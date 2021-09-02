Thursday Prep Roundup: Lake Holcombe volleyball sweeps Birchwood

HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe volleyball team earned its first victory of the season Thursday with a straight-set East Lakeland triumph over Birchwood (25-13, 25-17, 25-23).

Brooke Gingras led the Chieftains (1-4, 1-1) with seven kills, followed closely by six from Ava Story and Karly Kirkman. Chloe Lee had a team-high 27 assists, Kirkman and Lee had 14 and nine digs, respectively and Story had seven aces in the victory.

Bloomer 0-3 at Somerset quad

At Somerset, the Blackhawks fell to Saint Croix Falls (23-25, 26-24, 10-15), Somerset (12-25, 16-25) and Cadott (19-25, 21-25) in a quad.

Leah Bleskacek, Bella Seibel and Lexi Post had 13 kills apiece for Bloomer. Paige Jacobs and Amelia Herrick had 25 and 17 assists, respectively, while Seibel had a team-high 21 digs and Madison Faschingbauer added 18.

Girls Tennis

Eau Claire North 7, Chi-Hi 0

At Chi-Hi, the Huskies swept the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference dual.

Alaina Gerrish and Ally Richardson fell at No. 1 doubles for the Cardinals to the team of Alyssa Dayton and Autumn Tafel (0-6, 3-6) in the tightest match of the dual for Chi-Hi.

