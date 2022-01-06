Thursday Prep Roundup: Cadott girls basketball rolls past Bloomer for seventh straight victory

BLOOMER — The Cadott girls basketball team ran its win streak to seven in a row on Thursday evening, using a strong first half to rout Bloomer 68-47 in Western Cloverbelt competition.

Lauryn Goettl led the way for the Hornets (10-1, 4-1) with 22 points to go with nine rebounds, eight steals and four assists. Laken Ryan added 17 points including all five of her team's 3-pointers and Elly Eiler finished in double figures with 11 points and grabbed seven boards.

Danielle Latz had a big night in defeat for the Blackhawks (4-4, 2-2) with 30 points and eight rebounds as Cadott jumped out to a 45-17 halftime lead.

McDonell 47, Eau Claire Regis 36

At Eau Claire, the Macks limited the Ramblers to 12 points in the second half of a Western Cloverbelt win.

Lauryn Deetz scored 14 points for the Macks (8-2, 4-1) as four McDonell players finished in double figures. Marley Hughes had 12 points, Emily Cooper scored 11 and Destiny Baughman finished with 10 as the only for players on the team to find the basket.

Ava Highman had 11 points for the Ramblers (3-7, 1-3).

Osseo-Fairchild 60, Stanley-Boyd 38

At Osseo, Lily Hoel hit a milestone for the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt defeat to the Thunder.

Hoel scored 23 points to lead the Orioles (3-8, 0-3) and hit the 1,000-point mark for her career.

Brooke McCune had a team-high 22 points for the Thunder (12-0, 5-0).

Boys Basketball

Cornell 60, Gilman 31

At Cornell, a big second half pushed the Chiefs to a nonconference win over the Pirates.

Dylan Bowe had 21 points and Bentley Spangler added 19 including five 3-pointers for Cornell (2-9) as the Chiefs outscored the Pirates 37-11 in the final 18 minutes.

Grady Kroeplin scored 14 points and Caleb Marion chipped in with 11 for the Pirates (0-9).

Wrestling

Chi-Hi 42, Eau Claire North 35

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals earned a Big Rivers dual win over the Huskies.

Henry Brunner (106 pounds), David Hughes (132), Xander Neal (138) and Grady Fredrick (220) each picked up a pinfall win for the Cards. Connor Bruhn (126) and Jonathan Krager (145) earned decision victories as well in the win.

Bloomer/Colfax splits

At Superior, the Raptors split a pair of duals against Superior and Northwestern.

Bloomer/Colfax defeated Superior 48-33 but fell to Northwestern 66-12. Luke Blanchard (152) and Bowen Rothbauer (160) each won two matches by pinfall while Alex Poirier (138), Ethan Rubenzer (170), James McElroy and Samy Espinal (220) earned pin wins against the Spartans.

Fredrickson wins twice for Cornell/Gilman/LH

At Cameron, Preston Fredrickson won both of his matches for Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at a triangular.

Fredrickson earned a pinfall win and a decision while Troy Duellman picked up one pinfall win and Braeden Person earned a decision victory in a pair of team defeats.

Boys Swimming

Chi-Hi 92, Menomonie 76

At Chippewa Falls Middle School, the Cardinals swam to a Big Rivers dual win over the Mustangs.

Overall the Cardinals won six events as Ryan Beranek (200 individual medley, two minutes, 16.41 seconds), Rowan Rinick (50 freestyle, 24.83), Erik Petrowski (100 butterfly, 59.31) and Kolton Irwin (100 backstroke, 1:17.22) earned individual wins while the 200 medley relay team of Petrowski, Beranek, Rinick and Noah Duex (1:56.98) and 400 freestyle relay team of Beranek, Luke McIntyre, Rinick and Petrowski (3:44.67) also earned a victory.

Boys Hockey

R/A/M 3, Northwest Icemen 3 (2 OT)

At Altoona, the two teams skated to a tie in double overtime.

Evan Gustafson scored twice for Regis/Altoona/McDonell (2-8-1, 0-3-1) and Alex Erickson made 50 saves in net.

