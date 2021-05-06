Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi baseball adds runs late to beat Rice Lake

RICE LAKE — The Chi-Hi baseball team trailed 3-2 entering the fifth inning but scored the final seven runs in a 9-3 Big Rivers Conference victory over Rice Lake on Thursday evening.
Caleb Gardow had three of Chi-Hi's nine hits and scored two runs while driving in two for the Cardinals. Gavin Goodman was 2-for-5 with a run batted in and Owen Krista doubled and drove in one.
Trevor Bowe allowed one earned run in five innings on the mound with three strikeouts before Grady Fredrick tossed two scoreless innings to close out the win.
Bloomer 13, Hayward 3 (6 inn.)
At Hayward, Cole Schwab drove in four runs as the Blackhawks were victorious over the Hurricanes in a Heart O'North Conference matchup.
Schwab was 3-for-4 with a double and triple at the plate and allowed no earned runs across five innings on the ound with four strikeouts. Ethan Rothbauer and Keegan Yohnk each homered for Bloomer as Rothbauer scored twice and drove in two and Yohnk had two hits for Bloomer (4-2, 3-2).
Altoona 12, Cadott 1 (5 inn.)
At Altoona, nine runs in the first inning set the tone for the Rails in a Western Cloverbelt win.
Ryan Sonnentag singled, scored a run and stole three bases for the Hornets (1-3, 0-2).
Softball
Chi-Hi 13, Rice Lake 3
At Rice Lake, the Cardinals scored six in the second and five in the fourth in a Big Rivers win over the Warriors.
Madyson Baker homered and drove in four runs as a part of a 2-for-4 day for the Cardinals (5-1, 4-0). Paige Steinmetz and Mykle Buhrow were each 2-for-4 with a combined three runs batted in, Makenna Johnson was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and Emme Bergh doubled and drove in four.
Harper Risinger struck out one in the circle for the victory.
Bloomer 5, Hayward 0
At Bloomer, Emily Kuehl pitched a four-hit shutout as the 'Hawks blanked the Hurricanes for a Heart O'North win.
Kuehl struck out 13 batters and walked none and helped her own cause at the plate with a 3-for-3 with day with a run batted in. Calley Olson had a double amongst her three hits and scored three runs while Ryanna Keller was 2-for-3 for Bloomer (6-1, 5-0).
Track and Field
Bloomer's Latz wins long, triple jump in Barron
At Barron, Danielle Latz finished first in the long and triple jump events for the 'Hawks.
Latz won the long jump with a distance of 14-feet, 1.75-inches and the triple jump in 30-8.5. She was joined in victory by the 400 relay team of Cicely Kiecker, Jensyn Skaar, Skylar Zwiefelhofer and Lauren Ruff who won their race in 56.11 seconds.
Abby Iverson took second in the shot put and discus, Alexa Post was runner-up in the 300 hurdles and Isabel Rubenzer finished second in the triple jump. Post tied for second in the long jump and was third in the 100 and fifth in the 200. Lauren Ruff finished third in the 100 hurdles, Kylie Culver was fourth in the 1,600, Grace Anderson (high jump) and Kiecker (pole vault) tied for fourth in their respective events and Makaiah Kempe was fifth in the 400. Bloomer finished third in the team standings with 49.75 points as Prairie Farm (60) edged Unity (55) for first.
The boys team finished third with 43 points as Cumberland (92) was first. Lucas Anderson led a 2-3-4 finish in the 1,600 by taking second, followed by Anders Michaelsen and Dane Michaelsen. Vaughn Zwiefelhofer also had a second-place finish by taking runner-up in the pole vault.
Jaden Halom was third in the 400 and fourth in the high jump, Dominick Meisner was third in the 3,200, Zach Steinmetz was third in the discus and Anderson finished third in the 800, followed by Anders Michaelsen in fourth and Gavin Gehrig in fifth. Kayden Walta (300 hurdles), Anderson (pole vault), Dane Michaelsen (long jump) and Steinmetz (shot put) each took fourth. The 3,200 relay team of Gehrig, Mason Rubenzer, Parker Ruff and Jaden Halom was fourth and Gehrig finished fifth in the 400.
Girls Soccer
Rice Lake 3, Chi-Hi 0
At Dorais Field, the Cardinals (0-2, 0-2) were shut out by the Warriors in a Big Rivers matchup.
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell 11, Arcadia 0
At Eau Claire, four goals from Lexi Ridenour and three more from Annabelle Schroeder pushed the Saints in a win in their season opener.
Brittany Martin, Lucy Auth, Samantha Shaffer and Alison Haag each added goals as Regis/McDonell outshot Arcadia by a 32-1 margin.