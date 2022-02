Thursday Prep Roundup: Cadott girls basketball tops Marshfield Columbus in Cloverbelt Crossover

CADOTT — The Cadott girls basketball team earned its 18th victory of the season on Thursday with a 47-30 win over Marshfield Columbus in their Cloverbelt Crossover matchup.

Elly Eiler scored 19 points to lead the Hornets (18-6) with Lauryn Goettl adding 12 points in the victory.

Maggie Callaghan scored 12 points for the Dons (11-12).

Win number 18 for Cadott is tied with the 1996-97 team for the most wins in a single season for the program dating back to the mid-1980s. The Hornets host Augusta on Tuesday to open the Division 4 playoffs and can set a new record with a victory.

Bloomer 56, Owen-Withee 29

At Bloomer, the home team won the battle of the Blackhawks for a Cloverbelt Crossover win.

Danielle Latz led the way with 12 points for Bloomer (10-14) and was joined in double figures by 11 points for Brooklyn Sarauer.

Autumn Nelson had seven points for Owen-Withee (6-18).

Stanley-Boyd 69, Colby 40

At Stanley, the Orioles routed the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.

Lily Hoel led Stanley-Boyd (8-16) with a game-high 25 points and Leslie Derks added 11.

Brett Schmitt scored eight points for the Hornets (7-15).

Girls Hockey

Western Wisconsin 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2

At Somerset, the defending state champion Sabers (12-11-0) were eliminated from the playoffs by the Stars.

Western Wisconsin (17-7) advances to play at top-seeded St. Croix Valley on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals.

Boys Hockey

River Falls 4, R/A/M 3 (2 OT)

At River Falls, the Wildcats outlasted Regis/Altoona/McDonell in double overtime of a Division 2 regional final.

Isaiah Martin, Elijah Schmidt and Evan Eckes each scored for R/A/M (6-14-1).

River Falls moves on to face Somerset in Tuesday's sectional semifinals.

Boys Basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 61, Chi-Hi 53

At Chi-Hi, the Big Rivers leading Old Abes earned a win over the Cardinals.

Mason Monarski had 20 points and Keion Twyman added 15 points and seven rebounds for Chi-Hi (3-19, 2-11).

LJ Wells scored 20 points and added six rebounds for Eau Claire Memorial (18-4, 12-1).

Bloomer 40, Cumberland 39

At Cumberland, the Blackhawks edged the Beavers by the slimmest of margins in a nonconference win.

Connor Crane had a team-high 18 points for Bloomer (14-5, 9-4) and Domanyck Schwarzenberger added 10 points as the duo hit all five of their team's 3-pointers.

Jax Effertz scored 11 points for Cumberland (7-15).

