Thursday Prep Roundup: Bloomer softball bashes three home runs in rout over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

BLOOMER — The Bloomer softball team went deep three times on Thursday in a 14-4 victory in six innings over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
Calley Olson had two of the three big flies for the Blackhawks (12-2, 11-0) with a pair of solo shots while Tori Jenneman also went yard as she finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three runs batted in. Delaney Zwiefelhofer was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI, Emily Kuehl had two doubles, two runs scored and two runs batted in and Elana Kuehl doubled and drove in two in the victory.
Emily Kuehl struck out five in six innings in the circle to earn the victory.
Chi-Hi 6-4, Marshfield 4-7
At Marshfield, the Cardinals and Tigers split a doubleheader with Chi-Hi winning game one 7-4 before the Tigers took the second game 7-4.
Madyson Baker hit a home run and drove in two in the first game for the Cardinals. Emme Bergh and Mykle Buhrow each added doubles and the Cardinals scored four of their runs in the top of the third. Hannah Aldrich struck out seven while walking none across seven innings for the win in the circle.
Basia Olson had three hits for the Cards in the second game. Paige Steinmetz added two hits and a run batted in while Buhrow doubled and scored two for the Cardinals (10-3).
Neillsville 6, Cadott 5 (8 inn.)
At Neillsville, the Hornets fell in extra innings.
Meadow Barone had two of Cadott's eight hits. Laken Ryan doubled and drove in two and scored twice for the Hornets (7-5).
Cadott scored four in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead before Neillsville came back with one in the sixth before the winner in the eighth.
Baseball
Bloomer 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3
At Chetek, the Blackhawks won their 12th game in a row as they limited the Bulldogs to one hit in a Heart O'North win.
Keegan Yohnk struck out eight in four innings in allowing one earned run before Jay Ryder and Connor Crane struck out seven to team up for the final three innings for Bloomer (12-2, 9-2).
Jack Strand had three hits including a home run and double and three runs batted in to lead the Bloomer offense. Yohnk was 2-for-3 with a run batted in and Jackson Simmons drove in two runs.
Fall Creek 4, Stanley-Boyd 3
At Fall Creek, the Crickets earned a walk-off Western Cloverbelt win over the Orioles.
Carter Vait had two hits including a double and drove in two runs for Stanley-Boyd (2-7, 2-6).
Jack Riemenschneider and Luke Olson had two hits apiece for the Crickets (9-3, 6-2).
Track and Field
Bloomer's Post wins twice at home
At Bloomer, Alexa Post earned two event wins as the Blackhawks hosted a Heart O'North meet.
Post was victorious in the 200-meter dash in 28.12 seconds and won the long jump with a top leap of 15-feet, 2.5-inches. Post also finished second in the 400. Danielle Latz earned a victory for Bloomer in the high jump with a height of 4-10 and was second in the triple jump.
Kylie Culver and Grace Anderson were second and third, respectively, in the 1,600 while Skylar Zwiefelhofer and Latz were third and fourth, respectively, in the 100. Lauren Ruff came home third in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles while Jensyn Skaar (200), Zwiefelhofer (long jump) and Makaiah Kempe (triple jump) each finished fifth. Cicely Kicker tied for fifth in the pole vault. As a team Bloomer was second with 61 points as St. Croix Falls won with 131.5.
Lucas Anderson led a 1-2-3-4 finish for the boys team in the 800, winning the race in 2:13.49 with Jaden Halom close behind in second, Anders Michaelsen third and Gavin Gehrig fourht. Michaelsen edged Gehrig by two one hundreths of a second to win the 1,600 with Halom third. Anderson and Michaelsen were also second and fifth, respectively, in the 400.
Vaughn Zwiefelhofer finished second in the pole vault and third in the 300 hurdles and long jump while Zach Steinmetz was third in the discus and fifth in the shot put and Matthew Holstad was fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Boys Golf
Bauer, Biskupski take top spots at Neillsville
At Neillsville, McDonell/Eau Claire Regis' Andrew Bauer and Ben Biskupski swept the first two spots at a Cloverbelt Conference event at Neillsville Country Club.
Bauer earned medalist honors with a 35, three strokes in front of Biskupski at 38 as the Saints were first as a team with a 165. Isaac Petersilka and Josh Brickner each shot a 46 to finish in a three-way tie for ninth to round out the scoring golfers for McDonell/Regis.
Cadott was second in team scoring at 184, one stroke ahead of Fall Creek (185) as Cole Sopiarz and Sam Scheidler each shot a 44 to tie for sixth place. Jacob Ackley and Ethan Foldy each carded a 48 for the Hornets.
Stanley-Boyd was seventh as a team with a 211, led by Mason Felmlee at 48, Isaac Brenner with a 50, Sasha Nitz at 53 and Austin Siechter shooting a 60. Thorp was ninth with a 241 with Zach and Carter Tieman (58), Connor Tieman (61) and Austin Gosney (64) leading the Cardinals.
Girls Soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Chi-Hi 1
At Eau Claire, the Cardinals fell to the Old Abes in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Mallory Colle made 11 saves in net for the Cardinals (2-5-1, 1-4-1) and Haley Mason scored for Chi-Hi.