Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Martin wins opening match before falling at Division 1 state boys tennis tournament

EAU CLAIRE — Chi-Hi senior Sean Martin won his opening matchup before falling Thursday at the Division 1 state boys tennis tournament at the YMCA Menards Tennis Center.

Martin (14-4) opened play Thursday by earning a 6-0, 6-2 win over Oak Creek's Nil Massaneda (20-12) to advance to the second round of the tournament where Martin faced Wauwatosa East's Noah Viste. The unbeaten Viste (21-0) earned a bye through the first round and defeated Martin 1-6, 1-6 to advance to Friday's competition and eliminated Martin from the tournament.

Thursday marked Martin's second appearance at the state tournament, having qualified during his sophomore season in 2019. That season Martin also won his opening matchup before being eliminated in the second round. Martin advanced to state last week by taking third place at No. 1 singles at sectionals in Eau Claire.

Baseball

Stevens Point 7, Chi-Hi 4

At Stevens Point, the Cardinals led early before the Panthers turned the tables in a Division 1 regional final matchup.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}