Prairie 42

Rice Lake 58, River Falls 41

Rosholt 47, Port Edwards 36

Sheboygan Falls 46, Valders 35

Solon Springs 58, Butternut 36

Somerset 46, Altoona 40

South Shore 58, Washburn 33

Stratford 73, Chequamegon 13

Sun Prairie 80, Janesville Craig 72

Superior 44, Hudson 43

Tri-County 51, White Lake 14

University Lake/Trinity 32, Augustine Prep 30

Verona Area 69, Janesville Parker 19

Wauzeka-Steuben 67, North Crawford 26

Williams Bay 58, Madison Abundant Life 51

Winneconne 51, Ripon 37

Wisconsin Dells 58, Adams-Friendship 31

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 68, Merrill 52

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Eau Claire North 52, Chi-Hi 48

Eau Claire North    27     25     52
Chi-Hi272148

Eau Claire North: Dexter Kallstrom 3, Roscoe Rennock 20, Jonah Hanson 10, Henry Wilkinson 16, Cole Bakkum 3. (19 7-14 6 52).

Chi-Hi: Keion Twyman 21, Christian Crumbaker 10, Kansas Smith 2, Jackson Tomczak 2, Jackson Gugel 2, Mason Monarski 11. (22 0-0 14 48).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (4): Twyman 1, Monarski 3. Eau Claire North (7): Rennock 1, Hanson 2, Wilkinson 3, Bakkum 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Eau Claire North: none.

Menomonie 64, New Richmond 63

Menomonie28     36      64
New Richmond     293463

Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 20, Carter Giesking 7, Charlie Morning 4, Trey Mensing 8, Clayton Fanetti 8, Reed Styer 17. (24 11-16 12 64).

New Richmond: Reis Hidde 8, Cullen Lease 3, RJ Amundson 6, Drew Effertz 2, CJ Campbell 22, Alex Jarchow 8, George Schroeder 4, Jacob Hagman 10. (22 16-16 18 63).

3-Pointers—Menomonie (5): Giesking 1, Mensing 2, Fanetti 2. New Richmond (3): Campbell 2, Lease 1.

Fouled Out—Menomonie: none. Auburndale: none.

Cornell 74, Lac Courte Oreilles 44

Lac Courte Oreilles    21    23     44
Cornell     353774

Lac Courte Oreilles: Melvin White 14, Thomas White 4, Jess Hanlon 15, James Wilson 6, Larry Perry 5. (18 8-13 13 44).

Cornell: Avery Turany 8, Hunter Anders 2, Bentley Spangler 12, Dawson Munson 4, Dylan Bowe 25, Blake Anders 18, Isaiah Sanchez 3. (28 11-17 8 74).

3-Pointers—Lac Courte Oreilles (0): none. Cornell (11): Turany 2, Spangler 2, Munson 1, Bowe 5, Sanchez 1.

Fouled Out—Lac Courte Oreilles: Hanlon. Cornell: none.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 61, Eau Claire Regis 39

Eau Claire Regis    21     18     39
McDonell     342761

Eau Claire Regis: Emma Klink 2, Makenna Rohrscheib 13, Ava Highman 5, Carly Borst 1, Annabelle Schroeder 1, Cara Olson 6, Ashley Chilson 11. (13 8-12 8 39).

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 2, Marley Hughes 18, Emma Stelter 5, Emily Cooper 13, Aubrey Dorn 3, Lauryn Deetz 15, Abigail Petranovich 2. (23 4-7 14 61).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (4): Rohrscheib 1, Highman 1, Olsen 2. McDonell (9): Baughman 1, Hughes 2, Cooper 3, Deetz 3.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. McDonell: none.

Cadott 52, Bloomer 33

Bloomer    12   21   33
Cadott     25     27     52

Bloomer: Danielle Latz 10, Karissa Petska 2, Katlyn Jones 4, Brooklynn Sarauer 2, Madison Faschingbauer 3, Abby Iverson 12. (16 0-2 19 33).

Cadott: Elly Eiler 17, Lauryn Goettl 14, Bradee Burish 2, Emma Kowalczyk 5, Eva Enestvedt 8, Laken Ryan 6. (18 11-21 14 52).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (1): Faschingbauer. Cadott (5): Eiler 1, Goettl 1, Kowalczyk 1, Ryan 2.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Cadott: Goettl.

Osseo-Fairchild 73, Stanley-Boyd 52

Osseo-Fairchild     36     37     73
Stanley-Boyd     252752

Osseo-Fairchild: Lacey Frase 12, Dezaray Eisberner 5, Mariah Steinke 6, Taylor Hammer 2, Madisyn Loonstra 18, Taylor Gunderson 25. (30 11-19 12 73). 

Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 6, Tina Benson 2, Kayte Licht 13, Jessica Hazuga 4, Lily Hoel 18, Teagen Becker 9. (23 0-1 15 52).

3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (8): Frase 2, Eisenberner 1, Skoug 1, Gunderson 4. Stanley-Boyd (6): Licht 1, Hoel 2, Becker 3.

Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 4, New Richmond 1

New Richmond    0     1     0      1
Chi-Hi0224

Second Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Small (Ezra Lindstrom, Jackson Bohland), 12:08.

New Richmond: Easton Schmit, 14:05, PP.

Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Drew Bowe), 15:16.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Ben Carlson (Owen Krista, Jackson Bohland), 2:06, PP.

Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Jackson Hoem), 4:49.

Shots on Goal—New Richmond: 7-9-10-26. Chi-Hi: 11-14-15-40. Saves—New Richmond: Blake Milton: 11-12-13-36. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer: 7-8-10-25. Penalties—New Richmond: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi: 3-6:00.

Girls Hockey

Central Wisconsin 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    0     0      0      5
Central Wisconsin1220

First Period—CW: Gabi Hueser (Logan Crawford), 1:05.

Second Period—CW: Mackenzie Boutch (Julia DeByle), 2:27.

CW: Logan Crawford (Taylor Freidel, Tristau Wicklund), 3:33.

Third Period—CW: Samantha Federici (Hannah Baumann), 3:25, PP.

CW: Samantha Federici (Dru Sabatke), 11:00.

Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 4-10-4-18. Central Wisconsin: 8-14-12-34. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 7-12-10-29. Central Wisconsin: Chloe Lemke: 4-10-4-18. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 2-4:00. Central Wisconsin: 4-8:00.

