Thursday Prep Roundup: Lake Holcombe volleyball sweeps Birchwood

HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe volleyball team earned its first victory of the season Thursday with a straight-set East Lakeland triumph over Birchwood (25-13, 25-17, 25-23).
Brooke Gingras led the Chieftains (1-4, 1-1) with seven kills, followed closely by six from Ava Story and Karly Kirkman. Chloe Lee had a team-high 27 assists, Kirkman and Lee had 14 and nine digs, respectively and Story had seven aces in the victory.
Bloomer 0-3 at Somerset quad
At Somerset, the Blackhawks fell to Saint Croix Falls (23-25, 26-24, 10-15), Somerset (12-25, 16-25) and Cadott (19-25, 21-25) in a quad.
Leah Bleskacek, Bella Seibel and Lexi Post had 13 kills apiece for Bloomer. Paige Jacobs and Amelia Herrick had 25 and 17 assists, respectively, while Seibel had a team-high 21 digs and Madison Faschingbauer added 18.
Girls Tennis
Eau Claire North 7, Chi-Hi 0
At Chi-Hi, the Huskies swept the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference dual.
Alaina Gerrish and Ally Richardson fell at No. 1 doubles for the Cardinals to the team of Alyssa Dayton and Autumn Tafel (0-6, 3-6) in the tightest match of the dual for Chi-Hi.
Boys Soccer
Hudson 4, Chi-Hi 0
At Hudson, the Cardinals (0-2-1, 0-1-0) were blanked by the Raiders in a Big Rivers matchup.
Cross Country
New Auburn's Reimer 96th in Spooner
At Spooner, Joseph Reimer led the Trojans at the Spooner Invitational.
Reimer finished in 96th place with a time of 24 minutes, 28.2 seconds as the Trojan boys ran incomplete.
Grantsburg's Will Gerber (17:08.0) won the boys race and Grantsburg (50 points) bested Northwestern (60 points) for the top team spot
Barron's Fran Peterson (20:08.1) was first in the girls race as Rice Lake (27) rolled to the team title with Northwestern (62) second.