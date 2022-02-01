Statewide scores and local box scores from Tuesday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Adams-Friendship 72, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 50
Appleton North 62, Appleton East 61
Arrowhead 66, Catholic Memorial 62
Ashland 59, Barron 50
Ashwaubenon 64, Green Bay Southwest 44
Athens 69, Rib Lake 43
Augustine Prep 53, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 25
Baldwin-Woodville 77, Amery 46
Big Foot 55, Whitewater 35
Black Hawk 49, Juda 33
Blair-Taylor 54, Alma 44
Brillion 77, Shiocton 57
Brookfield East 57, Brookfield Central 46
Cassville 57, Benton 39
Cedar Grove-Belgium 71, Mishicot 55
Cedarburg 62, Port Washington 49
Chequamegon 46, Phillips 31
Clear Lake 50, Turtle Lake 44
Cochrane-Fountain City 69, Gilmanton 35
Columbus Catholic 74, Owen-Withee 56
Crandon 47, Tomahawk 38
Cuba City 60, Southwestern 47
Cudahy 63, Greenfield 58
D.C. Everest 57, Eau Claire North 56
De Pere 93, Green Bay Preble 51
Deerfield 85, Madison Country Day 26
Denmark 50, Roncalli 43
Dominican 75, Catholic Central 35
Drummond 60, Lac Courte Oreilles 27
Durand 69, Boyceville 31
East Troy 59, Brodhead 52
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Melrose-Mindoro 42
Edgerton 73, Jefferson 43
Eleva-Strum 58, Independence 21
Faith Christian 65, Eastbrook Academy 35
Fennimore 64, Iowa-Grant 46
Flambeau 66, Augusta 60
Florence 75, Lena 46
Freedom 43, Seymour 36
Gillett 64, Saint Thomas Aquinas 32
Grantsburg 82, Luck 70
Hartford Union 68, West Bend East 59
Highland 46, Belmont 44
Homestead 76, Slinger 56
Howards Grove 69, Ozaukee 48
Hurley 90, Bayfield 57
Hustisford 44, Horicon 33
Iola-Scandinavia 43, Amherst 40
Ithaca 72, Weston 36
Janesville Craig 81, Elkhorn Area 76
Juda 62, Albany 43
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 64, Racine St. Catherine's 57
Kewaskum 50, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 47
Kimberly 90, Kaukauna 67
La Crosse Central 66, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 20
La Crosse Logan 57, Prairie du Chien 41
Laconia 53, Sheboygan Falls 38
Ladysmith 64, Spooner 54
Lake Country Lutheran 61, Messmer 37
Madison Abundant Life 44, Palmyra-Eagle 28
Madison East 82, Madison West 72
Manawa 94, Bowler 64
Manitowoc Lutheran 52, Oostburg 47
Marathon 59, Stratford 55
Markesan 73, Montello 30
Marshall 59, Lake Mills 57
Marshfield 71, Chippewa Falls 65
Mellen 67, Butternut 41
Menomonee Falls 89, West Allis Nathan Hale 50
Merrill 75, Rhinelander 68
Milton 77, Watertown 75
Milwaukee Golda Meir 68, Milwaukee School of Languages 44
Mineral Point 89, Riverdale 40
Monroe 61, Reedsburg Area 50
Monticello 58, Pecatonica 52
Mosinee 65, New London 52
Muskego 70, Waukesha North 45
Neenah 66, Hortonville 36
Neillsville 63, Lincoln 42
Nekoosa 67, Westfield Area 52
New Auburn 72, Lake Holcombe 31
Nicolet 72, West Bend West 65
North Crawford 51, De Soto 30
Northland Pines 58, Lakeland 39
Notre Dame 75, Sheboygan North 63
Oakfield 46, Wayland Academy 38
Oregon 86, Baraboo 58
