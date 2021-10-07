Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi volleyball stays unbeaten in Big Rivers with sweep of Eau Claire Memorial

The Chi-Hi volleyball team improved to 5-0 in Big Rivers Conference play on Thursday with a straight-set victory over Eau Claire Memorial (25-15, 25-16, 25-17).

Sami Perlberg led the way for Chi-Hi (30-1, 5-0) with 13 kills while tying with Paige Steinmetz for a team-high four aces. Sophie Robinson had 10 kills to go with 10 digs, Steinmetz added seven kills, Maddy Bauer moved the offense with 35 assists and added two aces while Ella Hutzler had two aces and six digs.

McDonell 3, Cadott 0

At McDonell, the Macks earned a Western Cloverbelt sweep of the Hornets (25-20, 25-11, 25-15).

Emma Stelter and Kait Ortmann had 10 kills apiece for the Macks with Ortmann adding three blocks. Marley Hughes had seven kills and three blocks, Lauryn Deetz and Sydney Flanagan had 19 and 11 digs, respectively, along with two aces apiece and Abby Bresina (24 assists) and Emily Cooper (10 assists) led the Macks in passing.

Osseo-Fairchild 3, Bloomer 1

At Osseo, the Blackhawks won the second set but fell to the Thunder in Western Cloverbelt action.

Lexi Post had a team-high nine kills for Bloomer (22-12, 4-3) while Bella Seibel added eigth and Leah Bleskacek and Katlyn Jones had seven kills apiece. Paige Jacobs and Amelia Herrick each had 16 assists, Madison Faschingbauer, Jacobs and Post had two aces each and Seibel had a team-best 17 digs followed by 12 for Post and Jacobs.

Cross Country

Cadott's Weir third at Eleva-Strum

At Strum, Peter Weir finished in third place to lead the Hornet boys at the Eleva-Strum invite.

Weir timed in at 17 minutes, 52.05 seconds to finish behind Durand's Parker Schneider (15:52.8) and Neillsville/Granton's Taytor Lowry (17:22.35) in the standings at the front. Wyatt Wellner (17th), Ewan Weir (24th), Sage Handrick (29th) and Jake Rowe (37th) were the other scoring runners for Cadott in fifth place team finish with 91 points. Luke Schraugnagel was 15th to lead Thorp/Gilman, followed by Braxton Starck (21st), Walker Horgan (27th), Danny Mathison (34th) and Syrus Rondorf (39th) as the co-op was sixth in team scoring (113) with Durand taking first (34).

Shaylie Zarza was seventh in 22:09.52 for the Thorp/Gilman girls team as the co-op was fourth as a team (93). Madelyn Windl (15th), Kate Schraufnagel (26th), Pepper Werner (36th) and Abby Krug (39th) were the other scoring runners for the Cards. Cadott was fifth in team scoring (133) as Mia Weggen (24th), Lucy Lindeman (29th), Jaycee Stephens (34th), Mallory Kyes (46th) and Izzy Chady (55th) were the top runners for the Hornets. Fall Creek's Jenna Anders won the race in 20:43.12 and Durand (30) rolled to the girls team title.

