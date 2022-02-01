 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statewide scores and local box scores from Tuesday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Adams-Friendship 72, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 50

Appleton North 62, Appleton East 61

Arrowhead 66, Catholic Memorial 62

Ashland 59, Barron 50

Ashwaubenon 64, Green Bay Southwest 44

Athens 69, Rib Lake 43

Augustine Prep 53, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 25

Baldwin-Woodville 77, Amery 46

Big Foot 55, Whitewater 35

Black Hawk 49, Juda 33

Blair-Taylor 54, Alma 44

Brillion 77, Shiocton 57

Brookfield East 57, Brookfield Central 46

Cassville 57, Benton 39

Cedar Grove-Belgium 71, Mishicot 55

Cedarburg 62, Port Washington 49

Chequamegon 46, Phillips 31

Clear Lake 50, Turtle Lake 44

Cochrane-Fountain City 69, Gilmanton 35

Columbus Catholic 74, Owen-Withee 56

Crandon 47, Tomahawk 38

Cuba City 60, Southwestern 47

Cudahy 63, Greenfield 58

D.C. Everest 57, Eau Claire North 56

De Pere 93, Green Bay Preble 51

Deerfield 85, Madison Country Day 26

Denmark 50, Roncalli 43

Dominican 75, Catholic Central 35

Drummond 60, Lac Courte Oreilles 27

Durand 69, Boyceville 31

East Troy 59, Brodhead 52

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Melrose-Mindoro 42

Edgerton 73, Jefferson 43

Eleva-Strum 58, Independence 21

Faith Christian 65, Eastbrook Academy 35

Fennimore 64, Iowa-Grant 46

Flambeau 66, Augusta 60

Florence 75, Lena 46

Freedom 43, Seymour 36

Gillett 64, Saint Thomas Aquinas 32

Grantsburg 82, Luck 70

Hartford Union 68, West Bend East 59

Highland 46, Belmont 44

Homestead 76, Slinger 56

Howards Grove 69, Ozaukee 48

Hurley 90, Bayfield 57

Hustisford 44, Horicon 33

Iola-Scandinavia 43, Amherst 40

Ithaca 72, Weston 36

Janesville Craig 81, Elkhorn Area 76

Juda 62, Albany 43

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 64, Racine St. Catherine's 57

