Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Martin wins opening match before falling at Division 1 state boys tennis tournament
Thursday Prep Roundup

Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Martin wins opening match before falling at Division 1 state boys tennis tournament

Division 1 state boys tennis tournament in Eau Claire 6-17-21

Chi-Hi's Sean Martin swings during his Division 1 state boys tennis tournament opening round matchup against Oak Creek's Nil Massaneda on Thursday afternoon in Eau Claire.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

EAU CLAIRE — Chi-Hi senior Sean Martin won his opening matchup before falling Thursday at the Division 1 state boys tennis tournament at the YMCA Menards Tennis Center.

Martin (14-4) opened play Thursday by earning a 6-0, 6-2 win over Oak Creek's Nil Massaneda (20-12) to advance to the second round of the tournament where Martin faced Wauwatosa East's Noah Viste. The unbeaten Viste (21-0) earned a bye through the first round and defeated Martin 1-6, 1-6 to advance to Friday's competition and eliminated Martin from the tournament.

Thursday marked Martin's second appearance at the state tournament, having qualified during his sophomore season in 2019. That season Martin also won his opening matchup before being eliminated in the second round. Martin advanced to state last week by taking third place at No. 1 singles at sectionals in Eau Claire.

Baseball

Stevens Point 7, Chi-Hi 4

At Stevens Point, the Cardinals led early before the Panthers turned the tables in a Division 1 regional final matchup.

Caleb Gardow finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in for the Cardinals. Gardow's run-scoring single in the opening inning scored Gavin Goodman to stake the Cards to a nearly immediate 1-0 lead. The score stayed that way until the fourth when the Panthers scored twice to take a 2-1 lead. Chi-Hi scored on an error to tie the game in the top of the fifth but the Panthers responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Trevor Bowe struck out three in allowing two earned runs across five innings for the Cardinals (14-11).

Riley Wrzynski was 3-for-3 for Stevens Point, who advances to face D.C. Everest on Monday in the sectional semifinals in Marshfield.

Girls Soccer

Regis/McDonell 2, Northland Pines 2

At Eau Claire, Regis/McDonell edged the Eagles in a Division 4 sectional semifinal matchup on penalty kicks.

Regis/McDonell (8-4-2) advances to Saturday's sectional finals to play at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.

Prep Softball Division 1 Regionals: Four-run fourth, sixth innings help Chi-Hi blank Eau Claire North for regional title
High-school

Prep Softball Division 1 Regionals: Four-run fourth, sixth innings help Chi-Hi blank Eau Claire North for regional title

Four-run fourth and sixth innings paired with strong pitching and defense led the Chi-Hi softball team in an 8-0 Division 1 regional championship victory over Eau Claire North on Wednesday at Casper Park. Makenna Johnston, Madyson Baker, Camryn Fjelstad and Hannah Aldrich had two hits apiece while Aldrich struck out 10 batters in a complete-game win.

