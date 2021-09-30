Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi volleyball stays unbeaten in Big Rivers with sweep of New Richmond

The Chi-Hi volleyball team remained unbeaten in Big Rivers Conference play Thursday, sweeping New Richmond (25-16, 25-11, 25-11) in a league matchup at Chi-Hi.

Paige Steinmetz had 13 kills to lead the Cardinals (24-1, 4-0) while adding ten digs. Sophie Robinson had nine kills and Sami Perlberg added eight kills and 10 digs in the win.

Maddy Bauer had a team-high 29 assists and seven digs and Adelaide Hoeschen and Isabelle Eslinger serving three aces apiece. Ella Hutzler led the Cards with 15 digs.

McDonell 3, Thorp 0

At Thorp, the Macks earned a Western Cloverbelt win in straight sets over the Cardinals (25-22, 25-11, 25-13).

Marley Hughes had nine kills to lead McDonell (25-7, 2-3) and added three blocks. Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper and 17 and six assists, respectively, and combined for 16 digs. Aubrey Dorn chipped in with seven kills, Lauryn Deetz and Sydney Flanagan had nine and eight digs, respectively, and Alayna Crawford had a pair of blocks.

Fall Creek 3, Stanley-Boyd 0

At Fall Creek, the Western Cloverbelt leading Crickets earned a win over the Orioles in straight sets (25-20, 25-14, 25-19).

Emily Brenner had a team-best 20 kills for Stanley-Boyd (15-4, 3-2) while Lily Hoel added six kills and four blocks. Kayte Licht had 24 digs defensively for the Orioles.

Cross Country

McDonell, Anderson sweep O-F titles

At Osseo, the McDonell boys and Dan Anderson swept titles at a meet hosted by Osseo-Fairchild.

Anderson won the race with a time of 17 minutes, 4.4 seconds as Cadott's Peter Weir was second in 17:59.5. Eddie Mittermeyer (seventh), Paul Pfeifer (eighth), Corbin Holm (12th) and Cooper Mittermeyer (13th) were the other scoring runners as the Macks finished with 35 points to best the Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts (69) for first with Cadott seventh (135).

Wyatt Wellner (29th), Ewan Weir (31st), Sage Handrick (45th) and Jake Rowe (54th) rounded out the other scoring runners for the Hornets.

Cameron was first in the girls team standings (36) with McDonell sixth (130) and Cadott running incomplete. Christie Abbe was 18th to lead the Macks, followed by Ellen Matott (21st), Gretta Sokup (38th), Olivia Clark (43rd) and Alisa Srathongyod (48th). Mia Weggen was 25th for the Hornets with Lucy Lindeman (31st) and Mallory Kyes (46th) completing the course as the other runners for Cadott.

Bloomer's Anderson wins in Athens

At Athens, Lucas Anderson ran to victory at the Athens invitational.

Anderson finished first with a time of 17:31.1 to lead the Blackhawks to a fifth-place finish as a team with 141 points as Tomahawk (85) edged Athens (87) for the boys title. Anders Michaelsen (10th), Jackson Jones (42nd), Gavin Gehrig (47th) and Willy Bischel (51st) were the other scoring runners for Bloomer. Stanley-Boyd took eighth as a team (178), led by Zachary Haas (14th), Lukas Milas (23rd) and Breckin Burzynski (32nd). Thorp was 11th in team scoring (270), led by Luke Schraufnagel (39th) Braxton Starck (52nd) and Jacob Barth (59th).

Thorp was fifth in the girls race (183) with Bloomer seventh (215) and Stanley-Boyd running incomplete. Tomahawk (37) beat out Colby (49) for first place in the girls standings.

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption's Ainara Sainz De Rosa won the girls race in 20:10.1 with Stanley-Boyd's Janelle Schesel finishing 17th. Shaylie Zarza (23rd), Madelyn Windl (30th) and Kate Schraufnagel (55th) led Thorp while Alena Otto (28th), Anna Boe-Parish (51st) and Grace Anderson (54th) led Bloomer.

Lake Holcombe's Vavra 32nd in Ladysmith

At Ladysmith, Carly Vavra finished 32nd for the Chieftains at an invite hosted by the Lumberjacks.

Vavra finished in 25:37.3 as the lone runner for Lake Holcombe. Chequamegon's Autumn Michalski won the race in 20:12.2 and Northwestern (32) won the team title.

St. Croix Falls' Viktor Knigge won the boys race in 17:39.1 and Northwestern (46) edged Phillips (55) for the top team spot.