Kewaskum 50, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 47

Kimberly 90, Kaukauna 67

La Crosse Central 66, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 20

La Crosse Logan 57, Prairie du Chien 41

Laconia 53, Sheboygan Falls 38

Ladysmith 64, Spooner 54

Lake Country Lutheran 61, Messmer 37

Madison Abundant Life 44, Palmyra-Eagle 28

Madison East 82, Madison West 72

Manawa 94, Bowler 64

Manitowoc Lutheran 52, Oostburg 47

Marathon 59, Stratford 55

Markesan 73, Montello 30

Marshall 59, Lake Mills 57

Marshfield 71, Chippewa Falls 65

Mellen 67, Butternut 41

Menomonee Falls 89, West Allis Nathan Hale 50

Merrill 75, Rhinelander 68

Milton 77, Watertown 75

Milwaukee Golda Meir 68, Milwaukee School of Languages 44

Mineral Point 89, Riverdale 40

Monroe 61, Reedsburg Area 50

Monticello 58, Pecatonica 52

Mosinee 65, New London 52

Muskego 70, Waukesha North 45

Neenah 66, Hortonville 36

Neillsville 63, Lincoln 42

Nekoosa 67, Westfield Area 52

New Auburn 72, Lake Holcombe 31

Nicolet 72, West Bend West 65

North Crawford 51, De Soto 30

Northland Pines 58, Lakeland 39

Notre Dame 75, Sheboygan North 63

Oakfield 46, Wayland Academy 38

Oregon 86, Baraboo 58

Pacelli 70, Pittsville 50

Potosi 56, Shullsburg 52, OT

Prairie Farm 57, Birchwood 41

Prentice 75, Rib Lake 63

Prentice 77, Abbotsford 44

Prescott 85, Altoona 75

Princeton/Green Lake 68, Rio 62

Racine Horlick 59, Franklin 56

Reedsville 69, Kohler 63

Regis 52, Arcadia 45

River Ridge 67, Richland Center 54

Saint Croix Central 66, St. Croix Falls 42

Saint Thomas More 58, Shoreland Lutheran 47

Sauk Prairie 46, Mount Horeb 44

Seneca 82, La Farge 41

Sheboygan Christian 72, Hilbert 56

Sheboygan South 71, Pulaski 46

Shorewood 46, South Milwaukee 30

Solon Springs 79, South Shore 49

Spencer 58, Greenwood 40

Spring Valley 42, Elmwood/Plum City 38

Sun Prairie 54, Janesville Parker 51

The Prairie School 62, Racine Lutheran 49

Turner 73, Clinton 63

Unity 48, Frederic 27

Watertown Luther Prep 74, Mayville 73

Waukesha South 71, Oconomowoc 60

Wautoma 63, Adams-Friendship 55

Wauzeka-Steuben 56, Kickapoo 19

West Allis Central 97, Milwaukee Lutheran 85

West Allis Nathan Hale 72, Beaver Dam 51

West Salem 81, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 49

Whitefish Bay 56, Grafton 49

Wild Rose 43, Rosholt 31

Williams Bay 69, Parkview 49

Winneconne 57, Ripon 55

Wisconsin Dells 67, Mauston 52

Wisconsin Heights 77, Poynette 49

Wisconsin Lutheran 78, Pius XI Catholic 73

Girls Basketball

Albany 67, Johnson Creek 37

Appleton East 64, Appleton North 29

Arrowhead 72, Catholic Memorial 42

Ashwaubenon 45, Green Bay Southwest 40

Baraboo 66, Black River Falls 29

Bay Port 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 34

Belleville 46, Deerfield 32

Brookfield East 53, Brookfield Central 38

Brown Deer 61, Whitnall 46

Cashton 57, Brookwood 38

Cedarburg 72, Port Washington 34

Clear Lake 57, Turtle Lake 45

Clinton 68, Monroe 50

Clintonville 39, Little Chute 23

Coleman 51, Gillett 30

Colfax 65, Altoona 49

De Pere 85, Green Bay Preble 44

Durand 66, Boyceville 23

Eau Claire Memorial 50, Rice Lake 44

Eau Claire North 71, Chippewa Falls 53

Fond du Lac 58, Oshkosh North 27

Franklin 68, Racine Horlick 19

Freedom 85, Fox Valley Lutheran 65

Germantown 83, Milwaukee DSHA 47

Grantsburg 59, Luck 36

Greenfield 79, Cudahy 26

Hamilton 79, Wauwatosa West 28

Hartford Union 63, West Bend East 56

Highland 61, Wauzeka-Steuben 52

Hortonville 76, Neenah 68

Kaukauna 58, Kimberly 38

Kenosha Christian Life 72, Living Word Lutheran 32

Kewaunee 46, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 29

Kiel 57, Plymouth 43

Kohler 63, Reedsville 55

Lake Mills 34, Sauk Prairie 29

Laona-Wabeno 52, Shiocton 44

Lomira 44, Mayville 38

