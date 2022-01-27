Thursday Prep Roundup: Bloomer boys basketball edge Eau Claire Regis

EAU CLAIRE — The Bloomer boys basketball team won its seventh game in a row Thursday with a 33-31 Western Cloverbelt win over Eau Claire Regis.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger led the way for the Blackhawks (9-4, 7-3) with nine points and added eight rebounds in a defensive battle. Connor Crane added eight points and Cael Iverson scored seven points to go with seven rebounds.

Kendon Krogman scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Ramblers (5-10, 4-5).

Fall Creek 62, McDonell 37

At Fall Creek, the Crickets bested the Macks in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.

Canan Huss led McDonell (7-10, 5-5) with 21 points.

Soren Johnson and Bo Vollrath scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, for the Crickets (13-3, 9-1).

Stanley-Boyd 58, Thorp 37

At Stanley, four players finished in double figures as the Orioles stayed even with the Crickets in the Western Cloverbelt title fight.

Carsen Hause had a game-high 17 points for the Orioles (11-6, 9-1). Henry Hoel added 11 points while Lucas Smith and Cooper Nichols scored 10 points apiece.

Aidan Rosemeyer led Thorp (5-12, 1-8) with 10 points.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 2, New Richmond 1 (OT)

At New Richmond, the Cardinals scored an overtime Big Rivers win over the Tigers.

Owen Krista scored the game-winner for the Cards (9-9-1, 6-4-0) five minutes and 33 seconds into the extra period. Drew Bowe tied the game at one with a goal in the second period.

Bridger Fixmer stopped 49 shots in net for the win.

Girls Basketball

Lake Holcombe 65, Riverside 32

At Holcombe, the Chieftains scored a nonconference victory.

Emma Lechleitner scored a game-high 20 points for the Chieftains (9-5). Brooke Lechleitner was close behind with 19 points and Karly Kirkman added 16 points in the victory.

Boys Swimming

River Falls 104, Chi-Hi 65

At Chippewa Falls Middle School, the Cardinals fell to the Wildcats in their Big Rivers dual finale.

Erik Petrowski won the 50-yard freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay team of Petrowski, Rowan Rinick, Subie Mason and Ryan Beranek also finished first.

Rinick was runner-up in the 200 and 500 freestyle events while Beranek (200 individual medley) Noah Duex (50 freestyle), Petrowski (100 butterfly) and Luke McIntyre (100 freestyle) were each second in their respective individual events. The 200 medley relay team of McIntyre, Beranek, Rinick and Elijah Anderson as well as the 200 freestyle team of Petrowski, Kolton Irwin, McIntyre and Duex were also second.

