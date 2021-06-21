Sunday CRBL Roundup: Bloomer takes two from Eau Claire Rivermen

EAU CLAIRE — The Bloomer Woodticks earned a pair of one-run wins over the Eau Claire Rivermen on Sunday in Chippewa River Baseball League action by scores of 3-2 and 6-5.

Connor Stoik was 4-for-4 for Bloomer in the first game as the Woodticks scored one in the third and twice in the fifth to take the lead for good in the opener. Corey Poirier had two hits, Jake Malinowski scored two runs while Poirier, Stoik and Curtis Dachel each had one run batted in. Dachel struck out four in a complete-game victory on the mound, scattering two hits, one earned run and zero walks. Blake Loegering doubled and drove in a run while Andy Niese had an RBI as well for the Rivermen. Tyler Gray struck out six in seven innings for Eau Claire.

The Rivermen grabbed a 3-0 lead in the third before the the Woodticks answered with three in the fourth and the teams traded runs until Bloomer's run in the seventh helped complete the sweep. Dachel earned the win in relief of game two, allowing one unearned run in three innings and striking out one for Bloomer (7-9). Dachel also had three hits, one run scored and one run batted in while Joe Feck and Erik Abrahamson had two hits apiece in the win. Alec Johnson and James Davis had two hits apiece and Davis doubled for the Rivermen (6-6).

