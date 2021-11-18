 Skip to main content
top story
Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup

Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup: Bloomer tops Hayward for season-opening win

BLOOMER — The Bloomer girls basketball team opened the season with a victory on Thursday, pulling away to a 46-39 nonconference win over Hayward.

Abby Iverson led the Blackhawks (1-0) with 17 points with 11 coming in the second half. Danielle Latz added 11 points with seven coming in the second half and Karissa Petska scored seven of her nine points in the first half.

Maekayla Cadotte scored 12 points for Hayward (0-1).

Eau Claire Immanuel 54, New Auburn 18

At Eau Claire, the Lancers fell to the Trojans in a nonconference matchup.

Morgan Berg scored nine points for the Trojans (0-1).

Sheridan Noeldner had 16 points for the Lancers (1-1).

