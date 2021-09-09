Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi girls tennis falls to Eau Claire Regis

The Chi-Hi girls tennis team fell to Eau Claire Regis 7-0 in a nonconference dual matchup on Thursday afternoon at Chi-Hi.

Genevieve Brehmer had the closest singles match of the event for the Cardinals at No. 2 singles, falling to Sofie Merrick (3-6, 3-6). No. 1 singles Lexxi Sullivan was defeated by Regis' Brittany Martin (2-6, 0-6) while No. 3 Erica Swanson and No. 4 Destiny Pichla each fell 0-6, 0-6.

Chi-Hi's No. 1 doubles team of Alaina Gerrish and Ally Richardson was defeated by Evie Shepich and Teigan Petersilka (0-6, 2-6) while the No. 2 team of Emma Albert and Georgelle Benson and the No. 3 team Grace Meinen and Izzy Runstrom were also defeated in straight sets.

Cross Country

Bloomer boys win home invite

At Bloomer, the Blackhawk boys team was victorious in a home invite at Three Lakes Ski Trail.

The boys finished with 28 team points to finish well out front of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in second with 53 points. Anders Michaelsen led Bloomer by taking third place with a time of 18 minutes, 17.3 seconds. Jaden Ryan (sixth), Dominick Meisner (eighth), Jackson Jones (ninth) and Dylan Halom (10th) were the other scoring runners for the 'Hawks. Mondovi's Landon Clark won the boys race in 17:52.0.