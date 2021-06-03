Thursday Prep Roundup: Makenna Barone throws no-hitter as Cadott softball tops Osseo-Fairchild

OSSEO — Makenna Barone tossed a no-hitter in leading the Cadott softball team to a 6-1 Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday afternoon.
Barone struck out eight in allowing two walks with the one unearned run coming in the first inning. Cadott committed two errors in allowing the run to score but Barone and the defense buckled down following the early run as only one other runner would advance to second base the rest of the way.
Cadott grabbed the lead with four runs in the fifth before adding a pair in the seventh. The top of the lineup led the way for the Hornets as Olivia Goodman, Lauryn Goettl and Barone each had two hits in the win. Goodman scored twice, stole two bases and drove in one while Goettl had two runs scored, two runs batted in and a double and Barone plated two runs.
Calli Bremness had a triple and run batted in for the Hornets (10-8, 8-4).
Chi-Hi 5, Eau Claire North 2
At Casper Park, the Cardinals scored the final four runs to stay unbeaten in Big Rivers play with a win over the Huskies.
Makenna Johnston doubled, tripled, scored three runs and drove in one while walking twice for the Cardinals (15-3, 9-0). Madisyn Bauer had two hits including a triple and drove in two and Madyson Baker was 2-for-4 with a double and run batted in.
Lakken McEathron tossed three innings of scoreless relief for the Cards, striking out four while scattering one hit and one walk.
Bloomer 2, Spooner 1
At Spooner, the Blackhawks edged the Rails in a Heart O'North battle.
Tori Jenneman had three of Bloomer's six hits including a triple while driving in two. Kylee Sedlacek added two hits and Karley Rada doubled in the win for the Blackhawks (20-2, 18-0).
Emily Kuehl struck out 10 in allowing one unearned run across seven innings in the circle.
Girls Soccer
Regis/McDonell 5, Mauston 0
At Mauston, Annabelle Schroeder scored two goals in a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference victory.
Schroeder netted both her goals in the second half while Lexi Ridenour, Colleen Callaghan and Samantha Shaffer each scored goals in the win for Regis/McDonell. Brittany Martin, Alison Haag and Chelsea Shaf each had an assist.
Regis/McDonell (7-4-0, 6-2-0) outshot Mauston by a 23-0 margin.
Track and Field
Bloomer wins three events at Northwestern
At Maple, the Blackhawks took home three event championships.
Lucas Anderson ran to victory in the 1,600-meter run with a time of four minutes, 47.12 seconds as Anders Michaelsen was second and Gavin Gehrig took fourth. Vaughn Zwiefelhofer won the pole vault with a height of 12-feet and was also third in the 110 hurdles and fifth in the long jump. Danielle Latz finished first in the high jump with a height of 5-2 and Grace Anderson finished third.
Jaden Halom finished fourth in the 110 hurdles while Michaelsen and Anderson were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 800. Anderson (400) and Halom (300 hurdles) were fifth in their events as the Bloomer boys scored 76 points, good for fifth place as Cumberland (155) was first.
Kylie Culver and Grace Anderson were second and fifth, respectively, in the 1,600 while Alexa Post was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles and long jump. Abby Iverson was third in the discus while Post and Makaiah Kempe finished fourth and fifth in the 100 and 200 events. Cicely Kiecker tied for fourth in the pole vault and Anderson was fifth in the 800 as the Bloomer girls were fourth in team scoring with 99 points as Hayward (154) earned the top spot.
Boys Tennis
Menomonie 6, Chi-Hi 1
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals earned a singles win in a Big Rivers dual defeat to the Mustangs.
Sean Martin scored a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Jace Gilbertson at No. 1 singles for the Cardinals. Nate Mason and Brody Sorenson were defeated at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively, and the No. 3 doubles team of Ryan Santo and Austin Schultz fell in doubles competition.
Girls Soccer
Eau Claire North 2, Chi-Hi 0
At Dorais Field, the Huskies blanked the Cardinals (4-8-1, 2-7-1) in a Big Rivers battle.
Track and Field
New Auburn's Robey ties for first in pole vault at Webster
At Webster, Triton Robey finished in a tie atop the leaderboard in the pole vault.
Robey was even with Shell Lake's Landon Deneen for first as both had a top height of 10-feet, 6-inches. Robey was also fourth in the long and triple jumps to lead the Trojan boys.
Lauren Allison (1,600-meter run) and Aliya North (triple jump) were third in their respective races and Katie Reimer was fourth in the 800 for the New Auburn girls.