Thursday Prep Football Roundup: Late two-point conversion stand lifts Chi-Hi past D.C. Everest

SCHOFIELD — A late defensive stand on a two-point conversation attempt pushed the Chi-Hi football team to a 10-9 nonconference win over D.C. Everest on Thursday evening at Stiehm Stadium.

Beau Svoke pushed the Evergreens to within one with 10.7 seconds left on a quarterback sneak for a score, but the Cardinals turned away Svoke's attempted go-ahead pass to keep the lead for good.

A few minutes earlier the Cardinals (2-0) took the lead with their passing game as Brayden Warwick connected with Judah Dunham for a 28-yard touchdown with 4:44 to go in the contest. Warwick finished 8-of-12 for 109 yards with one touchdown and one interception while Dunham had a team-high four receptions for 85 yards.

Both teams traded field goals after a scoreless second half with D.C. Everest's Alec Schuster booted a 30-yard field goal at the 5:03 mark in the third quarter for the first score. The Evergreens kept the three-point lead until Esubalew Mason kicked a 35-yard field goal for the Cardinals with 9:57 left in the fourth.

Karson Bowe led Chi-Hi with 72 yards on 20 carries. Brock Babiash ran for 44 yards on 15 carries for the Evergreens (1-1).

Chi-Hi returns home to open Big Rivers Conference play on Friday, Sept. 3 against Menomonie.