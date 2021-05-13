Thursday Prep Roundup: Bloomer baseball blanks Cameron for eighth straight victory

BLOOMER — Plenty of pop at the plate and fire on the mound helped the Bloomer baseball team blank Cameron 15-0 in five innings on Thursday afternoon, the eighth consecutive victory for the Blackhawks.
Ethan Rothbauer homered as a part of a 2-for-3 day with three runs scored and two runs batted in for Bloomer. Jay Ryder was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and one batted in, Jackson Simmons had two hits, one run scored and one run batted in and Connor Crane tripled and drove in three. Jack Strand and Cole Schwab each had two RBIs as Bloomer scored five runs in the first inning and eight in the second.
Strand struck out five in three scoreless innings before Keegan Yohnk and Crane tossed scoreless frames.
Eau Claire North 10, Chi-Hi 8 (8 inn.)
At Casper Park, the Cardinals rallied to force extra innings before falling to the Huskies in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Gavin Goodman had three hits and three runs scored, Ben Steinmetz doubled and drove in two and Teig Perlberg was 1-for-5 with three runs batted in.
Eau Claire North led 8-1 entering the bottom of the sixth before the Cards (5-5, 3-3) scored four in the sixth and three in the seventh. Henry Wilkinson was 4-for-5 with three runs batted in for the Huskies (10-0, 6-0).
Osseo-Fairchild 17, Cadott 8
At Cadott, the Thunder scored seven runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to take the lead for good in a Western Cloverbelt battle with the Hornets.
Dylan Davis was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, Gavin Tegels doubled and drove in a run and Nelson Wahl had two runs batted in for the Hornets (1-6, 0-5).
Softball
Chi-Hi 7, Eau Claire Memorial 1
At Casper Park, three runs in the first and four runs in the fifth helped the Cardinals best the Old Abes in Big Rivers action.
Basia Olson doubled and drove in four runs to lead the Cardinals (9-2, 6-0). Madyson Baker doubled twice with a run batted in, Hannah Aldrich had two hits and scored a run and Makenna Johnston was 2-for-3 with a triple and run batted in.
Aldrich struck out seven in a complete-game victory.
McDonell 14, Thorp 3 (5 inn.)
At Thorp, the Macks scored six runs in the opening inning of a Western Cloverbelt win over the Cardinals.
Maggie Craker struck out four to earn the win in the circle while going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored at the plate for the Macks (6-5, 6-0). Morgan Wirtz had three hits including a home run and three runs batted in, Becca Baier had two hits and scored three runs, Josie Witkowski drove in four and Emma Stelter plated two runs.
Ava Teclaw was 3-for-3 with a double and Brianna Horn tripled with two runs for the Cardinals (5-5, 1-5).
Bloomer 4, Cameron 0
At Bloomer, Emily Kuehl tossed a four-hit shutout for the Blackhawks in a Heart O'North win.
Kuehl struck out 10 with zero walks in the circle for Bloomer (10-1, 9-0). Tori Jenneman homered and drove in two and Kuehl was 2-for-4 in the win.
Cadott 6, Osseo-Fairchild 4
At Cadott, the Hornets scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead for good in a Western Cloverbelt win.
Olivia Goodman, Lauryn Goettl and Morgan Moldrem each had two hits for Cadott (6-3, 5-1) with Meadow Barone adding two runs batted in. Makenna Barone struck out five in 3.1 innings of relief for the win in the circle.
Altoona 10, Stanley-Boyd 0 (6 inn.)
At Altoona, the Rails blanked the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Emily Brenner finished 1-for-2 with a walk for the Orioles (2-7, 1-6). Altoona scored eight of its 10 runs in the first three innings and limited the Orioles to two hits.
Girls Soccer
Hayward 1, Regis/McDonell 0
At Hayward, the Saints were blanked in a nonconference matchup.
The Hurricanes (3-2-1) scored one goal in the 63rd minute for the game's lone goal. Anna Allen made 11 saves in net for the Saints (2-2).