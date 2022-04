Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Krista wins triple jump at Mustang Open

MENOMONIE — Chi-Hi freshman Ava Krista leaped to victory in the triple jump on Thursday afternoon for the track and field team at the Mustang Open.

Krista won the event with a top jump of 34-feet, 2-inches and also finished fourth in the long jump.

Natalie Schueller finished second in the pole vault, followed by Grace Gugel in third, Jayda Bowe taking fourth and Michelle Voge tying for fifth. Anna Ebner took fifth in the high jump.

Landon Iverson was third in the high jump and Iverson Beckwith was fifth in the pole vault for the boys team.

