Thursday Prep Roundup: Bloomer softball bashes three home runs in rout over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

BLOOMER — The Bloomer softball team went deep three times on Thursday in a 14-4 victory in six innings over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.

Calley Olson had two of the three big flies for the Blackhawks (12-2, 11-0) with a pair of solo shots while Tori Jenneman also went yard as she finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three runs batted in. Delaney Zwiefelhofer was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI, Emily Kuehl had two doubles, two runs scored and two runs batted in and Elana Kuehl doubled and drove in two in the victory.

Emily Kuehl struck out five in six innings in the circle to earn the victory.

Chi-Hi 6-4, Marshfield 4-7

At Marshfield, the Cardinals and Tigers split a doubleheader with Chi-Hi winning game one 7-4 before the Tigers took the second game 7-4.

Madyson Baker hit a home run and drove in two in the first game for the Cardinals. Emme Bergh and Mykle Buhrow each added doubles and the Cardinals scored four of their runs in the top of the third. Hannah Aldrich struck out seven while walking none across seven innings for the win in the circle.