Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi girls tennis falls to Eau Claire Regis

The Chi-Hi girls tennis team fell to Eau Claire Regis 7-0 in a nonconference dual matchup on Thursday afternoon at Chi-Hi.
Genevieve Brehmer had the closest singles match of the event for the Cardinals at No. 2 singles, falling to Sofie Merrick (3-6, 3-6). No. 1 singles Lexxi Sullivan was defeated by Regis' Brittany Martin (2-6, 0-6) while No. 3 Erica Swanson and No. 4 Destiny Pichla each fell 0-6, 0-6.
Chi-Hi's No. 1 doubles team of Alaina Gerrish and Ally Richardson was defeated by Evie Shepich and Teigan Petersilka (0-6, 2-6) while the No. 2 team of Emma Albert and Georgelle Benson and the No. 3 team Grace Meinen and Izzy Runstrom were also defeated in straight sets.
Cross Country
Bloomer boys win home invite
At Bloomer, the Blackhawk boys team was victorious in a home invite at Three Lakes Ski Trail.
The boys finished with 28 team points to finish well out front of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in second with 53 points. Anders Michaelsen led Bloomer by taking third place with a time of 18 minutes, 17.3 seconds. Jaden Ryan (sixth), Dominick Meisner (eighth), Jackson Jones (ninth) and Dylan Halom (10th) were the other scoring runners for the 'Hawks. Mondovi's Landon Clark won the boys race in 17:52.0.
The Bloomer girls were second to Barron in the team scoring as the Blackhawks finished with 46 points, just behind Barron with 40. Alena Otto was fourth for Bloomer with a time of 23:59.9. Brooklyn Sarauer (ninth), Anna Boe-Parish (10th), Grace Anderson (12th) and Joelle McManus (21st) were the other scorers for Bloomer. Lake Holcombe's Carly Vavra finished 23rd as the lone runner for the Chieftains. Barron's Fran Peterson finished first in 19:50.1.
McDonell, Anderson sweep boys titles as Stanley-Boyd
At Stanley, Dan Anderson was first in the boys race while the Macks earned the top team spot at an invite hosted by the Orioles.
Anderson won the race in 17:43.6, in front of Neillsville/Granton's Taytor Lowry (17:50.1) and Cadott's Peter Weir (17:52.4) at the front. Eddie Mittermeyer (eighth), Paul Pfeifer (ninth), Corbin Holm (13th) and Harrison Bullard (15th) were the other scorers as the Macks finished with 39 points to best the Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts (59) and Stanley-Boyd (88) at the front.
Zach Haas (ninth), Breckin Burzynski (10th) and Lukas Milas (11th) led the Orioles to a third-place team finish. Cadott was fifth as a team with 116 points as Weir, Wyatt Wellner (25th) and Ewan Weir (34th) were the top-three finishers for the Hornets. Thorp was one spot behind the Hornets in sixth, led by Jacob Barth (24th) and Braxton Starck (26th).
Stanley-Boyd's Janelle Schesel came home in the runner-up spot for the hometown Orioles in the girls race in 23:08.5, a minute behind Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts' Rebecca Hornby (22:08.4). The McDonell girls (61 points) finished second to Chippewa Valley (47), led by Christie Abbe (fourth), Ellen Matott (seventh) and Eva Bushman (10th). Thorp was just behind McDonell in third with 63 points as Kate Schraufnagel (eighth) and Pepper Rae Werner (14th) led the charge for the Cards.
Cadott was fourth in team competition with 70 points as Lucy Lindeman (fifth), Jaycee Stephens (15th) and Mia Weggen (17th) were the top-finishing Hornets. Stanley-Boyd ran incomplete with Alexa Liszewski (ninth) also finishing in the top ten.
New Auburn's Reimer 47th at Cameron
At Cameron, Joseph Reimer led the Trojans at an invite hosted by the Comets.
Reimer was 47th and Oliver Cody finished 58th for the Trojans in the boys race as they ran incomplete. Ladysmith won the boys team title with 41 points and Glenwood City's JJ Williams took first individually in 16:51.6.
Chequamegon's Autumn Michalski won the girls race in 19:40.1 as Amery was first as a team with 27 points.
Girls Golf
Chi-Hi's Trinrud ties for 10th at Rice Lake
At Rice Lake, Sydney Trinrud shot a 46 to finish in a three-way tie for 10th place at a Big Rivers meet hosted at Turtleback Golf Course.
Trinrud led the Cardinals to a fourth-place team finish with 199 points, as New Richond (162) earned the top spot. Sarah Chaffee (50), Addy Seaholm (51) and Marley Sterling (52) were the other scoring golfers for the Cardinals.
New Richmond's Lanie Veenendall and Kailey Stevens each shot a 39 as the top individuals.
Stanley-Boyd's Felmlee ties for third
At Cadott, Emme Felmlee shot a 46 to finish in a three-way tie for third place in a CloverCrox Conference meet hosted by the Orioles at Whispering Pines Golf Course.
Felmlee tied Regis/Altoona's Emma Anderson and Karalyn Skinner for third as Regis/Altoona's Elli Anderson (44) and Sydni Yarrington (45) were first and second, respectively.
Issabella Green shot a 60, Amber Broughton finished with a 65 and Carly Verbeten carded a 74 as the other scoring golfers for the Orioles, who were fourth as a team with a 245 as Regis/Altoona was first with a 181.
Volleyball
Lake Holcombe 3, Bruce 0
At Holcombe, the Chieftains swept the Red Raiders in East Lakeland competition (25-23, 25-15, 25-19).
Brooke Gingras led Lake Holcombe with seven kills while Josi Elmberg and Karly Kirkman each added six. Chloe Lee had a team-high 26 assists and Elmberg and Lee had 11 digs apiece in the win.