Pacelli 70, Pittsville 50
Potosi 56, Shullsburg 52, OT
Prairie Farm 57, Birchwood 41
Prentice 75, Rib Lake 63
Prentice 77, Abbotsford 44
Prescott 85, Altoona 75
Princeton/Green Lake 68, Rio 62
Racine Horlick 59, Franklin 56
Reedsville 69, Kohler 63
Regis 52, Arcadia 45
River Ridge 67, Richland Center 54
Saint Croix Central 66, St. Croix Falls 42
Saint Thomas More 58, Shoreland Lutheran 47
Sauk Prairie 46, Mount Horeb 44
Seneca 82, La Farge 41
Sheboygan Christian 72, Hilbert 56
Sheboygan South 71, Pulaski 46
Shorewood 46, South Milwaukee 30
Solon Springs 79, South Shore 49
Spencer 58, Greenwood 40
Spring Valley 42, Elmwood/Plum City 38
Sun Prairie 54, Janesville Parker 51
The Prairie School 62, Racine Lutheran 49
Turner 73, Clinton 63
Unity 48, Frederic 27
Watertown Luther Prep 74, Mayville 73
Waukesha South 71, Oconomowoc 60
Wautoma 63, Adams-Friendship 55
Wauzeka-Steuben 56, Kickapoo 19
West Allis Central 97, Milwaukee Lutheran 85
West Allis Nathan Hale 72, Beaver Dam 51
West Salem 81, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 49
Whitefish Bay 56, Grafton 49
Wild Rose 43, Rosholt 31
Williams Bay 69, Parkview 49
Winneconne 57, Ripon 55
Wisconsin Dells 67, Mauston 52
Wisconsin Heights 77, Poynette 49
Wisconsin Lutheran 78, Pius XI Catholic 73
Girls Basketball
Albany 67, Johnson Creek 37
Appleton East 64, Appleton North 29
Arrowhead 72, Catholic Memorial 42
Ashwaubenon 45, Green Bay Southwest 40
Baraboo 66, Black River Falls 29
Bay Port 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 34
Belleville 46, Deerfield 32
Brookfield East 53, Brookfield Central 38
Brown Deer 61, Whitnall 46
Cashton 57, Brookwood 38
Cedarburg 72, Port Washington 34
Clear Lake 57, Turtle Lake 45
Clinton 68, Monroe 50
Clintonville 39, Little Chute 23
Coleman 51, Gillett 30
Colfax 65, Altoona 49
De Pere 85, Green Bay Preble 44
Durand 66, Boyceville 23
Eau Claire Memorial 50, Rice Lake 44
Eau Claire North 71, Chippewa Falls 53
Fond du Lac 58, Oshkosh North 27
Franklin 68, Racine Horlick 19
Freedom 85, Fox Valley Lutheran 65
Germantown 83, Milwaukee DSHA 47
Grantsburg 59, Luck 36
Greenfield 79, Cudahy 26
Hamilton 79, Wauwatosa West 28
Hartford Union 63, West Bend East 56
Highland 61, Wauzeka-Steuben 52
Hortonville 76, Neenah 68
Kaukauna 58, Kimberly 38
Kenosha Christian Life 72, Living Word Lutheran 32
Kewaunee 46, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 29
Kiel 57, Plymouth 43
Kohler 63, Reedsville 55
Lake Mills 34, Sauk Prairie 29
Laona-Wabeno 52, Shiocton 44
Lomira 44, Mayville 38
Luther 72, De Soto 39
Marathon 41, Pacelli 32
Milwaukee Golda Meir 47, Milwaukee South 39
Mishicot 56, Cedar Grove-Belgium 34
Monona Grove 75, Lodi 33
Mosinee 53, Amherst 49
Neillsville 61, Mondovi 22
New Berlin Eisenhower 54, New Berlin West 33
Niagara 51, Crivitz 34
Northland Pines 50, Prentice 44
Notre Dame 76, Sheboygan North 20
Oak Creek 63, Racine Park 20
Oconto 73, Gibraltar 25
Oostburg 68, Manitowoc Lutheran 48
Oshkosh West 69, Appleton West 37
Pardeeville 56, Wisconsin Heights 29
Peshtigo 39, Algoma 36
Pewaukee 85, Greendale 30
Phillips 84, Chequamegon 33
Pius XI Catholic 74, Wisconsin Lutheran 39
