Thursday Prep Roundup: Bloomer sweeps Osceola to advance to Saturday's Division 2 regional finals

BLOOMER — The Bloomer volleyball team scored a straight-set win over Osceola on Thursday evening in a Division 2 regional semifinal contest (25-21, 25-15, 25-15).

The Blackhawks (23-13) advance to Saturday's regional finals to play at top-seeded Saint Croix Central after the Panthers earned a sweep of their own over Prescott in another regional semifinal.

Bella Seibel had a team-high 10 kills in the win for Bloomer, followed closely by Lexi Post with nine kills and Leah Bleskacek with eight. Amelia Herrick and Paige Jacobs had 15 and 13 assists, respectively, while Post had six of her team's 14 aces. Madison Faschingbauer had three aces while Bleskacek and Herrick had two apiece.

Faschingbauer also had 19 digs while Seibel added eight as the Blackhawks are in the regional finals for the sixth year in a row.

Stanley-Boyd 3, Neillsville 0

At Stanley, the Orioles punched their tickets to the Division 2 regional finals with a straight-set victory against the Warriors (25-14, 25-13, 25-17).

Stanley-Boyd will host Abbotsford after the Falcons defeated Auburndale in another semifinal.

Kayte Licht paced the Orioles (24-5) with 20 digs while Emily Brenner had 16 kills and 14 digs and Lily Hoel added 16 digs and 10 kills.

Marathon 3, Cadott 0

At Marathon, the top-seeded Red Raiders swept the Hornets in a Division 3 regional semifinal (30-32, 17-25, 18-25).

Marathon advances to host Stratford in Saturday's regional finals.

Turtle Lake 3, Cornell 0

At Turtle Lake, the top-seeded Lakers beat the Chiefs in a Division 4 regional semifinal (25-8, 25-9, 25-13).

Turtle Lake will host Clear Lake on Saturday in the regional finals.

Clear Lake 3, Thorp 0

At Clear Lake, the Warriors defeated the Cardinals in a Division 4 regional semifinal contest (12-25, 24-26, 21-25).

Boys Soccer

Three Lakes/Phelps 3, McDonell/Regis 0

At Three Lakes, fourth-seeded Three Lakes/Phelps earned a win in a battle of co-ops in the Division 4 regional semifinals.

Three Lakes/Phelps advances to play at top seed Washburn/Bayfield in Saturday's regional finals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0