Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi girls golf fourth at home Big Rivers Conference event

Volleyball

Chi-Hi 3, Eau Claire North 0

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals swept the Huskies in a Big Rivers Conference battle (25-19, 25-15, 25-15).

Sami Perlberg and Sophie Robinson had 10 kills apiece and Maddie Hunt added eight for the Cardinals (16-1, 2-0). Maddy Bauer led the team with 32 assists, Perlberg, Robinson and Ella Hutzler had two aces apiece and Perlberg had 11 digs in the win.

Osseo-Fairchild 3, Stanley-Boyd 1

At Stanley, the Orioles fell in four sets of a Western Cloverbelt matchup to the Thunder (12-25, 24-26, 25-23, 19-25).

Emily Brenner had a team-high 12 kills and Lily Hoel added 11 for the Orioles.

Cross Country

Bloomer's Anderson wins Dan Conway invite

At Chetek, Lucas Anderson ran to victory for the Blackhawks at the Dan Conway Invitational.