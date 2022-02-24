Thursday Prep Roundup: Balanced scoring leads Bloomer past Colby

Canan Huss scored 15 points and the duo of Aidan Misfeldt and Joe Janus each scored nine points for the Macks (11-13).
Carter Klobon led all scorers with 19 points for Owen-Withee (11-13).
Cadott 60, Gilman 34
At Gilman, four players scored at least nine points to lead the Hornets in a Cloverbelt Crossover win.
Warren Bowe scored a game-high 15 points for the Hornets (6-18) and Braden Schneider added 12 points. Tegan Ritter and Ryan Sonnentag each chipped in with nine points as well in the win.
Zack Marion scored eight points for the Pirates (0-22)
State Wrestling
Several advance out of preliminaries
At Madison, wrestlers from Cadott, Bloomer/Colfax and Stanley-Boyd each advanced out of first round competition.
Cadott's Kaleb Sonnentag and Cole Pfeiffer, Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer and Stanley-Boyd's Sasha Nitz and Breckin Burzynski were each victorious in their first matches of the tourney.
Sonnentag and Pfeiffer won their Division 3 openers for the Hornets to go with four other Hornets in the quarterfinals. Sonnentag (34-10) pinned Kewaunee's Max Severin (41-13) in 1:09 in their matchup at 138 while Pfeiffer scored a 7-2 win at 160 over Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy's Jayden Gordon (31-4). They join Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels as Hornets in action on Friday as the quartet earned first round byes due to their sectional titles. Cadott freshman Kaleb Lodahl (27-15) fell in his 106 preliminary matchup by an 18-1 technical fall to Lena's Dylan Comins (49-7).
Nitz and Burzynski were also victorious in Division 3 competition. Nitz (20-9) picked up a 3-1 decision win at 120 over Mineral Point's Carson Kroll to move on while Burzynski (29-6) scored a 3-1 decision against Wittenberg-Birnamwood's Pierson Potrykus (44-8) at 126.
Rothbauer (42-4) was dominant in his Division 2 opener at 160 with a 14-2 major decision win over Lomira's Turner Wagoner.
The Cadott wrestling team will be well represented at the Division 3 individual state wrestling tournament after the Hornets advanced seven wrestlers from Saturday's sectional in Saint Croix Falls. Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels.
The Fall Creek boys basketball team held off Stanley-Boyd for a 53-52 double overtime victory on Friday evening to earn the outright Western Cloverbelt Conference championship in an instant class contest.
In his fourth and final attempt at sectionals, Stanley-Boyd senior Sasha Nitz punched his ticket to the Division 3 state tournament. He's joined by sophomore Breckin Burzynski, who gets to share the journey with his coach and father Greg Burzynski.