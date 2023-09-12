Jillian Wik, Georgia Romanowski and Avery Merconti had never played on a tennis team prior to this fall.

You wouldn't know it by their efforts thus far for Chi-Hi as the youngsters have provided competitive play and victories for a growing Cardinals team.

Wik earned a straight-set victory on Tuesday as the Cardinals fell to New Richmond 6-1 in a Big Rivers dual at Chi-Hi.

The sophomore Wik defeated New Richmond's Amber Stevens (7-5, 6-3) to continue an impressive first season with the sport. Wik, Romanowski and Merconti are in their first seasons with the tennis team and with the sport overall. Wik did not play a sport as a freshman while Romanowski and Merconti each ran cross country in middle school but wanted to try something new.

Wik knew many familiar faces on the team and wanted to give the sport a try.

“I joined tennis because of my friends and also I don’t play a fall sport," Wik said.

She quickly found her stride as a singles player and improved to 3-2 at No. 3 singles in Big Rivers play after Tuesday's win. Wik wasn't sure what to expect in her first season with the sport.

“I didn’t expect to come out and win,” Wik said, “but I’m a very competitive person. Once I get in the game I get in the moment.”

Romanowski fell in her matchup at No. 4 singles to Olivia Tyvoll (4-6, 3-6) and has Big Rivers singles wins on her resume against Eau Claire North and Rice Lake. Her fellow freshman Merconti has seen time in the lineup but otherwise has played varsity reserve singles matches.

While some parts of the game such as placing the ball have taken some time to learn, the players have shown their might in a new sport. Romanowski and Merconti played some doubles together earlier in the season before moving into singles competition.

“It’s really nice to see the younger players step up and get some good wins under their belts," Chi-Hi coach Stephanie Linzmeier said.

The loss keeps the Cardinals winless in Big Rivers dual action but the team has a sharp increase in participation this year with many new players trying the sport for the first time.

“We’re a lot more competitive in games won overall this year," Linzmeier said.

Elsewhere in singles action No. 1 Anna Ebner fell to Ireland Green (1-6, 1-6) and No. 2 Jael Polnaszek was defeated by Melia Warner (0-6, 0-6).

In doubles competition, the No. 1 team of Makenna Johnston and Kam Glamann fell to Bella Baillargeon and Lily Brinkman (0-6, 3-6), the No. 2 team of Emma McIlquham and Olivia Butak were bested by Lydia Stowers and Hannah Tyvoll (1-6, 1-6) and the No. 3 team of Reagan Palichat and Charley Martin fell in a spirited matchup to Carlee Ritzer and Ava Zak (3-6, 5-7).

Beyond the sophomore Wik and freshman Romanowski, Tuesday's lineup featured many seniors and juniors and the youngsters agreed those veterans have been helpful in helping new faces get acclimated to varsity tennis.

"They’ve been super nice to us," Merconti said of the team's veterans.

“Very welcoming and if you ever have any questions they’ll have an answer for you," Wik added.

Big Rivers dual play continues on Thursday as the Cardinals host Eau Claire Memorial in the team's final home dual of the season. Next week features a makeup match in Marshfield on Monday before heading to River Falls on Tuesday. The Big Rivers Conference championships on Sept. 26 at Eau Claire North and a dual in Altoona on Sept. 28 close the regular season before Division 1 sub-sectionals begin the postseason on Oct. 2 in Eau Claire.

Down the stretch, Linzmeier wants her team to keep digging deep and continue to compete.

But some of the young players have more simple goals.

“Win," Romanowski said.

