Thursday Prep Baseball Roundup: Hanson's monster performance leads McDonell past Thorp/Gilman

Noah Hanson did it all for the McDonell baseball team on Thursday in leading the Macks to an 8-4 Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over Thorp/Gilman at Gannon Field at Casper Park.

Hanson blasted two home runs and had five runs batted in at the plate while pitching all seven innings on the mound, striking out seven while scattering seven hits, four earned runs and zero walks. Hanson's first homer came in the first inning, a two-run shot to score Eddie Mittermeyer and himself to tie the score at two after Thorp/Gilman scored twice in the top of the inning on RBIs by Aiden Rosemeyer and Brayden Boie.

Hanson went deep again in the sixth with a three-run shot that sparked a six-run outburst to break open what had been a 2-2 game since the first. Mittermeyer scored two runs and was 2-for-4 in the win for the Macks (7-8, 6-7) while Brendan Bresina added an RBI later in the sixth.

Ashton Kroeplin had two hits including a double and scored a run for Thorp/Gilman (11-5, 9-4) with Rosemeyer, Brayden Boie and Grady Kroeplin each driving in a run.

Bloomer 4, Spooner 3

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks ran their winning streak to 17 in a row with a Heart O'North triumph over the Rails.