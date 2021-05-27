Thursday Prep Roundup: Bloomer softball sweeps doubleheader in Northwestern

MAPLE — The Bloomer softball team took both games of a key Heart O'North Conference doubleheader with Northwestern on Thursday afternoon, winning by scores of 3-1 and 13-5 to clinch the outright conference title.
Delaney Zwiefelhofer was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in to lead the offense for Bloomer as the Blackhawks scored three first-inning runs. Elana Kuehl doubled and drove in a run in the win.
Emily Kuehl struck out seven in allowing three hits and one unearned run in seven innings in the circle.
The bats came alive for both teams in game two as the Blackhawks scored all 13 runs in the first three innings to complete the sweep.
Tori Jenneman, Kylee Sedlacek, Calley Olson and Emily Kuehl had each two hits for Bloomer. Emily Kuehl drove in three and scored twice, Jenneman and Olson each scored three runs and Sedlacek had a stolen base.
Olson struck out 11 in seven innings, allowing four earn runs for the Blackhawks (18-2, 16-0).
Boys Golf
Chi-Hi's Elkin leads team at BRC Tournament
At Eau Claire, Bryce Elkin shot a 43 to finish 13th in leading the Cardinals at the Big Rivers Conference tournament at Wild Ridge Golf Course.
Aiden McCauley and Zach LeMay each shot a 45 and Caden Kolinski finished with a 48 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi tied with Menomonie for sixth place as a team with a 182 as Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial tied for first at 157 as the tournament was shortened to nine holes due to weather. Bennett Swavely of Hudson shot a 35 to earn medalist honors.
Swavely earned the conference player of the year honors with the best cumulative point total for the season. As a team Eau Claire Memorial earned the top team honors with 46.5 points, followed by Hudson in second at 38.5. Chi-Hi was sixth with 16 points.
Bloomer's Bergh, Bleskacek tie for ninth at Heart O'North tournament
At Bloomer, Karsten Bergh and Jake Bleskacek tied for ninth place to lead the Blackhawks at the Heart O'North Conference meet hosted at Bloomer Memorial Golf Course.
Kaitlyn Bohl shot a 44 to tie for 12th and Jonah Bleskacek finished 18th with a 45 to round out the scorers for the Blackhawks as the team finished fourth on the day with a 173 as Northwestern (163) was first.
Northwestern's Dillon Schuefeli shot a 35 to earn medalist honors on the day. Northwestern finished as the season conference team champion with 163 points, three in front of Spooner as Bloomer tied with Hayward for third with 173 points.
Northwestern's Trent Meyer earned conference player of the year honors.
Girls Soccer
Chi-Hi 2, Superior 0
At Superior, the Cardinals earned a Big Rivers Conference shutout win over the Spartans.
Haley Mason scored both goals with Grace Ritzinger assisting on both as Mallory Cole earned her first shutout in goal for the Cardinals (4-6-1, 2-5-1).