Thursday Prep Roundup: Gardow homers as Chi-Hi baseball doubles up Eau Claire Memorial in Big Rivers finale

The Chi-Hi baseball team concluded Big Rivers Conference play with a victory on Thursday as the Cardinals doubled up Eau Claire Memorial 8-4 at Gannon Field at Casper Park.

Caleb Gardow homered and drove in two for the Cardinals (11-10, 7-5), who clinch third in the conference standings with the victory. Karson Bowe was 2-for-3 and Owen Krista had two hits including a double and drove in one in the victory.

Teig Perlberg allowed four unearned runs in five innings with a pair of strikeouts to earn the win on the hill before Trevor Bowe threw two scoreless innings to seal the win.

Chi-Hi scored in each of the first five innings including a four-run fourth inning with the Old Abes (16-7, 6-6) scoring all four runs in the fifth.

Whitehall 8, Cadott 4

At Whitehall, a six-run sixth doomed the Hornets in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal defeat.

Nelson Wahl was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and allowed two earned runs in five innings with eight strikeouts for the Hornets (3-15). Ryan Swenson had two hits and two runs batted in and Dylan Davis tripled and drove in two.

Whitehall (10-9) advances to play at Thorp/Gilman on Tuesday in the semifinals.