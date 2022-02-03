Statewide scores and local box scores from Thursday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Auburndale 80, Cadott 37
Black River Falls 73, Osseo-Fairchild 44
Campbellsport 67, Mayville 54
Cashton 76, Brookwood 36
Clintonville 54, Wrightstown 45
Crivitz 79, Oneida Nation 37
Eau Claire North 52, Chippewa Falls 48
Fox Valley Lutheran 78, Waupaca 43
Freedom 58, Little Chute 49
Gibraltar 61, Algoma 50
Gillett 57, Lena 55
Hilbert 57, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 55
Hillsboro 33, Bangor 10
Howards Grove 73, Manitowoc Lutheran 61
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 81, Waupun 49
Kohler 63, Sheboygan Christian 60
Laconia 72, Omro 55
Lomira 57, North Fond du Lac 36
Luxemburg-Casco 81, Oconto Falls 59
Mauston 81, Adams-Friendship 54
Medford Area 81, Antigo 41
Milwaukee Golda Meir 74, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 59
Mondovi 70, Colfax 44
Necedah 55, Royall 47
Neenah 63, Brookfield Central 57
New Lisbon 52, Wonewoc-Center 50
Niagara 64, Saint Thomas Aquinas 29
Oak Creek 87, Racine Park 53
Oregon 75, Portage 45
Reedsville 73, Mishicot 42
River Falls 49, Hudson 48
Sheboygan Area Luth. 89, Ozaukee 41
Slinger 51, Hartford Union 48, 2OT
St. Mary Catholic 88, Random Lake 80
St. Marys Springs 67, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53
Three Lakes 54, Goodman 33
University Lake/Trinity 63, Augustine Prep 56
Washburn 58, Mellen 53
Waterford 52, Elkhorn Area 47
West De Pere 77, Green Bay West 40
Westosha Central 42, Burlington 35
Winneconne 61, Wautoma 45
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 63, Pacelli 46
Girls Basketball
Algoma 36, Sevastopol 31
Almond-Bancroft 35, Pittsville 28
Appleton North 54, Bay Port 50
Arcadia 36, Independence 28
Auburndale 70, Prentice 32
Baraboo 47, Portage 38
Beaver Dam 57, DeForest 37
Belmont 52, River Ridge 30
Brillion 59, Roncalli 33
Brodhead 55, Big Foot 9
Cambria-Friesland 63, Princeton/Green Lake 47
Cambridge 58, Belleville 54
Cameron 59, Cumberland 48
Cochrane-Fountain City 57, Eleva-Strum 43
Colfax 56, Boyceville 12
Columbus 71, Watertown Luther Prep 56
Columbus Catholic 50, Greenwood 28
Cuba City 81, Riverdale 29
Darlington 45, Fennimore 24
Darlington 59, Iowa-Grant 24
De Soto 43, Seneca 32
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 49, Alma 43
Edgerton 63, East Troy 38
Edgewood 60, Mount Horeb 44
Elk Mound 43, Durand 42
Fall Creek 58, Thorp 25
Highland 54, Benton 32
Hurley 57, Mellen 31
Jefferson 51, Whitewater 39
Kickapoo 58, Ithaca 39
Kiel 66, Two Rivers 48
Ladysmith 53, Barron 33
Lake Mills 60, Poynette 55
Lincoln 57, Gilmanton 33
Lourdes Academy 58, Horicon 29
Luther 58, Black River Falls 17
Madison East 94, Beloit Memorial 59
Madison La Follette 59, Madison Memorial 47
Manawa 70, White Lake 9
Marathon 46, Abbotsford 40
Markesan 37, Fall River 24
Marshall 51, Wisconsin Heights 44
Marshfield 48, Wausau East 38
McDonell Central 61, Regis 39
Melrose-Mindoro 48, Augusta 41
Messmer 46, Living Word Lutheran 35
Middleton 63, Madison West 21
Mineral Point 91, Boscobel 55
Monona Grove 77, Fort Atkinson 54
Neillsville 57, Spencer 14
Nekoosa 47, Mauston 46
Newman Catholic 47, Rib Lake 43
Northland Lutheran 68, Tigerton 32
Oakfield 65, Dodgeland 45
Oconto Falls 70, Southern Door 41
Oregon 67, Monroe 41
Osseo-Fairchild 73, Stanley-Boyd 52
Prairie du Chien 63, Platteville 30
Racine St. Catherine's 43, Burlington 42
Randolph 47, Pardeeville 36
Reedsburg Area 55, Sauk Prairie 42
Rice Lake 58, River Falls 41
Rosholt 47, Port Edwards 36
Sheboygan Falls 46, Valders 35
Solon Springs 58, Butternut 36
Somerset 46, Altoona 40
South Shore 58, Washburn 33
Stratford 73, Chequamegon 13
Sun Prairie 80, Janesville Craig 72
Superior 44, Hudson 43
Tri-County 51, White Lake 14
University Lake/Trinity 32, Augustine Prep 30
Verona Area 69, Janesville Parker 19
Wauzeka-Steuben 67, North Crawford 26
Williams Bay 58, Madison Abundant Life 51
Winneconne 51, Ripon 37
Wisconsin Dells 58, Adams-Friendship 31
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 68, Merrill 52
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Eau Claire North 52, Chi-Hi 48
|Eau Claire North
|27
|25
|52
|Chi-Hi
|27
|21
|48
Eau Claire North: Dexter Kallstrom 3, Roscoe Rennock 20, Jonah Hanson 10, Henry Wilkinson 16, Cole Bakkum 3. (19 7-14 6 52).