Luther 72, De Soto 39

Marathon 41, Pacelli 32

Milwaukee Golda Meir 47, Milwaukee South 39

Mishicot 56, Cedar Grove-Belgium 34

Monona Grove 75, Lodi 33

Mosinee 53, Amherst 49

Neillsville 61, Mondovi 22

New Berlin Eisenhower 54, New Berlin West 33

Niagara 51, Crivitz 34

Northland Pines 50, Prentice 44

Notre Dame 76, Sheboygan North 20

Oak Creek 63, Racine Park 20

Oconto 73, Gibraltar 25

Oostburg 68, Manitowoc Lutheran 48

Oshkosh West 69, Appleton West 37

Pardeeville 56, Wisconsin Heights 29

Peshtigo 39, Algoma 36

Pewaukee 85, Greendale 30

Phillips 84, Chequamegon 33

Pius XI Catholic 74, Wisconsin Lutheran 39

Plum City 65, Spring Valley 37

Plum City 68, Glenwood City 24

Port Edwards 50, Bowler 41

Prairie du Chien 60, La Crosse Logan 39

Prescott 76, Osceola 56

Random Lake 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 42

Reedsburg Area 83, Dodgeville 35

Regis 68, Thorp 39

Sevastopol 83, Sturgeon Bay 33

Sheboygan South 71, Pulaski 46

Slinger 54, Homestead 34

Spencer 52, Greenwood 47

Suring 74, Oneida Nation 63

Turner 60, Williams Bay 32

Unity 52, Frederic 11

Waterloo 57, Wisconsin Heights 55

Watertown 48, Monona Grove 39

Watertown Luther Prep 55, Oakfield 45

West Bend West 38, Nicolet 37

Westosha Central 55, Elkhorn Area 27

Wilmot Union 44, Burlington 35

Winneconne 43, New London 35

Winona Cotter, Minn. 51, Aquinas 42

Winter 68, Bruce 60

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57, Nekoosa 29

Wrightstown 59, Marinette 44

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Marshfield 71, Chi-Hi 65

Chi-Hi   35     30     65
Marshfield     413071

Chi-Hi: Keion Twyman 8, Christian Crumbaker 9, Kansas Smith 11, Jackson Tomczak 9, Trent Lindner 7, Mason Monarski 21. (26 1-4 15 65).

Marshfield: Marcus Perkins 2, Chase Hinson 7, Gavin Fravert 23, Carson Kvernen 8, Luke LeMoine 5, Brooks Hinson 16, Carston Freis 4, Marcus Neve 6. (24 10-14 2 71).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (12): Smith 3, Tomczak 3, Lindner 1, Monarski 5. Marshfield (13): Hinson 1, Fravert 5, Kvernen 2, Hinson 4, Freis 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Marshfield: none.

New Auburn 72, Lake Holcombe 31

Lake Holcombe     16     15     31
New Auburn     442872

Lake Holcombe: Harley Schroeder 2, Brendan Anders 6, Ryley Craker 2, Dylan Bowen 20, Sam Ewer 1. (13 2-3 23 31).

New Auburn: Braden Johnson 2, Chris Elmhorst 4, Triton Robey 8, Ethan Lotts 25, Matt Elmhorst 14, Caleb Gotham 3, Justin Melland 6, Andrew Gotham 8. (31 6-8 9 72).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (3): Bowen 3. New Auburn (2): C. Elmhorst 1, Robey 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. New Auburn: none.

Cornell 67, Clayton 57

Cornell   27   40   67
Clayton      22     35     57

Cornell: Avery Turany 9, Bentley Spangler 2, Dawson Munson 13, Dylan Bowe 32, Blake Anders 11. (21 16-26 9 67).

Clayton: Josh Young 12, Landon King 6, Colton Zacharias 17, Tannar Lewis 7, Nick Luoma 15. (20 10-18 17 57).

3-Pointers—Cornell (7): Munson 2, Bowe 5. Clayton (7): Young 1, King 2, Zacharias 3, Lewis 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Clayton: none.

Elk Mound 59, Glenwood City 40

Elk Mound   31       28      59
Glenwood City     122840

Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 12, Ethan Johnson 9, Ryan Bartig 6, Brex Todd 9, Cale Knutson 17, Jerome Delikowski 6. (21 7-7 15 59).

Glenwood City: Brady McCarthy 3, Mitchell Bliese 7, Bryce Wickman 4, Drew Olson 13, Elek Anderson 2, Justin Moe 6, Anthony Nelson 1, Owen Swenby 2, Jayden Quinn 2. (15 8-14 13 40).

3-Pointers—Elk Mound (10): Russo 1, Johnson 1, Todd 3, Knutson 5. Glenwood City (2): Bliese 1, Olson 1.

Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Glenwood City: McCarthy.

