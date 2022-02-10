Thursday Prep Roundup: Lake Holcombe girls basketball deal Prairie Farm first East Lakeland loss

PRAIRIE FARM — The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team gave East Lakeland Conference leader Prairie Farm its first conference defeat of the season on Thursday, grinding out a 63-58 overtime victory.

Emma Lechleitner led the Chieftains (14-5, 10-2) with 17 points, followed closely by Brooke Lechleitner with 16 points and Karly Kirkman added 13 points including both of her team's 3-pointers in the win as the Chieftains overcame a 15-point deficit.

Marnie Kahl had a big night in defeat for the Panthers (16-5, 11-1) with 30 points.

Independence 40, New Auburn 23

At New Auburn, the Indees earned a nonconference win over the Trojans.

Morgan Berg led New Auburn (7-12) with seven points.

Aubrie Pronschinske had a game-high 17 points for Independence (7-12).

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 12, River Falls 0

At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Cardinals closed the regular season with a Big Rivers shutout over the Wildcats.

Jack Bowe netted a hat trick, Ben Carlson, Isaac Small and Jackson Hoem each had two goals and Ezra Lindstrom, Reid Gibbs and Bryer Niblett scored a goal apiece for the Cardinals with Gibbs' goal being his first varsity score. Carsten Reeg assisted on three goals while Lindstrom and Niblett had two assists each.

Zach LeMay stopped all 15 shots he faced in net for the shutout as the Cardinals outshot the Wildcats by a 41-15 margin.

Boys Basketball

New Richmond 58, Chi-Hi 57

At New Richmond, the Cardinals rallied in the second half before falling to the Tigers in a Big Rivers battle.

Kansas Smith and Mason Monarski had 14 points each for the Cardinals (3-18, 2-10) and Keion Twyman added 12.

Jacob Hagman and Brady Barlow-Sager scored 10 points each for the Tigers (6-14, 3-9).

Bloomer 58, McDonell 43

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks jumped out to a 32-14 halftime lead in a Western Cloverbelt victory.

Connor Crane led Bloomer (12-5, 9-4) with 13 points and was joined in double figures by Domanyck Schwarzenberger with 12 points and Evan Rogge scoring 10 points while Jack Strand added eight points and 12 rebounds.

Canan Huss had a game-high 15 points and five rebounds for the Macks (9-11, 6-6).

Fall Creek 75, Cadott 35

At Cadott, the Crickets pulled away to a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.

Braden Schneider and Tegan Ritter scored nine points each for Cadott (5-16, 1-11).

Bo Vollrath finished with a game-high 26 points for the Crickets (17-4, 11-1).

Winter 63, Cornell 53

At Cornell, Dylan Bowe had a big night in defeat for the Chiefs against the Warriors.

Bowe scored a game-high 33 points including four 3-pointers for Cornell (5-17, 2-12).

Albert Blair led Winter (2-18, 2-12) with 19 points.

Prairie Farm 76, Lake Holcombe 46

At Prairie Farm, the Panthers earned an East Lakeland win against the Chieftains.

Harley Schroeder led Lake Holcombe (6-14, 6-8) with 18 points and was joined in double figures by Ryley Craker with 12 points.

Tyler Rassbach had 18 points for the Panthers (11-7, 11-3).

