Sunday CRBL Roundup: Bloomer takes two from Eau Claire Rivermen

EAU CLAIRE — The Bloomer Woodticks earned a pair of one-run wins over the Eau Claire Rivermen on Sunday in Chippewa River Baseball League action by scores of 3-2 and 6-5.
Connor Stoik was 4-for-4 for Bloomer in the first game as the Woodticks scored one in the third and twice in the fifth to take the lead for good in the opener. Corey Poirier had two hits, Jake Malinowski scored two runs while Poirier, Stoik and Curtis Dachel each had one run batted in. Dachel struck out four in a complete-game victory on the mound, scattering two hits, one earned run and zero walks. Blake Loegering doubled and drove in a run while Andy Niese had an RBI as well for the Rivermen. Tyler Gray struck out six in seven innings for Eau Claire.
The Rivermen grabbed a 3-0 lead in the third before the the Woodticks answered with three in the fourth and the teams traded runs until Bloomer's run in the seventh helped complete the sweep. Dachel earned the win in relief of game two, allowing one unearned run in three innings and striking out one for Bloomer (7-9). Dachel also had three hits, one run scored and one run batted in while Joe Feck and Erik Abrahamson had two hits apiece in the win. Alec Johnson and James Davis had two hits apiece and Davis doubled for the Rivermen (6-6).
Eau Claire Cavaliers 10-5, Jim Falls 0-3
At Jim Falls, the Cavaliers stayed unbeaten in league play by sweeping a doubleheader with the Sturgeons by scores of 10-0 and 5-3.
Eau Claire blasted six doubles in the first game including two by Adam LaRock. Zach Stange was 3-for-5 with two runs scored, one double and one RBI, Tanner Halverson had two hits including a double with two runs batted in and Cole Tyman doubled and drove in three runs in game one. Paul Petit struck out 15 batters in a one-hit shutout. Austin Sykora had a hit and stolen base for the Sturgeons.
The Cavaliers (10-0) scored three runs in the top of the seventh to rally to a win in game two. Ethan Kjellberg struck out a pair in 1.1 innings of scoreless relief of starter Carter Hesselman to pick up the win. Tyler Herman was 3-for-4 with a run batted in to lead the Cavs on offense. Stange, Gabe O'Brien, Halverson, Mitch Vollar and Anthony Pogodzinski had two hits each apiece. Nick Pitsch was 2-for-4 and Bob Mauer scored a pair of runs for the Sturgeons (2-14) while Peter Thaler allowed two earned runs in seven innings with three strikeouts.
Chippewa Falls 11-8, Beef River 4-2
At Casper Park, the Lumberjacks earned two wins over the Bullfrogs 11-4 and 8-2.
Dawson Mathwig doubled, Nolan Hutzler had a single and walked three times and Luke Schemenauer had a hit and stolen base in the first game as the Lumberjacks scored eight runs in inning one. Nelson Crumbaker earned the victory on the mound. Taylor Rathke and Ryan Gray were each 2-for-4 for the Bullfrogs.
The Lumberjacks scored in each of the first four seasons including four runs in the fourth inning to complete the sweep. Schemenauer had two hits including a home run and double while Blake Trippler drove in two, Luke Franz had two hits and Jake Varsho, Hutzler and Matt Martineau had one RBI apiece for Chippewa Falls (10-4). Wesley Boyarski doubled and Brandon Jaenke drilled a two-run home run for Beef River (2-14).
Tilden 11-10, Cadott 0-0
At Cadott, the Tigers earned a pair of five-inning wins over the Red Sox by scores of 11-0 and 10-0.
Nolan Baier tossed five scoreless innings in the first game and was backed by plenty of offense as Jon Schoch was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in and Baier helped his own cause with a double and two runs batted in. Dylan Davis was 2-for-2 with a double for the Red Sox.
Justin Martell earned the win in the second game, throwing five scoreless innings of his own with six strikeouts. Schoch was 2-for-2 with a double, Cole Zwiefelhofer had two hits including a double and drove in three runs and scored twice and Martell was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in for the Tigers (12-2). Zac Merritt finished 1-for-2 for the Red Sox (1-15).