Thursday Prep Roundup: Hoem scores two goals as Chi-Hi boys hockey edges Verona for consolation title at Notre Dame Academy Showcase

ASHWAUBENON — Jackson Hoem scored two goals and Trevor Bowe added another as the Chi-Hi boys hockey team bested Verona 3-2 on Thursday afternoon in the consolation championship game at the Notre Dame Academy Showcase.

Hoem opened the scoring with a goal four minutes and 25 seconds into the game on assists from Jack Bowe and Mason Johnson and later added the go-ahead goal with 31 seconds left in the second period with help from Johnson and Bowe again.

Trevor Bowe tied the game in the later half of the second period on an assist from Drake Bowe and Ben Carlson.

Bridger Fixmer made 27 saves in net for Chi-Hi (5-5).

David Dina scored both goals for Verona (8-3), who defeated the Cardinals 4-2 on Nov. 26.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 57, Medford 42

At Medford, the Macks earned a nonconference win over the Raiders.

Amber Adams scored 19 points to lead McDonell (6-2) and was joined in double figures by 13 points for Emily Cooper and 10 points by Marley Hughes.

Rynn Ruesch had 11 points for Medford (3-4).

Shell Lake 61, Lake Holcombe 58 (OT)

At Shell Lake, the Chieftains fell in overtime to the Lakers.

Brooke Lechleitner had a game-high 26 points for the Chieftains (5-2) before fouling out as the Chieftains played the overtime period with just four players on the floor due to a combination of injury and fouled out players. Karly Kirkman added 11 points and Abby Jones scored nine points.

Candace Skattebo led Shell Lake (3-5) with 19 points.

Boys Basketball

Stanley-Boyd 68, Lakeland 59

At Stanley, the Orioles hit 10 3-pointers in a nonconference win.

Lucas Smith led charge for Stanley-Boyd (6-5) with 29 points including seven of the team's triples. Carsen Hause added 17 points and Brady Potaczek scored nine points for the Orioles.

Will Fortier had 19 points for Lakeland (4-6).

Gilmanton 56, Cornell 40

At Gilmanton, the Panthers pulled away to a win.

Dylan Bowe and Blake Anders each scored 12 points for the Chiefs (1-9).

Hunter Guenther had a game-high 18 points for Gilmanton (3-5) as the Panthers outscored Cornell by a 29-18 margin in the second half.

