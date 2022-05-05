Thursday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Sandvig wins three events at Willard Hanson Invitational

LA CROSSE — Chi-Hi junior Brooklyn Sandvig won three events on Thursday for the track and field team at the Willard Hanson Invitational.

Sandvig won the 100-meter dash in 12.05 seconds, the 400 in 55.32 and the long jump with a top leap of 18-feet, 6.25-inches in a successful day for the defending Division 1 state champion in the 400.

The 1,600 relay team of Susan Bergeman, Ireland McQuillan, Emma-lyn Stephenson and Olivia Sedlacek finished runner-up and Sedlacek was third in the 200. Ella Spitz took third in the 800 and Natalie Scheuller and Grace Gugel were third and fifth, respectively, in the pole vault. Ava Reuter was third in the discus and fifth in the shot put.

Abby Merconti, Spitz, Noelle Simetkosky and Addison Seaholm took fourth in the 3,200 relay and Stephenson was fifth in the 200. The Chi-Hi girls team was fourth with 52 points as Eau Claire Memorial won with 100 points.

Brayden Warwick won both hurdles events for the Chi-Hi boys as the senior won the 110 in 15.70 and the 300 in 42.74. Lukas Wagner was first in the 3,200 in 9:46.81 and the 3,200 team of Ryan Beranek, Wagner, Jake Mason and Chase Kline was victorious in 8:40.73.

Christian Crumbaker took second in the triple jump and fourth in the 400 while the team of Crumbaker, Warwick, Ethan Faschingbauer and Mason Howard was third in the 1,600 relay. Gabe Vargas was fourth in the 100 and fifth int he 200, Faschingbauer came home fifth in the 400 and Iverson Beckwith finished fifth in the pole vault. Thomas Clary was fifth in the discus and tied for fifth in the shot put and Nathan Meinen tied for fifth in the high jump. La Crosse Central won the boys team title with 123 points and Chi-HI was fourth with 51 points.

Baseball

Stanley-Boyd 4, McDonell 1

At Stanley, Brett Kroeplin and Tyler Reynolds teamed up for a no-hitter to beat the Macks.

Kroeplin struck out six while scattering six walks in allowing one unearned run before Reynolds struck out one in 1.1 innings of scoreless relief. Aiden Mahr and Logan Burzynski had two hits apiece with Burzynski doubling in the the victory for the Orioles (3-8, 2-6).

Eddie Mittermeyer struck out five while allowing seven hits, two walks and four unearned runs for the Macks (3-6, 2-4).

Osseo-Fairchild 16, Cadott 0

At Osseo, the Thunder scored five in the second and nine in the third of a win over the Hornets.

Trig Korger was 3-for-4 and drove in two while Spencer Osmenson added two RBIs for the Thunder (6-5, 4-4).

Eau Claire Regis 6, Thorp 0

At Thorp, the Ramblers blanked the Cardinals in a Western Cloverbelt battle.

Logan Hanson had the lone hit of the game for the Cardinals (5-4, 4-3).

Mason Kostka doubled three times and drove in two and Cooper Dykes struck out six in six innings for the Ramblers (9-0, 6-0).

Softball

Chi-Hi 4, New Richmond 0

At New Richmond, the Cardinals blanked the Tigers.

Hannah Aldrich struck out nine in a complete-game shutout while scattering four hits and walking none. Paige Steinmetz had two hits and a stolen base while Madisyn Bauer and Mykle Buhrow each drove in a run for the Cardinals (16-0, 10-0).

Boys Tennis

Menomonie 7, Chi-Hi 0

At Menomonie, the Mustangs beat the Cardinals in a Big Rivers dual.

Nate Mason, Eric Andreo, Ryan Santo and Carson Marcell fell in their singles matchups while the teams of Jacob Harvey and Howard Hull, Zandy Stowell and Jack Hedinger and Jack Krista and Aidan Wickland fell in doubles competition.

McDonell 6, Stanley-Boyd 2

At Stanley, the Macks scored twice in the fourth and three in the fifth of a victory over the Orioles.

Morgan Wirtz, Grace Goettl and Emily Thaler had two hits and one run batted in each for the Macks (6-3, 5-3) and Kait Ortmann drove in two while striking out eight in 6.1 innings pitched in the circle.

Mallory Eslinger had two hits and one run batted in and Sierra Close drove in a run for the Orioles (1-10, 1-8).

Bloomer 10, Fall Creek 2

At Fall Creek, the Blackhawks scored the first 10 runs in a Western Cloverbelt win against the Crickets.

Calley Olson struck out 11 in seven innings while logging a 2-for-4 line at the plate with double doubles and three runs scored. Delaney Zwiefelhofer and Mckenna Hilger heac homered and combined to drive in nine runs for the Blackhawks (11-2, 10-0).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0