The year 2019 could be classified as a year of champions of sorts for Chippewa County.

In different sports at different schools, athletes found their way to the top of the mountain to reach the highest peak.

So why pick just one?

Whether it was on the wrestling mat, on the track or in the equestrian facility, hard work led to championships in 2019.

Best against the best

Blaine Brenner and Brady Spaeth were as dominant as they were successful. The now Stanley-Boyd junior and Cadott senior, respectively, powered their way to state wrestling championships in February. Both grapplers come from historically strong programs and have carved out their own niches as elite grapplers.

Brenner went 47-2 on his way to a Division 2 state championship at 106 pounds for Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, while Spaeth was a perfect 46-0 en route to a Division 3 title at 160 with the Hornets.

Both wrestlers earned a bevy of tournament championships on the way to Madison, but Brenner and Spaeth turned it up another level when it mattered most while competing in their respective state championship tournaments at the Kohl Center. Brenner went unscored upon in his three matches at state as a first-round pin and 12-0 major decision victory carried him to the state championship match where he wasted no time taking care of Winneconne's Caleb Meunier with a pin in 1 minute, 21 seconds.

“You don’t see that a lot. The fact that he didn’t give up a point was impressive,” Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee coach Greg Burzynski said of Brenner after he won the title. “At state the cool thing was he was laser focused while he was warming up and getting ready to go. But in the down time between sessions, he was just chilling — laying back, hanging out with Sean (Hassemer), hanging out with the coaching staff and just relaxed. In the past, Blaine would be more wound tight the whole way through.”

Blaine Brenner

Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee sophomore Blaine Brenner tries to use a power half to turn Viroqua's Cale Anderson during their 106-pound semifinal match on Day 2 of the WIAA Division 2 individual state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison on Feb. 22.

Spaeth earned three decision victories on the way to his state championship, besting Random Lake's Grayson Vandenbush by a 9-4 mark for the crown, joining numerous Hornet grapplers to win a championship — including his father and coach, Josh Spaeth. Brady Spaeth ended the season with a school-record 31 pins and took the final (and largest) step after falling to eventual state champions during trips to state and high podium finishes as a freshman and sophomore.

Brady Spaeth

Cadott's Brady Spaeth raises his arm after winning the 160-pound state title on Feb. 23 at the WIAA Division 3 individual state meet at the Kohl Center in Madison.

“It’s like running a race with hurdles,” Brady Spaeth said after winning the championship. “You’ve got to make it over every one of those obstacles to get that last goal.”

Brenner and Spaeth are starting strong this winter as well with Brenner (126) and Spaeth (182) ranked No. 1 in their respective division's weight class in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online state rankings.

Dominance

Six athletes simply would not be denied.

Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg and Dorian Anderson and the Bloomer quartet of Grace Post, Maggie Sarauer, Vanessa Jenneman and Alexa Post reached the track and field promised land in early June when each set of athletes earned championships. Wiberg and Anderson won the boys wheelchair state team championship, while Sarauer, Jenneman and the Posts won Division 2 state championships in the 400-meter and 800-meter relays.

Anderson and Wiberg stacked strong finishes on the way to the program's third title in a row.

“Coming into this we were looking at all the points and how everything would stack up and we were like we have to stay consistent with how we’re placing — whether that be first, second (or) third we’ve just got to stay consistent,” Wiberg said after winning the title.

Anderson was second in the 100 and 1,600 events among his finishes while Wiberg finished runner-up in the shot put and third in the 400 and 800 among his performances.

Like the state championship grapplers, the now senior Wiberg and now junior Anderson will have another chance at a championship this year — and it didn't take them long after winning the title to start thinking about defending it.

WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19

Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg (left) and Dorian Anderson (right) pose with their boys wheelchair team state championship trophy on Jan. 1 in La Crosse.

“After last season I didn’t get to work out as much,” Anderson said. “So working out more would probably be my main focus.”

The Bloomer quartet took the track together for four total races over the two-day meet and never lost. The teams put the state on notice in Friday's preliminaries by finishing first in each race, doing so despite less than perfect performances. Those small mistakes were cleaned up on Saturday as Bloomer cleaned up two state championships, winning the 400 relay title by more than four-tenths of a second and the 800 relay crown by 1.42 seconds.

Grace was the lone senior of the group and is playing volleyball collegiately at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and while the younger Sarauer, Jenneman and Alexa Post will get the chance to add more hardware in the spring, the outgoing senior said the chance to end her high school athletic career at the top of the podium was special.

“It means a lot because the past couple years we’ve come down here (in relays) and we’ve done well but it (is) really good to have two first places going out my senior year,” Grace Post said.

WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19

Bloomer's Alexa Post, Grace Post, Maggie Sarauer and Vanessa Jenneman pose on the podium after winning the Division 2 state championship in the 800-meter relay on June 1 in La Crosse.

The beat goes on

The most dominant victory of the bunch might be from the team that's been doing it the longest: the Chi-Hi equestrian team.

The program took home its seventh consecutive state championship in October after winning the Division A state championship at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association State Finals at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Chi-Hi pulled into the lead in the 12th of 18 events on Saturday evening before pulling away for another title with a strong showing on Sunday. Chi-Hi finished with 302 points, well in front of Plymouth (222) and Menomonie (127) for first. The team earned seven event victories on the weekend with Ruthann Haile (Western Showmanship and Barrels), Natalie Schueller (Saddle Seat Showmanship), Kelly Kroll (Hunter Hack), Lisa Landwehr (Reinsmanship), Carson Sedivy (Flag) and the two-person team of Hannah Tambornino and Haile (2-person relay) taking the top spot in their respective events. Landwehr (Discipline Rail), Emily Syverson (Key Race) and the team of Ross Kaz and Meagan Frazer (2-Person Relay) were runners-up in their events.

“It was an exciting weekend with tough competition,” Chi-Hi coach Cara Schueller said after the win. “As in the past the depth of talent we have on the team enabling us to earn points in every event is what gives us the winning formula.”

Like many fall sports, practice for the program starts early in August with many athletes logging as many as nine hours across several weekly practices.

“I think we’ve built a culture of dedication. We have kids that want to work really hard,” Schueller said prior to state. “In comparison to other programs like ours, it’s the amount of time we’re putting in (that makes the difference).”

Chi-Hi Equestrian

The Chi-Hi equestrian won its seventh straight state championship in October.

Hard work and dedication are two traits athletes from four Chippewa County schools could probably thank for plowing the road to their respective state championships in 2019, with each set up for possible repeats in 2020.

