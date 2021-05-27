Thursday Prep Roundup: Bloomer softball sweeps doubleheader in Northwestern

Aiden McCauley and Zach LeMay each shot a 45 and Caden Kolinski finished with a 48 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi tied with Menomonie for sixth place as a team with a 182 as Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial tied for first at 157 as the tournament was shortened to nine holes due to weather. Bennett Swavely of Hudson shot a 35 to earn medalist honors.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Swavely earned the conference player of the year honors with the best cumulative point total for the season. As a team Eau Claire Memorial earned the top team honors with 46.5 points, followed by Hudson in second at 38.5. Chi-Hi was sixth with 16 points.

Bloomer's Bergh, Bleskacek tie for ninth at Heart O'North tournament

At Bloomer, Karsten Bergh and Jake Bleskacek tied for ninth place to lead the Blackhawks at the Heart O'North Conference meet hosted at Bloomer Memorial Golf Course.

Kaitlyn Bohl shot a 44 to tie for 12th and Jonah Bleskacek finished 18th with a 45 to round out the scorers for the Blackhawks as the team finished fourth on the day with a 173 as Northwestern (163) was first.