Chi-Hi: Keion Twyman 21, Christian Crumbaker 10, Kansas Smith 2, Jackson Tomczak 2, Jackson Gugel 2, Mason Monarski 11. (22 0-0 14 48).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (4): Twyman 1, Monarski 3. Eau Claire North (7): Rennock 1, Hanson 2, Wilkinson 3, Bakkum 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Eau Claire North: none.
Menomonie 64, New Richmond 63
|Menomonie
|28
|36
|64
|New Richmond
|29
|34
|63
Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 20, Carter Giesking 7, Charlie Morning 4, Trey Mensing 8, Clayton Fanetti 8, Reed Styer 17. (24 11-16 12 64).
New Richmond: Reis Hidde 8, Cullen Lease 3, RJ Amundson 6, Drew Effertz 2, CJ Campbell 22, Alex Jarchow 8, George Schroeder 4, Jacob Hagman 10. (22 16-16 18 63).
3-Pointers—Menomonie (5): Giesking 1, Mensing 2, Fanetti 2. New Richmond (3): Campbell 2, Lease 1.
Fouled Out—Menomonie: none. Auburndale: none.
Cornell 74, Lac Courte Oreilles 44
|Lac Courte Oreilles
|21
|23
|44
|Cornell
|35
|37
|74
Lac Courte Oreilles: Melvin White 14, Thomas White 4, Jess Hanlon 15, James Wilson 6, Larry Perry 5. (18 8-13 13 44).
Cornell: Avery Turany 8, Hunter Anders 2, Bentley Spangler 12, Dawson Munson 4, Dylan Bowe 25, Blake Anders 18, Isaiah Sanchez 3. (28 11-17 8 74).
3-Pointers—Lac Courte Oreilles (0): none. Cornell (11): Turany 2, Spangler 2, Munson 1, Bowe 5, Sanchez 1.
Fouled Out—Lac Courte Oreilles: Hanlon. Cornell: none.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 61, Eau Claire Regis 39
|Eau Claire Regis
|21
|18
|39
|McDonell
|34
|27
|61
Eau Claire Regis: Emma Klink 2, Makenna Rohrscheib 13, Ava Highman 5, Carly Borst 1, Annabelle Schroeder 1, Cara Olson 6, Ashley Chilson 11. (13 8-12 8 39).
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 2, Marley Hughes 18, Emma Stelter 5, Emily Cooper 13, Aubrey Dorn 3, Lauryn Deetz 15, Abigail Petranovich 2. (23 4-7 14 61).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (4): Rohrscheib 1, Highman 1, Olsen 2. McDonell (9): Baughman 1, Hughes 2, Cooper 3, Deetz 3.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. McDonell: none.
Cadott 52, Bloomer 33
|Bloomer
|12
|21
|33
|Cadott
|25
|27
|52
Bloomer: Danielle Latz 10, Karissa Petska 2, Katlyn Jones 4, Brooklynn Sarauer 2, Madison Faschingbauer 3, Abby Iverson 12. (16 0-2 19 33).
Cadott: Elly Eiler 17, Lauryn Goettl 14, Bradee Burish 2, Emma Kowalczyk 5, Eva Enestvedt 8, Laken Ryan 6. (18 11-21 14 52).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (1): Faschingbauer. Cadott (5): Eiler 1, Goettl 1, Kowalczyk 1, Ryan 2.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Cadott: Goettl.
Osseo-Fairchild 73, Stanley-Boyd 52
|Osseo-Fairchild
|36
|37
|73
|Stanley-Boyd
|25
|27
|52
Osseo-Fairchild: Lacey Frase 12, Dezaray Eisberner 5, Mariah Steinke 6, Taylor Hammer 2, Madisyn Loonstra 18, Taylor Gunderson 25. (30 11-19 12 73).
Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 6, Tina Benson 2, Kayte Licht 13, Jessica Hazuga 4, Lily Hoel 18, Teagen Becker 9. (23 0-1 15 52).
3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (8): Frase 2, Eisenberner 1, Skoug 1, Gunderson 4. Stanley-Boyd (6): Licht 1, Hoel 2, Becker 3.
Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 4, New Richmond 1
|New Richmond
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Chi-Hi
|0
|2
|2
|4
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Small (Ezra Lindstrom, Jackson Bohland), 12:08.
New Richmond: Easton Schmit, 14:05, PP.
Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Drew Bowe), 15:16.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Ben Carlson (Owen Krista, Jackson Bohland), 2:06, PP.
Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Jackson Hoem), 4:49.
Shots on Goal—New Richmond: 7-9-10-26. Chi-Hi: 11-14-15-40. Saves—New Richmond: Blake Milton: 11-12-13-36. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer: 7-8-10-25. Penalties—New Richmond: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi: 3-6:00.
Girls Hockey
Central Wisconsin 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Central Wisconsin
|1
|2
|2
|0
First Period—CW: Gabi Hueser (Logan Crawford), 1:05.
Second Period—CW: Mackenzie Boutch (Julia DeByle), 2:27.
CW: Logan Crawford (Taylor Freidel, Tristau Wicklund), 3:33.
Third Period—CW: Samantha Federici (Hannah Baumann), 3:25, PP.
CW: Samantha Federici (Dru Sabatke), 11:00.
Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 4-10-4-18. Central Wisconsin: 8-14-12-34. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 7-12-10-29. Central Wisconsin: Chloe Lemke: 4-10-4-18. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 2-4:00. Central Wisconsin: 4-8:00.