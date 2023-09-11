It's been a hectic start to the season for the Chi-Hi girls swim team.

But after a few weeks of practicing out of town, the Cardinals are settling into some normalcy with four-year coach Breanna Jorgenson. The Cards won't have a large team this season, but it's one Jorgenson feels will have a strong bond.

“I would say we have a pretty close-knit group," Jorgenson said. "We have a lot of swimmers that swim year round together, and then we have a lot that used to swim year round and don’t anymore, so they still know that group. So I would say they do a really good job of mingling together and including one another.”

Sophomore Evelyn Arnold advanced to state as a freshman in the 50-yard freestyle and as a part of the team's 200 and 400 freestyle relays along with fellow sophomore Libby Spitz. Junior Lydia Hayden was an alternate for each of those relays at state.

So far the Cardinals have two events under their belts: an invitational at Eau Claire North on Aug. 26 before opening Big Rivers competition at home against Hudson on Thursday. Chi-Hi spent most of the first few weeks of practice outside of its home pool at Chippewa Falls Middle School, where work on the building pushed the Cardinals out of their natural habitat early on. The team was able to practice in Eau Claire at both North and Memorial before returning home just before the first meet of the season.

“It’s been a very hectic first five weeks,” Jorgenson said with a laugh.

The majority of the team's roster comes from a large sophomore class, a group with swimmers like Arnold and Spitz that among others made quick impressions a season ago. Now a year older and stronger, those competitors will look to take on more with some veterans graduating, including multi-time school record holder Peyton Watson and multi-time state qualifier Ella Spitz.

“We have a very young team," Jorgenson said. "Over half of our team is sophomores or about half. So just growing the team and seeing what they can do (is important).”

With that said, Jorgenson said the team is focusing on individual growth and continuing to set new personal best times with a younger squad. If those things are achieved, the results will take care of themselves in time. The schedule picks up in the coming weeks for the Cardinals.

Chi-Hi heads for Rice Lake on Thursday for a Big Rivers dual before hosting its annual Chi-Hi invitational next Saturday at the Chippewa Falls Middle School pool. Home events are set further down the line against Eau Claire North (Sept. 21), Hastings, Minneosta (Oct. 6), and Eau Claire Memorial (Oct. 12) to go with road trips to Menomonie (Sept. 28) and River Falls (Oct. 17) before the Big Rivers Conference championships on Oct. 28 at Eau Claire North.

“I’m excited to see where the team bonding takes them," Jorgenson said.

Schedule

August—26: at Eau Claire North.

September—7: Hudson; 14: at Rice Lake; 16: Chi-Hi invite; 21: Eau Claire North; 28: at Menomonie.

October—6: Hastings (Minn.); 12, Eau Claire Memorial; 17: at River Falls; 28: at Eau Claire North (BRC championships).

