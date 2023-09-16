Each time the Chi-Hi girls swimming team hits the pool, there's a good chance it will be outnumbered.

But that hasn't stopped the Cardinals competing so far this season including on Saturday as the team finished third out of 10 teams at its home invitational at Chippewa Falls Middle School pool.

Evelyn Arnold won two events for the Cardinals as a part of several outstanding performances for the team.

Arnold won the 500-yard freestyle relay in five minutes, 25.53 seconds with Julia Bluemke fifth (6:04.44) and Evelyn McIlquham seventh (6:29.99). The sophomore Arnold also won the 100 backstroke in 1:02.55. Arnold teamed with Libby Spitz, Aria Stoner and Bluemke to take second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.07 and was also a part of a 400 freestyle team with Spitz, Stoner and Bluemke to take third in 3:48.95. Another Chi-Hi 400 relay team of Lydia Hayden, McIlquham, Charlie Stary and Erin Woods finished ninth.

Bluemke (2:30.99) and Spitz (2:36.32) were fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 200 individual medley while Woods (2:14.08) was fifth in the 200 freestyle and Spitz (1:00.18) was fifth in the 100 free.

Hayden, Stary, Woods and Brighid Kleist teamed up to take seventh in the 200 medley relay while Stary and Hayden were seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke and Stoner and Hayden were eighth and 10th, respectively, in the 100 butterfly.

Chi-Hi was third in the team standings behind La Crosse and Eau Claire Memorial, two programs with more swimmers in action on Saturday. That's been a common refrain for the Cardinals, especially at invitationals.

“This year we actually ended up having a lot smaller team than we normally do, which kind of set us back a little bit," Stary said. "But there’s definitely a lot of motivation on the team. We’ve had our ups and downs but today was definitely an up with how we were all really happy with each other’s performances and cheering each other on.”

With fewer overall numbers, it puts more on each swimmer's shoulders to contribute with their times but also their attitude and effort.

“A lot of people think it’s an individual sport but actually the team is a very big part of it," Stary said.

However the team has found the positives in this year's smaller roster.

“But with having a smaller team I feel like we’re more connected and that also helps us with our motivation and our drive to do good," Stoner said.

Chi-Hi also had to deal with a scheduling change at the start of the year when the Cardinals were unable to use their home pool for a few weeks due to work at the building. So the team traveled to Eau Claire where both North and Memorial were gracious to allow the Cardinals to practice in their pools. But it still led to a unique circumstance in a hectic start to the season.

“It was definitely really odd because normally you’re just going to those pools for meets," Stary said. "You’re not used to practicing, you don’t know what you’re going to have for equipment that day and it was an odd experience having to get on a bus every day and go to a pool that’s not yours.”

Practices were also at off times in the day since the pools were in use for other practices during the more standard time windows. But the team has fought through that with a younger squad and is showing plenty of fight during the first half.

Saturday's invitational was just the second home event of the season for the Cardinals with a Big Rivers dual against Hudson on Sept. 7 being the other. Chi-Hi won't have to go far in the near future with home meets against Eau Claire North (Thursday), Hastings, Minn. (Oct. 6) and Eau Claire Memorial (Oct. 12) along with a trip to Menomonie on Sept. 28.

At the start of the year Chi-Hi coach Brianna Jorgenson said the team's primary focus was going to be self improvement and not worrying as much about where the team places. But performances like Saturday show that event with a younger and smaller roster, the Cardinals are still plenty competitive.

“I’m proud of what we’ve done so far this season," Stoner said. "Regardless of the negatives there’s been so many positives and it’s started pretty well.”

“I definitely think everyone is worked through a lot of things throughout the season and probably are going to do really good later on," Stary added.