Girls Basketball

Eau Claire North 71, Chi-Hi 53

Chi-Hi   23     30     53
Eau Claire North     363571

Chi-Hi: Maddy Bauer 6, Hanna Salter 1, Emily Hakes 7, Abbi Nelson 6, Shannon LIndner 7, Sandvig 11, Ava Reuter 15. (20 11-24 16 53).

Eau Claire North: Jayden Smith 17, Ellie O'Keefe 7, Hope Bushendorf 2, Juel Smith 2, Morgan Gilbert 7, Reanna Hutchinson 20, Hailey LaVoy 4, Megan Standiford 4, Madi Strubel 2, Brya Smith 6. (22 13-15 18 71).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (2): Hakes 1, Reuter 1. Eau Claire North (10): Smith 5, Hutchinson 4, O'Keefe 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Eau Claire North: none.

Bloomer 43, Saint Croix Central 32

Saint Croix Central    20     12      32
Bloomer     172643

Saint Croix Central: #4 1, Chloe Peterson 2, Morgan Barker 1, Elsah Rubis 3, Alayna Hackbarth 19, Katie Gostovich 4, #34 2. (13 3-10 12 32).

Bloomer: Paige Jacobs 3, Danielle Latz 6, Makendal Kempe 3, Karissa Petska 2, Katlyn Jones 4, Cierra Seibel 2, Brooklynn Sarauer 6, Abby Iverson 17. (16 9-16 11 43).

3-Pointers—Saint Croix Central (3): Hackbarth 3. Bloomer (2): Jacobs 1, Kempe 1.

Fouled Out—Saint Croix Central: none. Bloomer: none.

Cadott 66, Augusta 38

Augusta     24   14   38
Cadott     36     30      66

Augusta: Kennedy Korger 16, Sam Winsce 6, Kirsten Willms 7, Brittany Bergman 9. (15 4-8 8 38).

Cadott: Elly Eiler 16, Lauryn Goettl 21, Kasey Moldrem 3, Emma Kowalczyk 9, Morgan Moldrem 3, Eva Enestvedt 2, Laken Ryan 12. (25 3-8 11 66).

3-Pointers—Augusta (4): Korger 2, Winsce 2. Cadott (13): Eiler 2, Goettl 4, K. Moldrem 1, Kowalczyk 1, M. Moldrem 1, Ryan 4.

Fouled Out—Augusta: none. Cadott: none.

Lake Holcombe 43, New Auburn 39

Lake Holcombe     17   26   43
New Auburn     17     22      39

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 8, Emma Lechleitner 8, Brooke Lechleitner 21, Justine Kane 4, Carly Vavra 2. (12 17-29 22 43).

New Auburn: Autumn Palmer 9, Evelyn Cody 16, Katie Reimer 3, Morgan Berg 11. (13 8-17 20 39).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (2): Kirkman 1, B. Lechleitner 1. New Auburn (5): Palmer 1, Cody 4.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: E. Lechleitner. New Auburn: Aliya North, Reimer.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 9, Menomonie 0

Menomonie    0     0      0     0
Chi-Hi1719

First Period—Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Owen Krista, Evan Eslinger), 14:35.

Second Period—Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Carsten Reeg, Mason Johnson), 0:45, PP.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Small (Bryer Niblett), 7:33.

Chi-Hi: Jackson Bohland (Jackson Hoem, Carsten Reeg), 10:41, PP.

Chi-Hi: Ben Carlson (Carter Hoem, Mason Johnson), 11:21, PP.

Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Carsten Reeg, Jackson Bohland), 12:10, PP.

Chi-Hi: Carter Hoem (Owen Krista, Cayden Swoboda), 13:15, PP.

Chi-Hi: Drew Bowe (Jack Bowe), 16:19.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Benish (Drew Bowe), 0:39.

Shots on Goal—Menomonie: 3-0-1-4. Chi-Hi: 23-31-20-74. Saves—Menomonie: Jack Drout: 23-24-0-47, Thomas Isenberger 0-0-19-19. Chi-Hi: Zach LeMay: 3-0-1-4. Penalties—Menomonie: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi: 1-2:00.