Plum City 65, Spring Valley 37
Plum City 68, Glenwood City 24
Port Edwards 50, Bowler 41
Prairie du Chien 60, La Crosse Logan 39
Prescott 76, Osceola 56
Random Lake 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 42
Reedsburg Area 83, Dodgeville 35
Regis 68, Thorp 39
Sevastopol 83, Sturgeon Bay 33
Sheboygan South 71, Pulaski 46
Slinger 54, Homestead 34
Spencer 52, Greenwood 47
Suring 74, Oneida Nation 63
Turner 60, Williams Bay 32
Unity 52, Frederic 11
Waterloo 57, Wisconsin Heights 55
Watertown 48, Monona Grove 39
Watertown Luther Prep 55, Oakfield 45
West Bend West 38, Nicolet 37
Westosha Central 55, Elkhorn Area 27
Wilmot Union 44, Burlington 35
Winneconne 43, New London 35
Winona Cotter, Minn. 51, Aquinas 42
Winter 68, Bruce 60
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57, Nekoosa 29
Wrightstown 59, Marinette 44
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Marshfield 71, Chi-Hi 65
|Chi-Hi
|35
|30
|65
|Marshfield
|41
|30
|71
Chi-Hi: Keion Twyman 8, Christian Crumbaker 9, Kansas Smith 11, Jackson Tomczak 9, Trent Lindner 7, Mason Monarski 21. (26 1-4 15 65).
Marshfield: Marcus Perkins 2, Chase Hinson 7, Gavin Fravert 23, Carson Kvernen 8, Luke LeMoine 5, Brooks Hinson 16, Carston Freis 4, Marcus Neve 6. (24 10-14 2 71).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (12): Smith 3, Tomczak 3, Lindner 1, Monarski 5. Marshfield (13): Hinson 1, Fravert 5, Kvernen 2, Hinson 4, Freis 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Marshfield: none.
New Auburn 72, Lake Holcombe 31
|Lake Holcombe
|16
|15
|31
|New Auburn
|44
|28
|72
Lake Holcombe: Harley Schroeder 2, Brendan Anders 6, Ryley Craker 2, Dylan Bowen 20, Sam Ewer 1. (13 2-3 23 31).
New Auburn: Braden Johnson 2, Chris Elmhorst 4, Triton Robey 8, Ethan Lotts 25, Matt Elmhorst 14, Caleb Gotham 3, Justin Melland 6, Andrew Gotham 8. (31 6-8 9 72).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (3): Bowen 3. New Auburn (2): C. Elmhorst 1, Robey 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. New Auburn: none.
Cornell 67, Clayton 57
|Cornell
|27
|40
|67
|Clayton
|22
|35
|57
Cornell: Avery Turany 9, Bentley Spangler 2, Dawson Munson 13, Dylan Bowe 32, Blake Anders 11. (21 16-26 9 67).
Clayton: Josh Young 12, Landon King 6, Colton Zacharias 17, Tannar Lewis 7, Nick Luoma 15. (20 10-18 17 57).
3-Pointers—Cornell (7): Munson 2, Bowe 5. Clayton (7): Young 1, King 2, Zacharias 3, Lewis 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Clayton: none.
Elk Mound 59, Glenwood City 40
|Elk Mound
|31
|28
|59
|Glenwood City
|12
|28
|40
Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 12, Ethan Johnson 9, Ryan Bartig 6, Brex Todd 9, Cale Knutson 17, Jerome Delikowski 6. (21 7-7 15 59).
Glenwood City: Brady McCarthy 3, Mitchell Bliese 7, Bryce Wickman 4, Drew Olson 13, Elek Anderson 2, Justin Moe 6, Anthony Nelson 1, Owen Swenby 2, Jayden Quinn 2. (15 8-14 13 40).
3-Pointers—Elk Mound (10): Russo 1, Johnson 1, Todd 3, Knutson 5. Glenwood City (2): Bliese 1, Olson 1.
Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Glenwood City: McCarthy.
