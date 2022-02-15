 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statewide scores and local box scores from Tuesday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Ashwaubenon 72, Sheboygan South 27

Bay Port 74, Green Bay Southwest 61

Brookfield Central 66, Wauwatosa East 65

Columbus Catholic 85, Greenwood 44

Cuba City 65, Fennimore 51

De Pere 60, Notre Dame 58

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, Gilmanton 57

Elkhorn Area 58, Burlington 44

Elmwood/Plum City 53, Durand 46

Fall Creek 64, Thorp 49

Fort Atkinson 60, Milton 55

Fox Valley Lutheran 73, Wrightstown 47

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 70, Westby 60

Gibraltar 70, Sevastopol 45

Grantsburg 59, Unity 51

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 80, Oconto 65

Hustisford 64, Dodgeland 43

Iola-Scandinavia 63, Rosholt 53

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 85, Winneconne 67

La Crosse Central 88, Sparta 60

Little Chute 65, Marinette 60

Lodi 63, Lake Mills 51

Madison East 66, Verona Area 56

Madison La Follette 90, Janesville Craig 65

Madison West 62, Beloit Memorial 59

Mahtomedi, Minn. 64, Hudson 62

Manawa 75, Gresham Community 52

Manitowoc Lutheran 93, St. Mary Catholic 89

Marshfield 63, Rhinelander 49

Milton 71, Beaver Dam 43

Mineral Point 53, Darlington 51

Monticello 54, Barneveld 53

Mosinee 90, Altoona 48

Oregon 73, Edgewood 51

Peshtigo 70, Kewaunee 60

Phillips 61, Mellen 55

Potosi 66, Benton 49

Reedsburg Area 62, Baraboo 54

Reedsville 60, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 49

River Falls 50, Medford Area 44

Sheboygan Christian 82, Mishicot 36

Sheboygan Falls 55, New Holstein 51

Southern Door 64, Algoma 51

Spring Valley 60, Colfax 38

Stevens Point 58, Wausau West 40

Sun Prairie 65, Racine Horlick 58

Turner 60, Big Foot 45

Turtle Lake 69, Frederic 39

Two Rivers 63, New Holstein 62

Waukesha South 63, Arrowhead 43

West Salem 72, Wisconsin Dells 55

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 73, Wausau East 71

Girls Basketball

Arrowhead 65, Waukesha South 57

Athens 39, Stratford 38

Bay Port 44, Green Bay Southwest 38

Blair-Taylor 65, Independence 19

Crandon 43, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 31

Florence 55, Niagara 48

Iola-Scandinavia 40, Lourdes Academy 39

La Crosse Central 67, Sparta 40

Laconia 87, Lomira 41

Lake Holcombe 67, Cornell 33

Menomonie 61, Eau Claire Memorial 49

Mosinee 61, Freedom 57

Neenah 72, Kimberly 57

Notre Dame 61, De Pere 60

Prairie du Chien 67, Platteville 48

Seymour 78, Oneida Nation 37

Shiocton 68, Little Chute 18

Watertown Luther Prep 62, University School of Milwaukee 48

Wausau East 53, Medford Area 46

Xavier 53, Oshkosh North 35

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Eau Claire Regis 49, McDonell 47

Eau Claire Regis     21     28      49
McDonell     291847

Eau Claire Regis: Zander Rockow 11, Jaren Payne 6, Alex Leis 15, Josh Brickner 2, Kendren Krogman 13, Patrick Gallagher 2. (19 9-21 19 49).

McDonell: Aidan Misfeldt 1, Eddie Mittermeyer 22, Grant Smiskey 2, Keagan Galvez 2, Canan Huss 11, Joe Janus 8. (16 9-19 21 47).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (2): Payne 1, Krogman 1. McDonell (5): Mittermeyer 4, Huss 1.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: Rockow. McDonell: Huss.

Stanley-Boyd 76, Osseo-Fairchild 48

Osseo-Fairchild     24   24   48
Stanley-Boyd     46     30     76

Osseo-Fairchild: Ashton Oliver 2, Lucas Frase 5, Ethan Wathke 2, Brody Seefeldt 5, Jack Steinke 24, Brogan Korger 6, Isaac Iverson 2, Carter Vold 2. (21 1-7 15 48).

Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 16, Carsen Hause 11, Cooper Nichols 13, Landon Karlen 6, Brady Potaczek 10, Haydn Gustafson 3, Logan Burzynski 4, Henry Hoel 13. (30 5-17 9 76).

3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (5): Frase 1, Seefeldt 1, Steinke 1, Korger 2. Stanley-Boyd (5): Smith 3, Nichols 1, Gustafson 1.

Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Cornell 69, Lake Holcombe 56

Cornell   38   31   69
Lake Holcombe     31     25     56

Cornell: Avery Turany 7, Hunter Anders 4, Dawson Munson 13, Dylan Bowe 22, Blake Anders 23. (22 18-28 16 69).

Lake Holcombe: Nate Jones 2, Harley Schroeder 24, Dylan Bowen 22, Taye Yeager 5, Owen Meddaugh 3. (21 8-17 23 56).

3-Pointers—Cornell (7): Munson 3, Bowe 2, Anders 1, Turany 1. Lake Holcombe (5): Bowen 3, Yeager 1, Meddaugh 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Lake Holcombe: none.

Elk Mound 82, Boyceville 47

Elk Mound36     46     82
Boyceville      232447

Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 20, Ethan Johnson 3, Ryan Bartig 14, Terry Mercer 6, Logan Jerome 2, Brex Todd 6, Sam Wenzel 12, Aidan Bartholomew 4, Cade Knutson 9, Jerome Delikowski 6. (30 6-8 15 82).

Boyceville: Simon Evenson 10, Nick Olson 2, Caden Wold 8, Devin Halama 3, Jack Phillips 7, Mason Bowell 10, Grant Kaiser 4, Chase Hollister 3. (13 13-19 11 47).

3-Pointers—Elk Mound (16): Russo 4, Johnson 1, Bartig 4, Mercer 2, Todd 2, Knutson 2. Boyceville (4): Evenson 1, Wold 3, Bowell 1.

Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Boyceville: none.

Girls Basketball

Bloomer 47, Stanley-Boyd 41

Stanley-Boyd    25     16     41
Bloomer     291847

Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 2, Kayte Licht 7, Jessica Hazuga 7, Lily Hoel 17, Teagen Becker 8. (17 5-12 15 41).

Bloomer: Paige Jacobs 3, Danielle Laz 13, Katlyn Jones 6, Cierra Seibel 1, Brooklyn Sarauer 14, Madison Faschingbauer 2, Abby Iverson 8. (20 3-6 13 47).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (2): Becker 2. Bloomer (4): Jacobs 1, Jones 1, Sarauer 2.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Bloomer: none.

Lake Holcombe 67, Cornell 33

Cornell   7   26   33
Lake Holcombe     30     37      67

Cornell: Lauren Samardzich 6, Bralee Schroeder 2, Makya Heatherington 2, Teaira Spaeth 2, Grace Harycki 13, Marcella Boehm 2, Kelsea Popp 6. (14 0-7 14 33).

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 12, Emma Lechleitner 13, Brooke Lechleitner 16, Justine Kane 17, Abby Jones 4, Carly Vavra 5. (29 6-12 10 67).

3-Pointers—Cornell (5): Samardzich 2, Harycki 3. Lake Holcombe (3): E. Lechleitner 2, Vavra 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Lake Holcombe: none.

Flambeau 49, New Auburn 19

New Auburn      12     7       19
Flambeau     262349

New Auburn: Autumn Palmer 5, Evelyn Cody 6, Clara Lockwood 2, Katie Reimer 2, Morgan Berg 4. (9 0-11 8 19).

Flambeau: Madyson Martin 7, Sydney Bratanich 4, Lizzy Biller-Skogstad 2, Ari Brost 5, Kristen Lawton 25, Emily Dean 2, Brooklyn Ludescher 4. (21 4-6 13 49).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): Palmer. Flambeau (3): Brost 1, Lawton 1, Martin 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Flambeau: none.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 12, Ashland 0

Ashland     0     0      0      0
Chi-Hi54312

First Period—Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson (Carsten Reeg), 0:51.

Chi-Hi: Ben Carlson (Mason Johnson), 2:17.

Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson (Owen Krista), 2:25.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Small (Bryer Niblett, Cayden Swoboda), 9:33.

Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Evan Eslinger, Carsten Reeg), 16:03, PP.

Second Period—Chi-Hi: Cayden Swoboda (Drake Bowe), 3:11.

Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Jack Bowe), 10:17.

Chi-Hi: Evan Eslinger (Reid Gibbs), 13:05.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Small, 15:32.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Small (Ezra Lindstrom, Evan Eslinger), 8:57.

Chi-Hi: Evan Eslinger, 14:13.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Benish (Reid Gibbs), 15:23.

Shots on Goal—Ashland: 3-4-4-11. Chi-Hi: 22-16-12-50. Saves—Ashland: Connor Paaokola: 17-12-0-29, Michael Haas: 0-0-9-9. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer: 3-4-4-11. Penalties—Ashland: 1-2:00. Chi-Hi: 0-0:00.

