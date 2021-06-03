Thursday Prep Roundup: Bremness throws no-hitter as Cadott softball tops Osseo-Fairchild

OSSEO — Calli Bremness tossed a no-hitter in leading the Cadott softball team to a 6-1 Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday afternoon.

Bremness struck out eight in allowing two walks with the one unearned run coming in the first inning. Cadott committed two errors in allowing the run to score but Bremness and the defense buckled down following the early run as only one other runner would advance to second base the rest of the way.

Cadott grabbed the lead with four runs in the fifth before adding a pair in the seventh. The top of the lineup led the way for the Hornets as Olivia Goodman, Lauryn Goettl and Makenna Barone each had two hits in the win. Goodman scored twice, stole two bases and drove in one while Goettl had two runs scored, two runs batted in and a double and Barone plated two runs.

Bremness helped her own cause at the plate with a triple and run batted in for the Hornets (10-8, 8-4).

Chi-Hi 5, Eau Claire North 2

At Casper Park, the Cardinals scored the final four runs to stay unbeaten in Big Rivers play with a win over the Huskies.