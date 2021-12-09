Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys hockey doubles up Eau Claire North

The Chi-Hi boys hockey team trailed early but scored three straight goals in a 4-2 Big Rivers Conference victory over Eau Claire North on Thursday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Jack Bowe scored two of those goals for the Cardinals (2-3, 2-1), getting Chi-Hi on the board 10 minutes and 43 seconds into the second period to tie the game at one with help from Jackson Bohland and Ben Carlson. Drew Bowe put the team in front two-and-a-half minutes later on a power-play goal.

Mason Johnson and Bowe added goals in the third period with assists by Carlson and Drake Bowe.

Nick Thompson and Ty Thompson scored for the Huskies (5-1, 2-1).

Bridger Fixmer made 35 saves in net in the victory.

Girls Hockey

Black River Falls 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2

At Black River Falls, the Sabers scored the first two goals of the game but fell to the Tigers.

Brianna Buonincontro netted both goals for the Sabers with Emma-lyn Stephenson, Joey Schemenauer and Madelyn Hebert each having an assist.

Skylar Pierce scored twice in the second period before the Tigers (4-5) added two more goals in the third period.

Kasandra Herr made 25 saves in net for the Sabers (2-3).

Boys Basketball

McDonell 53, Thorp 28

At Thorp, the Macks pulled away to a Western Cloverbelt victory over the Cardinals.

Joe Janus scored 16 points and Eddie Mittermeyer added 13 in the win for McDonell (2-2, 1-1).

Aiden Rosemeyer and Jesse Windl each scored seven points for the Cardinals (1-1, 0-1).

Fall Creek 57, Bloomer 35

At Fall Creek, the Crickets earned a Western Cloverbelt win over the Blackhawks.

Marcus Harelstad had 11 points for Bloomer (1-1, 0-1) and Connor Crane also finished in double figures with 10.

Bo Vollrath led all scorers with 22 points for the Crickets (4-0, 2-0).

Cadott 67, Gilmanton 61

At Cadott, the Hornets trailed at the break but earned a nonconference win.

Tegan Ritter and Ryan Sonnentag each scored 11 points for the Hornets (2-2) while Braden Schneider and Ethan West had nine points apiece.

Carson Rieck had a big night in defeat for Gilmanton (1-4) with 27 points.

Boys Swimming

Chi-Hi 83, Rice Lake 80

At Rice Lake, the Cardinals edged the Warriors for a Big Rivers Conference win.

Subie Mason and Rowan Rinick each won two events individually with Mason taking first in the 200 freestyle (two minutes, 21.90 seconds) and 100 freestyle (1:03.20) and Rinick finishing at the top of the charts in the 200 individual medley (2:28.66) and 500 freestyle (5:50.13). Luke McIntyre on the 100 backstroke (1:12.19), Ryan Beranek was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.19), the 200 medley relay team of McIntyre, Beranek, Rinick and Duex was victorious (1:56.62) along with the 400 freestyle team of Rinick, McIntyre, Duex and Beranek (3:56.40).

McIntyre (50 freestyle), Beranek (100 butterfly), Kolton Irwin (100 backstroke) and the 200 freestyle relay team of Johnny Petranovich, Jackson Blake, Irwin and Mason were each second in their respective events.

Wrestling

Hudson 64, Chi-Hi 13

At Chi-Hi, the Raiders earned a Big Rivers dual win.

David Hughes earned a pinfall victory at 126 pounds, Gabe Mattison picked up an 11-1 major decision win at 120 and Jonathan Krager scored a tight 6-5 decision win at 138 for the Cardinals.

Hudson earned six forfeit wins.

Bloomer/Colfax 43, Regis/Altoona 42

At Bloomer, the Raptors earned a Cloverbelt dual win by the slimmest of margins.

Alex Poirier (145), Luke Blanchard (152), Bowen Rothbauer (160), Ethan Rubenzer (170), Sami Espinal (220) and Brison Tuschl (120) each earned pinfall wins for Bloomer/Colfax.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0