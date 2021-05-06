Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi baseball adds runs late to beat Rice Lake

Latz won the long jump with a distance of 14-feet, 1.75-inches and the triple jump in 30-8.5. She was joined in victory by the 400 relay team of Cicely Kiecker, Jensyn Skaar, Skylar Zwiefelhofer and Lauren Ruff who won their race in 56.11 seconds.

Abby Iverson took second in the shot put and discus, Alexa Post was runner-up in the 300 hurdles and Isabel Rubenzer finished second in the triple jump. Post tied for second in the long jump and was third in the 100 and fifth in the 200. Lauren Ruff finished third in the 100 hurdles, Kylie Culver was fourth in the 1,600, Grace Anderson (high jump) and Kiecker (pole vault) tied for fourth in their respective events and Makaiah Kempe was fifth in the 400. Bloomer finished third in the team standings with 49.75 points as Prairie Farm (60) edged Unity (55) for first.

The boys team finished third with 43 points as Cumberland (92) was first. Lucas Anderson led a 2-3-4 finish in the 1,600 by taking second, followed by Anders Michaelsen and Dane Michaelsen. Vaughn Zwiefelhofer also had a second-place finish by taking runner-up in the pole vault.