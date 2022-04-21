Thursday Prep Roundup: Bloomer's Strand tosses perfect game, Olson deals no-hitter for baseball and softball teams

BLOOMER — Jack Strand and Calley Olson were on their games Thursday for their respective Bloomer squads.

Strand tossed a five-inning perfect game for the baseball team in an 18-0 win over Osseo-Fairchild while Olson dealt a six-inning no hitter for the softball team in a 10-0 victory in six innings over the Thunder.

The senior Strand set down all 15 batters he faced for the Blackhawks with 11 coming by strikeouts. The Bloomer defense played flawless behind Strand and the bats offered plenty of backup with 13 hits. Marcus Harelstad, Keegan Yohnk, Connor Crane and Gage Hillman each had two hits for the Blackhawks (5-0, 2-0). Crane and Hillman drove in three runs apiece while Jay Ryder, Harelstad, Yohnk and Gabe Prince had two RBIs each.

Not far away at the softball diamond Olson struck out 14 batters across six innings while throwing 50 of her 61 pitches for strikes. Bloomer (3-2, 2-0) committed a pair of errors but like their baseball counterparts backed up their hurler with plenty of offense as the team scored four runs in the first inning and five in the sixth.

Laikyn Maidment was 4-for-4 with a double and one run batted in. Tori Jenneman, Olson and Delaney Zwiefelhofer had two hits apiece and combined to score six runs with Zwiefelhofer and RyAnna Keller each driving in two runs.

Softball

Chi-Hi 7, Rice Lake 1

At Casper Park, the Cardinals scored in each of the first three innings of a Big Rivers win over the Warriors.

Madyson Baker blasted a home run and drove in three runs to lead the Cardinals (7-0, 5-0) while Basia Olson had three hits including a double and drove in a pair. Hannah Aldrich ad Olivia Sanborn each had two hits and Aldrich also pitched four scoreless innings in the circle with five strikeouts.

McDonell 16, Eau Claire Regis 0 (3 inn.)

At Eau Claire, Kait Ortmann and Katie Ruf teamed up for three hitless innings as the Macks blanked the Ramblers.

Aubrey Dorn was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three runs batted in and Josie Witkowski had two hits including a double with two runs scored and three RBIs for the Macks (2-0, 1-0). Morgan Wirtz, Ortmann and Becca Baier each had two hits and combined for five runs scored and three runs batted in.

Ortmann struck out five in two innings before Ruf struck out two in one inning of work.

Thorp 15, Cadott 5 (6 inn.)

At Thorp, the Cardinals earned a Western Cloverbelt win in six innings over the Hornets.

Abby Schultze had two triples, four runs batted in, four runs scored and a stolen base to lead the Thorp (3-1, 2-0) offense. Jolene Windl had two hits and two runs scored, Alexa Hanson drove in two runs and scored twice, Alexis LaCanne was 2-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases, Ava Teclaw tripled, stole one base and scored three times and Trysta Leech doubled and drove in one.

Leech earned the win in the circle striking out eight batters in a complete-game effort.

Makenna Barone homered and drove in two while Rilei Weeks doubled and Eva Enestvedt tripled for the Hornets (2-1, 1-1).

Fall Creek 11-15, Stanley-Boyd 1-0

At Fall Creek, the Crickets won a pair of five-inning Western Cloverbelt contests by scores of 11-1 and 15-0.

Emme Felmlee was 2-for-3 with a run batted in for Stanley-Boyd (0-4, 0-2) in game one. Sam Olson had a home run amongst her three hits and drove in four runs. Jenna Fitch struck out five for the win in the circle.

Olson added another home run, two doubles and six runs batted in as a part of a 4-for-4 performance in the second game. Karley Harriman struck out eight in five innings in the circle and drove in two to complete the sweep for the Crickets (5-4, 2-1).

Baseball

Eau Claire Regis 10, McDonell 0 (6 inn.)

At Eau Claire, the Rambers blanked the Macks in a Western Cloverbelt battle.

Mason Kostka finished 3-for-4 with a home run and four runs batted in for the Ramblers (5-0, 2-0).

Keagan Galvez and Ethan Goulet had a hit each for McDonell (0-3, 0-1).

Thorp 13, Cadott 1 (5 inn.)

At Thorp, a nine-run third inning helped the Cardinals in a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.

Aidan Rosemeyer was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three runs batted in while Gavin Boie had three hits, four runs batted in and three stolen bases. Stephen Frankewicz scored two runs, Brady Stewart drove in two and Boie struck out eight in five innings for the win on the mound for the Cards (2-1, 1-0).

Warren Bowe had two hits and drove in a run and Ryan Sonnentag doubled for the Hornets (0-3, 0-2).

Girls Soccer

Chi-Hi 3, New Richmond 1

At Dorais Field, the Cardinals picked up a Big Rivers win over the Tigers.

Haley Mason scored two goals and assisted on another for the Cardinals (5-2, 2-1). Elizabeth Dallas had one goal and one assist and Grace Ritzinger added one goal in the win.

Mallory Colle made three saves in net.

Track and Field

Post wins three events for Bloomer at Raider invite

At Arcadia, Alexa Post won three events as the Bloomer girls won the team title at the Raider Invitational.

Post finished first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.65 seconds, the 200 in 27.42 and in the long jump with a top leap of 16-feet, 7-inches. She was joined in victory by Isabel Rubenzer in the triple jump at 31-11.5 as she bested teammate Danielle Latz in second place.

Post (400) and Latz (high jump) also earned second-place finishes in their respective individual events and the 800 relay team of Jensyn Skaar, Cicely Kiecker, Makaiah Kempe and Latz was also runner-up. Skaar and Lillian Kuske were fourth in the 100 and shot put, respectively. The 400 team of Skaar, Kiecker, Kempe and Ava Jack and the 1,600 relay team of Rubenzer, Kempe, Jack and Kuske were each fifth and Kiecker was also fifth in the 200. As a team the girls finished with 105 points to edge Fall Creek (100) for first.

The boys 3,200 relay team of Gavin Gehring, Lucas Anderson, Anders Michaelsen and Jaden Ryan won their race in 8:52.63 while Anderson also took fourth in the 3,200 and pole vault. The Bloomer boys were 10th as a team with 28 points as La Crosse Central (139) took first.

