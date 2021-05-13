Thursday Prep Roundup: Bloomer baseball blanks Cameron for eighth straight victory

Osseo-Fairchild 17, Cadott 8

At Cadott, the Thunder scored seven runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to take the lead for good in a Western Cloverbelt battle with the Hornets.

Dylan Davis was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, Gavin Tegels doubled and drove in a run and Nelson Wahl had two runs batted in for the Hornets (1-6, 0-5).

Softball

Chi-Hi 7, Eau Claire Memorial 1

At Casper Park, three runs in the first and four runs in the fifth helped the Cardinals best the Old Abes in Big Rivers action.

Basia Olson doubled and drove in four runs to lead the Cardinals (9-2, 6-0). Madyson Baker doubled twice with a run batted in, Hannah Aldrich had two hits and scored a run and Makenna Johnston was 2-for-3 with a triple and run batted in.

Aldrich struck out seven in a complete-game victory.

McDonell 14, Thorp 3 (5 inn.)

At Thorp, the Macks scored six runs in the opening inning of a Western Cloverbelt win over the Cardinals.