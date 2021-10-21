Thursday Prep Roundup: Bloomer sweeps Osceola to advance to Saturday's Division 2 regional finals

BLOOMER — The Bloomer volleyball team scored a straight-set win over Osceola on Thursday evening in a Division 2 regional semifinal contest (25-21, 25-15, 25-15).
The Blackhawks (23-13) advance to Saturday's regional finals to play at top-seeded Saint Croix Central after the Panthers earned a sweep of their own over Prescott in another regional semifinal.
Bella Seibel had a team-high 10 kills in the win for Bloomer, followed closely by Lexi Post with nine kills and Leah Bleskacek with eight. Amelia Herrick and Paige Jacobs had 15 and 13 assists, respectively, while Post had six of her team's 14 aces. Madison Faschingbauer had three aces while Bleskacek and Herrick had two apiece.
Faschingbauer also had 19 digs while Seibel added eight as the Blackhawks are in the regional finals for the sixth year in a row.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Neillsville 0
At Stanley, the Orioles punched their tickets to the Division 2 regional finals with a straight-set victory against the Warriors (25-14, 25-13, 25-17).
Stanley-Boyd will host Abbotsford after the Falcons defeated Auburndale in another semifinal.
Kayte Licht paced the Orioles (24-5) with 20 digs while Emily Brenner had 16 kills and 14 digs and Lily Hoel added 16 digs and 10 kills.
The Chi-Hi, Cadott, Stanley-Boyd and McDonell football teams will open the postseason with road games, according to playoff pairings released early Saturday morning. Gilman earned a top seed in the eight-man field and will start the playoffs at home.
The Gilman football team ran for 439 yards with Grady Kroeplin rushing for 250 yards and five touchdowns as the Pirates capped an unbeaten regular season with a 58-24 win over McDonell on Friday at Dorais Field to capture the outright Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man title.
The Cadott football team clinched its first playoff berth since 2005 on Friday evening, routing Dunn-St. Croix Conference champion Spring Valley 28-6 in Cadott. Gavin Tegels ran for two touchdowns while Tristan Drier and Tegels each threw for a score in the win.
The Chi-Hi volleyball team had a successful regular season with 35 wins and multiple tournament victories. Now a veteran and versatile Cardinal squad enters the postseason aiming for even more success as a No. 2 seed in its Division 1 sectional.
The Bloomer volleyball team has a rich recent history of playoff success and started the Division 2 postseason on Tuesday strong with a straight-set victory over Northwestern in the regional quarterfinals in Bloomer.
The McDonell boys cross country team continued its Cloverbelt Conference domination on Saturday by winning both individual and team championships. Dan Anderson won the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 1.9 seconds to take his third straight individual race championship.