Thursday Prep Roundup: Bowe's power-play goal in final minute lifts Chi-Hi boys hockey past Rice Lake for first win

RICE LAKE — Jack Bowe's power-play goal with less than a minute to go lifted the Chi-Hi boys hockey team to its first win of the season with a 5-4 Big Rivers Conference triumph over Rice Lake.

Bowe scored on an assist from Ben Carlson with a man advantage with 24 seconds to go for the Cardinals (1-3, 1-1). Jackson Bohland scored twice while Drake Bowe and Bryer Niblett each notched goals for Chi-Hi with Bohland and Bowe registering their first varsity goals.

Niblett also assisted on a pair of goals as overall the Cardinals scored three times with the man advantage.

Zachary LeMay made 27 saves in net in the victory. Adam Timm registered a hat trick for Rice Lake, scoring the first three goals of the game for the Warriors (1-1, 1-1).

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 7, Medford 0

At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Sabers scored seven times in the first period of a nonconference win.

Joey Schemenauer and Madelyn Hebert each had two goals coming in the first period for the Sabers (2-1). Emma-lyn Stephenson, Brianna Buonincontro, Rhyenne Fuerstenberg, Alexis Fenner, Ashley Slupe, Emelia Bergh and Tessa Leisses buried goals as well in the win. The goals for Slupe, Leisses, Fuerstenberg and Fenner were each their first at the varsity level.

Buonincontro and Leisses also had three assists apiece with Fuerstenberg helping on two goals while Kasandra Herr stopped all 12 shots she faced in net for her first varsity shutout.

Alyssa Brandner made 31 saves for Medford (0-2).

Boys Basketball

Bloomer 81, Colfax 35

At Bloomer, five Blackhawks finished in double figures in a nonconference rout of the Vikings.

Connor Crane led the way for Bloomer (1-0) with 20 points, followed by 17 points from Evan Rogge. Jack Strand scored 13 points and pulled down nine rebounds and Domanyck Schwarzenberger and Marcus Harelstad had 12 points apiece.

Jack Scharlau finished with 13 points for Colfax (1-1).

Wrestling

Cadott 43, G-E-T/Mel-Min 30

At Cadott, the Hornets opened the season with a dual victory.

Kaleb Lodahl (106), Kaleb Sonnentag (145), Tristan Drier (152), Cole Pfeiffer (160), Dawson Webster (170) and Gavin Tegels (220) each earned pin wins for the Hornets. Brayden Sonnentag (132) scored a major decision victory and Logan Harel (126) earned a 5-1 decision win.

