Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi wrestling edges Rice Lake for first Big Rivers dual victory

RICE LAKE — The Chi-Hi wrestling team earned a 42-36 Big Rivers Conference dual victory over Rice Lake on Thursday evening.

Dalton McGraw earned a pinfall victory at 160 pounds as a part of the victory for the Cardinals.

David Hughes (126), Gabe Mattison (132), Ayden Johnson (138), Austin McGraw (152), Chase Hanson (182) and Henry Brunner (106) each earned forfeit wins for the Cards.

Girls Basketball

Wausau West 68, Chi-Hi 40

At Wausau, the Warriors bested the Cardinals in a nonconference matchup.

Ava Reuter finished with 11 points and Brooklyn Sandvig added nine points for the Cardinals (0-7).

Lexie White and Molly Anderson each scored 13 points for Wausau West (3-1).

Osseo-Fairchild 45, McDonell 38

At Osseo, the Thunder outlasted the Macks in a battle of Western Cloverbelt unbeatens.

Destiny Baughman scored 13 points and Emily Cooper added 11 for the Macks (5-1, 3-1).

Brooke McCune and Eleice Dahl each scored 10 points for the Thunder (7-0, 3-0).

Cadott 56, Thorp 30

At Cadott, Lauryn Goettl scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt win over the Cardinals.

Goettl scored 18 of her points in the first half to help the Hornets (6-1, 2-1) build a 33-11 halftime lead. Emma Kowalczyk scored 11 points and Elly Eiler added seven points as the Hornets moved one win away from matching their total from last season.

Sydney Wicks scored 11 points including a pair of 3-pointers for the Cardinals (0-5, 0-3).

Boys Basketball

Clayton 48, Cornell 41

At Cornell, the Bears beat the Chiefs for an East Lakeland win.

Dylan Bowe led the Chiefs (0-7, 0-4) with 21 points including five 3-pointers.

Colton Zacharias had 19 points for the Bears (1-4, 1-4).

Boys Swimming

Superior 84, Chi-Hi 83

At Superior, the Cardinals fell in a Big Rivers dual by the slimmest of margins.

Ryan Beranek, Rowan Rineck and Luke McIntyre each won two individual events for the Cardinals. Beranek finished first in the 200-yard individual medley (two minutes, 16.34 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:26.08) while Rineck was victorious in the 200 free (2:06.50) and 100 butterfly (1:06.24) and McIntyre grabbed the top spot in the 50 free (26.84) and 100 backstroke (1:06.24).

Erik Petrowski won the 100 freestyle in 52.53 and was also a part of two victorious relays as the 200 medley team of Petrowski, Beranek, Rineck and Noah Duex (1:54.27) and the 400 freestyle team of Rineck, Subie Mason, Petrowski and Beranek (3:47.83) each finished first.

Duex also finished second in the 100 breaststroke for the Cardinals.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 9, Menomonie 0

At Menomonie, the Cardinals scored six goals in the second period of a Big Rivers win over the Mustangs.

Bryer Niblett and Mason Johnson each registered a hat trick for the Cardinals (3-3, 3-1). Isaac Small, Jack Bowe and Ezra Lindstrom each scored in the win as the Cardinals outshot the Mustangs by a 62-6 margin.

Zachary LeMay stopped all six shots he faced in net for the shutout.

Baldwin-Woodville 7, RAM 1

At Baldwin, Regis/Altoona/McDonell was shut out in a Middle Border battle.

Bazl Cook and Jerome Dietzman each scored twice for the Blackhawks (5-2, 3-0).

Brecken Hagen made 41 saves in net for Regis/Altoona/McDonell (1-4, 0-3).

