Thursday Prep Roundup: Balanced scoring leads Bloomer past Colby

COLBY — Four players scored at least 10 points Thursday as the Bloomer boys basketball team earned a 60-43 Cloverbelt Crossover win against Colby.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger scored a team-high 18 points including four 3-pointers while the trio of Marcus Harelstad, Connor Crane and Jack Strand scored 10 points each for the Blackhawks (16-5).

Richard Streveler had 15 points for Colby (15-7).

River Falls 74, Chi-Hi 46

At River Falls, the Wildcats rolled past the Cardinals in a Big Rivers finale.

Mason Monarski scored 14 points and Kansas Smith added 11 for the Cardinals (3-20, 2-12).

Ethan Campbell led all scorers with 25 points and had seven rebounds for the Wildcats (19-5, 11-3).

Owen-Withee 64, McDonell 50

At Owen, the Blackhawks bested the Macks in a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup.

Canan Huss scored 15 points and the duo of Aidan Misfeldt and Joe Janus each scored nine points for the Macks (11-13).

Carter Klobon led all scorers with 19 points for Owen-Withee (11-13).

Cadott 60, Gilman 34

At Gilman, four players scored at least nine points to lead the Hornets in a Cloverbelt Crossover win.

Warren Bowe scored a game-high 15 points for the Hornets (6-18) and Braden Schneider added 12 points. Tegan Ritter and Ryan Sonnentag each chipped in with nine points as well in the win.

Zack Marion scored eight points for the Pirates (0-22)

State Wrestling

Several advance out of preliminaries

At Madison, wrestlers from Cadott, Bloomer/Colfax and Stanley-Boyd each advanced out of first round competition.

Cadott's Kaleb Sonnentag and Cole Pfeiffer, Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer and Stanley-Boyd's Sasha Nitz and Breckin Burzynski were each victorious in their first matches of the tourney.

Sonnentag and Pfeiffer won their Division 3 openers for the Hornets to go with four other Hornets in the quarterfinals. Sonnentag (34-10) pinned Kewaunee's Max Severin (41-13) in 1:09 in their matchup at 138 while Pfeiffer scored a 7-2 win at 160 over Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy's Jayden Gordon (31-4). They join Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels as Hornets in action on Friday as the quartet earned first round byes due to their sectional titles. Cadott freshman Kaleb Lodahl (27-15) fell in his 106 preliminary matchup by an 18-1 technical fall to Lena's Dylan Comins (49-7).

Nitz and Burzynski were also victorious in Division 3 competition. Nitz (20-9) picked up a 3-1 decision win at 120 over Mineral Point's Carson Kroll to move on while Burzynski (29-6) scored a 3-1 decision against Wittenberg-Birnamwood's Pierson Potrykus (44-8) at 126.

Rothbauer (42-4) was dominant in his Division 2 opener at 160 with a 14-2 major decision win over Lomira's Turner Wagoner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0