Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup: Bloomer tops Hayward for season-opening win

BLOOMER — The Bloomer girls basketball team opened the season with a victory on Thursday, pulling away to a 46-39 nonconference win over Hayward.
Abby Iverson led the Blackhawks (1-0) with 17 points with 11 coming in the second half. Danielle Latz added 11 points with seven coming in the second half and Karissa Petska scored seven of her nine points in the first half.
Maekayla Cadotte scored 12 points for Hayward (0-1).
Eau Claire Immanuel 54, New Auburn 18
At Eau Claire, the Lancers fell to the Trojans in a nonconference matchup.
Morgan Berg scored nine points for the Trojans (0-1).
Sheridan Noeldner had 16 points for the Lancers (1-1).
Photos: Cameron at Bloomer girls basketball 2-2-21
The Chi-Hi girls basketball team finished 1-19 in 2020-21, but brings back four starters and nine total varsity players with significant experience as the Cardinals shoot for more victories this season.
Chi-Hi seniors Mason Goettl, Bryant Petska, Karson Bowe, Owen Krista, Elijah Hable, Gavin Goodman, Brayden Warwick and junior Dawson Goodman have been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2021 season. Senior Beau Snyder was a second team selection for the Cards.
Lake Holcombe senior Brooke Lechleitner is aiming for fast times and high finishes as she and Madeline Bunton head to Friday's Division 2 state girls swimming championships in Waukesha to swim for the Ladysmith co-op.
Elly Eiler, Lauryn Goettl and Laken Ryan each scored at least 17 points to lead the Cadott girls basketball team to a 75-33 rout victory over Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran on Tuesday evening. Lake Holcombe also picked up a win in its season opener.