Girls Basketball
Eau Claire North 71, Chi-Hi 53
|Chi-Hi
|23
|30
|53
|Eau Claire North
|36
|35
|71
Chi-Hi: Maddy Bauer 6, Hanna Salter 1, Emily Hakes 7, Abbi Nelson 6, Shannon LIndner 7, Sandvig 11, Ava Reuter 15. (20 11-24 16 53).
Eau Claire North: Jayden Smith 17, Ellie O'Keefe 7, Hope Bushendorf 2, Juel Smith 2, Morgan Gilbert 7, Reanna Hutchinson 20, Hailey LaVoy 4, Megan Standiford 4, Madi Strubel 2, Brya Smith 6. (22 13-15 18 71).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (2): Hakes 1, Reuter 1. Eau Claire North (10): Smith 5, Hutchinson 4, O'Keefe 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Eau Claire North: none.
Bloomer 43, Saint Croix Central 32
|Saint Croix Central
|20
|12
|32
|Bloomer
|17
|26
|43
Saint Croix Central: #4 1, Chloe Peterson 2, Morgan Barker 1, Elsah Rubis 3, Alayna Hackbarth 19, Katie Gostovich 4, #34 2. (13 3-10 12 32).
Bloomer: Paige Jacobs 3, Danielle Latz 6, Makendal Kempe 3, Karissa Petska 2, Katlyn Jones 4, Cierra Seibel 2, Brooklynn Sarauer 6, Abby Iverson 17. (16 9-16 11 43).
3-Pointers—Saint Croix Central (3): Hackbarth 3. Bloomer (2): Jacobs 1, Kempe 1.
Fouled Out—Saint Croix Central: none. Bloomer: none.
Cadott 66, Augusta 38
|Augusta
|24
|14
|38
|Cadott
|36
|30
|66
Augusta: Kennedy Korger 16, Sam Winsce 6, Kirsten Willms 7, Brittany Bergman 9. (15 4-8 8 38).
Cadott: Elly Eiler 16, Lauryn Goettl 21, Kasey Moldrem 3, Emma Kowalczyk 9, Morgan Moldrem 3, Eva Enestvedt 2, Laken Ryan 12. (25 3-8 11 66).
3-Pointers—Augusta (4): Korger 2, Winsce 2. Cadott (13): Eiler 2, Goettl 4, K. Moldrem 1, Kowalczyk 1, M. Moldrem 1, Ryan 4.
Fouled Out—Augusta: none. Cadott: none.
Lake Holcombe 43, New Auburn 39
|Lake Holcombe
|17
|26
|43
|New Auburn
|17
|22
|39
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 8, Emma Lechleitner 8, Brooke Lechleitner 21, Justine Kane 4, Carly Vavra 2. (12 17-29 22 43).
New Auburn: Autumn Palmer 9, Evelyn Cody 16, Katie Reimer 3, Morgan Berg 11. (13 8-17 20 39).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (2): Kirkman 1, B. Lechleitner 1. New Auburn (5): Palmer 1, Cody 4.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: E. Lechleitner. New Auburn: Aliya North, Reimer.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 9, Menomonie 0
|Menomonie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chi-Hi
|1
|7
|1
|9
First Period—Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Owen Krista, Evan Eslinger), 14:35.
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Carsten Reeg, Mason Johnson), 0:45, PP.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Small (Bryer Niblett), 7:33.
Chi-Hi: Jackson Bohland (Jackson Hoem, Carsten Reeg), 10:41, PP.
Chi-Hi: Ben Carlson (Carter Hoem, Mason Johnson), 11:21, PP.
Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Carsten Reeg, Jackson Bohland), 12:10, PP.
Chi-Hi: Carter Hoem (Owen Krista, Cayden Swoboda), 13:15, PP.
Chi-Hi: Drew Bowe (Jack Bowe), 16:19.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Benish (Drew Bowe), 0:39.
Shots on Goal—Menomonie: 3-0-1-4. Chi-Hi: 23-31-20-74. Saves—Menomonie: Jack Drout: 23-24-0-47, Thomas Isenberger 0-0-19-19. Chi-Hi: Zach LeMay: 3-0-1-4. Penalties—Menomonie: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi: 1-2:00.