Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup: Bloomer tops Hayward for season-opening win

BLOOMER — The Bloomer girls basketball team opened the season with a victory on Thursday, pulling away to a 46-39 nonconference win over Hayward.

Abby Iverson led the Blackhawks (1-0) with 17 points with 11 coming in the second half. Danielle Latz added 11 points with seven coming in the second half and Karissa Petska scored seven of her nine points in the first half.