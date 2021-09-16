Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi girls golf fourth at home Big Rivers Conference event

The Chi-Hi girls golf team finished in fourth place out of eight teams on Thursday at a home Big Rivers Conference meet hosted at Lake Wissota Golf.
The Cardinals finished with a team score of 205 to trail New Richmond (166), Hudson (183) and River Falls (191) in the team standings while besting Eau Claire North (209) for the top-half finish.
Sydney Trinrud shot a 45 to tie New Richmond's Sydney Nolan for eighth place individually. Sarah Chaffee shot a 51 to tie for 18th place, Addy Seaholm carded a 54 and Ava Finn finished with a 55 as the other scoring golfers for the Cards.
New Richmond's Lanie Veenendall shot a 37 to earn individual medalist honors.
Stanley-Boyd's Felmlee shoots 49 at Princeton Valley
At Eau Claire, Emme Felmlee shot a 49 to lead the Orioles at a CloverCroix Conference event at Princeton Valley Golf Course.
Felmlee's 49 tied her with Osseo-Fairchild's Trinity Knudtson for eighth place individually as Eau Claire Regis/Altoona's Elli Anderson shot a 41 to earn medalist honors.
Issabella Green (56), Emma Schuebel (57) and Carly Verbeten (63) were the other scoring golfers for the Orioles, who were fourth as a team with a 225. Eau Claire Regis/Altoona shot a 178 to take first as a team.
Volleyball
Chi-Hi 3, Eau Claire North 0
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals swept the Huskies in a Big Rivers Conference battle (25-19, 25-15, 25-15).
Sami Perlberg and Sophie Robinson had 10 kills apiece and Maddie Hunt added eight for the Cardinals (16-1, 2-0). Maddy Bauer led the team with 32 assists, Perlberg, Robinson and Ella Hutzler had two aces apiece and Perlberg had 11 digs in the win.
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Stanley-Boyd 1
At Stanley, the Orioles fell in four sets of a Western Cloverbelt matchup to the Thunder (12-25, 24-26, 25-23, 19-25).
Emily Brenner had a team-high 12 kills and Lily Hoel added 11 for the Orioles.
Cross Country
Bloomer's Anderson wins Dan Conway invite
At Chetek, Lucas Anderson ran to victory for the Blackhawks at the Dan Conway Invitational.
Anderson won the boys race with a time of 18 minutes, 8.3 seconds for the Blackhawks. Anders Michaelsen was close behind his teammate in third, timing in at 19:097. Jaden Ryan was seventh, Dominick Meisner came home 14th and Jackson Jones was 17th as the Blackhawks (39 points) edged Phillips (41) for the top team position. New Auburn's Joseph Reimer was 25th as the Trojans ran incomplete.
Brooklyn Sarauer finished 18th to lead the Bloomer girls team to a fifth-place finish as a team (122). Anna Boe-Parish and Grace Anderson were 25th and 26th, respectively, for the Blackhawks. Lake Holcombe's Carly Vavra came home 24th as the lone Chieftain runner.
Barron's Fran Peterson won the race in 20:34.4 and Cameron (32) was first in the team competition.
Girls Tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Chi-Hi 0
At Chi-Hi, the Old Abes swept the Cardinals in a Big Rivers dual.
The No. 3 doubles team of Grace Meinen and Maddie Hebert had the closest matchup of the evening for the Cards, falling to Maggie Munger and Kylee Calchera (2-6, 0-6).