Statewide scores and local box scores from Tuesday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Ashwaubenon 72, Sheboygan South 27
Bay Port 74, Green Bay Southwest 61
Brookfield Central 66, Wauwatosa East 65
Columbus Catholic 85, Greenwood 44
Cuba City 65, Fennimore 51
De Pere 60, Notre Dame 58
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, Gilmanton 57
Elkhorn Area 58, Burlington 44
Elmwood/Plum City 53, Durand 46
Fall Creek 64, Thorp 49
Fort Atkinson 60, Milton 55
Fox Valley Lutheran 73, Wrightstown 47
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 70, Westby 60
Gibraltar 70, Sevastopol 45
Grantsburg 59, Unity 51
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 80, Oconto 65
Hustisford 64, Dodgeland 43
Iola-Scandinavia 63, Rosholt 53
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 85, Winneconne 67
La Crosse Central 88, Sparta 60
Little Chute 65, Marinette 60
Lodi 63, Lake Mills 51
Madison East 66, Verona Area 56
Madison La Follette 90, Janesville Craig 65
Madison West 62, Beloit Memorial 59
Mahtomedi, Minn. 64, Hudson 62
Manawa 75, Gresham Community 52
Manitowoc Lutheran 93, St. Mary Catholic 89
Marshfield 63, Rhinelander 49
Milton 71, Beaver Dam 43
Mineral Point 53, Darlington 51
Monticello 54, Barneveld 53
Mosinee 90, Altoona 48
Oregon 73, Edgewood 51
Peshtigo 70, Kewaunee 60
Phillips 61, Mellen 55
Potosi 66, Benton 49
Reedsburg Area 62, Baraboo 54
Reedsville 60, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 49
River Falls 50, Medford Area 44
Sheboygan Christian 82, Mishicot 36
Sheboygan Falls 55, New Holstein 51
Southern Door 64, Algoma 51
Spring Valley 60, Colfax 38
Stevens Point 58, Wausau West 40
Sun Prairie 65, Racine Horlick 58
Turner 60, Big Foot 45
Turtle Lake 69, Frederic 39
Two Rivers 63, New Holstein 62
Waukesha South 63, Arrowhead 43
West Salem 72, Wisconsin Dells 55
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 73, Wausau East 71
Girls Basketball
Arrowhead 65, Waukesha South 57
Athens 39, Stratford 38
Bay Port 44, Green Bay Southwest 38
Blair-Taylor 65, Independence 19
Crandon 43, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 31
Florence 55, Niagara 48
Iola-Scandinavia 40, Lourdes Academy 39
La Crosse Central 67, Sparta 40
Laconia 87, Lomira 41
Lake Holcombe 67, Cornell 33
Menomonie 61, Eau Claire Memorial 49
Mosinee 61, Freedom 57
Neenah 72, Kimberly 57
Notre Dame 61, De Pere 60
Prairie du Chien 67, Platteville 48
Seymour 78, Oneida Nation 37
Shiocton 68, Little Chute 18
Watertown Luther Prep 62, University School of Milwaukee 48
Wausau East 53, Medford Area 46
Xavier 53, Oshkosh North 35
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Eau Claire Regis 49, McDonell 47
|Eau Claire Regis
|21
|28
|49
|McDonell
|29
|18
|47
Eau Claire Regis: Zander Rockow 11, Jaren Payne 6, Alex Leis 15, Josh Brickner 2, Kendren Krogman 13, Patrick Gallagher 2. (19 9-21 19 49).
McDonell: Aidan Misfeldt 1, Eddie Mittermeyer 22, Grant Smiskey 2, Keagan Galvez 2, Canan Huss 11, Joe Janus 8. (16 9-19 21 47).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (2): Payne 1, Krogman 1. McDonell (5): Mittermeyer 4, Huss 1.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: Rockow. McDonell: Huss.
Stanley-Boyd 76, Osseo-Fairchild 48
|Osseo-Fairchild
|24
|24
|48
|Stanley-Boyd
|46
|30
|76
Osseo-Fairchild: Ashton Oliver 2, Lucas Frase 5, Ethan Wathke 2, Brody Seefeldt 5, Jack Steinke 24, Brogan Korger 6, Isaac Iverson 2, Carter Vold 2. (21 1-7 15 48).
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 16, Carsen Hause 11, Cooper Nichols 13, Landon Karlen 6, Brady Potaczek 10, Haydn Gustafson 3, Logan Burzynski 4, Henry Hoel 13. (30 5-17 9 76).
3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (5): Frase 1, Seefeldt 1, Steinke 1, Korger 2. Stanley-Boyd (5): Smith 3, Nichols 1, Gustafson 1.
Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Cornell 69, Lake Holcombe 56
|Cornell
|38
|31
|69
|Lake Holcombe
|31
|25
|56
Cornell: Avery Turany 7, Hunter Anders 4, Dawson Munson 13, Dylan Bowe 22, Blake Anders 23. (22 18-28 16 69).
Lake Holcombe: Nate Jones 2, Harley Schroeder 24, Dylan Bowen 22, Taye Yeager 5, Owen Meddaugh 3. (21 8-17 23 56).
3-Pointers—Cornell (7): Munson 3, Bowe 2, Anders 1, Turany 1. Lake Holcombe (5): Bowen 3, Yeager 1, Meddaugh 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Lake Holcombe: none.
Elk Mound 82, Boyceville 47
|Elk Mound
|36
|46
|82
|Boyceville
|23
|24
|47
Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 20, Ethan Johnson 3, Ryan Bartig 14, Terry Mercer 6, Logan Jerome 2, Brex Todd 6, Sam Wenzel 12, Aidan Bartholomew 4, Cade Knutson 9, Jerome Delikowski 6. (30 6-8 15 82).
Boyceville: Simon Evenson 10, Nick Olson 2, Caden Wold 8, Devin Halama 3, Jack Phillips 7, Mason Bowell 10, Grant Kaiser 4, Chase Hollister 3. (13 13-19 11 47).
3-Pointers—Elk Mound (16): Russo 4, Johnson 1, Bartig 4, Mercer 2, Todd 2, Knutson 2. Boyceville (4): Evenson 1, Wold 3, Bowell 1.
Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Boyceville: none.
Girls Basketball
Bloomer 47, Stanley-Boyd 41
|Stanley-Boyd
|25
|16
|41
|Bloomer
|29
|18
|47
Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 2, Kayte Licht 7, Jessica Hazuga 7, Lily Hoel 17, Teagen Becker 8. (17 5-12 15 41).
Bloomer: Paige Jacobs 3, Danielle Laz 13, Katlyn Jones 6, Cierra Seibel 1, Brooklyn Sarauer 14, Madison Faschingbauer 2, Abby Iverson 8. (20 3-6 13 47).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (2): Becker 2. Bloomer (4): Jacobs 1, Jones 1, Sarauer 2.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Bloomer: none.
Lake Holcombe 67, Cornell 33
|Cornell
|7
|26
|33
|Lake Holcombe
|30
|37
|67
Cornell: Lauren Samardzich 6, Bralee Schroeder 2, Makya Heatherington 2, Teaira Spaeth 2, Grace Harycki 13, Marcella Boehm 2, Kelsea Popp 6. (14 0-7 14 33).
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 12, Emma Lechleitner 13, Brooke Lechleitner 16, Justine Kane 17, Abby Jones 4, Carly Vavra 5. (29 6-12 10 67).
3-Pointers—Cornell (5): Samardzich 2, Harycki 3. Lake Holcombe (3): E. Lechleitner 2, Vavra 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Lake Holcombe: none.
Flambeau 49, New Auburn 19
|New Auburn
|12
|7
|19
|Flambeau
|26
|23
|49
New Auburn: Autumn Palmer 5, Evelyn Cody 6, Clara Lockwood 2, Katie Reimer 2, Morgan Berg 4. (9 0-11 8 19).
Flambeau: Madyson Martin 7, Sydney Bratanich 4, Lizzy Biller-Skogstad 2, Ari Brost 5, Kristen Lawton 25, Emily Dean 2, Brooklyn Ludescher 4. (21 4-6 13 49).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): Palmer. Flambeau (3): Brost 1, Lawton 1, Martin 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Flambeau: none.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 12, Ashland 0
|Ashland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chi-Hi
|5
|4
|3
|12
First Period—Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson (Carsten Reeg), 0:51.
Chi-Hi: Ben Carlson (Mason Johnson), 2:17.
Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson (Owen Krista), 2:25.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Small (Bryer Niblett, Cayden Swoboda), 9:33.
Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Evan Eslinger, Carsten Reeg), 16:03, PP.
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Cayden Swoboda (Drake Bowe), 3:11.
Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Jack Bowe), 10:17.
Chi-Hi: Evan Eslinger (Reid Gibbs), 13:05.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Small, 15:32.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Small (Ezra Lindstrom, Evan Eslinger), 8:57.
Chi-Hi: Evan Eslinger, 14:13.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Benish (Reid Gibbs), 15:23.
Shots on Goal—Ashland: 3-4-4-11. Chi-Hi: 22-16-12-50. Saves—Ashland: Connor Paaokola: 17-12-0-29, Michael Haas: 0-0-9-9. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer: 3-4-4-11. Penalties—Ashland: 1-2:00. Chi-Hi: 0-0:00.