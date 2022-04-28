Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi girls soccer beats Hudson for first time since 2011

The Chi-Hi girls soccer team edged Hudson on Thursday evening 2-1, the first victory for the Cardinals over the Raiders since 2011.

Lizzy Dallas scored both goals for the Cardinals (6-2-1, 3-1-1) while Sami Perlberg assisted on one goal.

Mallory Colle made seven saves in net as Chi-Hi ended a 20-game winless streak versus the Raiders that dates back to a 1-0 win on April 28, 2011.

Somerset 4, Regis/McDonell 0

At Somerset, the Spartans scored three goals in the first 15 minutes to set the tone in a nonconference win.

Softball

McDonell 13, Thorp 4

At Casper Park, a nine-run third inning helped the Macks beat the Cardinals in a Western Cloverbelt battle.

Becca Baier homered and drove in three for the Macks (3-2, 2-2). Morgan Wirtz and Aubrey Dorn were each 3-for-4 and Grace Goettl had two hits, a run scored and a stolen base. Katie Ruf struck out eight in a complete-game effort.

Ava Teclaw and Izzy Haas each had two hits and a double for the Cardinals (3-4, 2-3).

Bloomer 10, Eau Claire Regis 0

At Bloomer, Calley Olson struck out 15 batters in the circle and also doubled and drove in two runs at the plate to lead the Blackhawks in a win over Eau Claire Regis in six innings in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.

Olson scattered one hit and walked none while throwing 55 of her 66 pitches for strikes in a dominant pitching effort while finishing 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and a double at the plate. Tori Jenneman was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a double, Karley Rada had two hits, two runs scored and two walks, Mckenna Hilger had three hits and an RBI, Laikyn Madiment also had three hits and drove in two and Tyra Zwiefelhofer was 2-for-4 with a run batted in.

Bloomer (6-2, 5-0) scored seven runs in the sixth inning to pull away.

Fall Creek 19, Cadott 3 (5 inn.)

At Cadott, the Crickets routed the Hornets in a five-inning Western Cloverbelt matchup.

Sam Olson had two hits including a home run and drove in six while Hannah Herrem and Sophie Johnson had three hits apiece for the Crickets (8-4, 5-1).

Makenna Barone was 2-for-3 with a double and run scored for the Hornets (4-2, 3-2).

Osseo-Fairchild 9, Stanley-Boyd 6

At Osseo, the Thunder topped the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt contest.

Emily Brenner, Tina Benson, Emme Felmlee, Sierra Close and Aaliyah Allard each had two hits for the Orioles (0-7, 0-5).

The Thunder (3-3, 3-2) scored a combined seven runs in the fourth through sixth innings.

Cornell/Lake Holcombe 12, Bruce 5

At Cornell, the Knights bested the Red Raiders in an East Lakeland encounter.

Michaiah Turchen was 2-for-2 with a double, three runs scored and two runs batted in for the Knights (2-4, 2-4). Grace Harycki finished 2-for-4 with two runs batted in.

Brooke Anderson struck out six in allowing five runs in seven innings.

Baseball

Eau Claire North 4, Chi-Hi 3

At Carson Park, the Huskies earned a walk-off Big Rivers Conference win over the Cardinals.

Dawson Goodman was 2-for-4 with a runs scored and Liam Brennan and Karson Bowe each had a hit and a run batted in for Chi-Hi (3-3, 2-2).

Cole Bakkum homered and drove in three runs and Jonah Hanson was 4-for-4 with an RBI and a double for the Huskies (6-1, 6-1).

Thorp 4, McDonell 1

At Casper Park, four runs in the fourth inning was enough for the Cardinals in a Western Cloverbelt triumph over the Macks.

Ashton Kroeplin was 2-for-4 with a run batted in and run scored for the Cards (4-2, 3-1). Stephen Frankewicz had two hits, an RBI and a stolen base and Korbin Rosemeyer had a hit and two stolen bases.

Brendan Bresina was 3-for-4 with a double for the Macks (2-4, 1-2).

Eau Claire Regis 24, Bloomer 1 (5 inn.)

At Bloomer, the Ramblers scored at least six runs in three different innings to earn a Western Cloverbelt victory in five innings.

Sam Kickerbocker was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in while Zander Rockow and Caden Webber had two hits each and drove in three runs apiece for the Ramblers (7-0, 4-0).

Keegan Yohnk finished 2-for-2 for the Blackhawks (6-1, 3-1).

Owen-Withee 15, Cadott 5 (5 inn.)

At Owen, the Blackhawks (1-3) scored 10 runs in the first inning of a nonconference win.

Warren Bowe doubled and drove in two runs and Conner Roth and Brandon Sikora each had two hits for the Hornets (0-5, 0-4).

Osseo-Fairchild 4, Stanley-Boyd 0

At Osseo, the Thunder blanked the Orioles (2-5, 1-3) in a Western Cloverbelt battle.

Trig Korger and Zach Rosman had two hits each for the Thunder (3-4, 1-3).

Boys Golf

Chi-Hi's Kolinski tied for 21st at Hudson

At Hudson, Caden Kolinski shot a 45 to tie for 21st place overall to lead the Cardinals at a Big Rivers meet at Troy Burne Golf Club.

Kolinski finished in a three-way tie for 21st just in front of Chi-Hi's Zach LeMay and Brody Markert who tied for 24th after carding a 46. Bryer Niblett shot a 48 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals.

As a team Chi-Hi was tied for sixth in team scoring with a 185 as Hudson (153) edged Eau Claire Memorial (154) atop the standings.

