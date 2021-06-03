Thursday Prep Roundup: Makenna Barone throws no-hitter as Cadott softball tops Osseo-Fairchild

Lucas Anderson ran to victory in the 1,600-meter run with a time of four minutes, 47.12 seconds as Anders Michaelsen was second and Gavin Gehrig took fourth. Vaughn Zwiefelhofer won the pole vault with a height of 12-feet and was also third in the 110 hurdles and fifth in the long jump. Danielle Latz finished first in the high jump with a height of 5-2 and Grace Anderson finished third.

Jaden Halom finished fourth in the 110 hurdles while Michaelsen and Anderson were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 800. Anderson (400) and Halom (300 hurdles) were fifth in their events as the Bloomer boys scored 76 points, good for fifth place as Cumberland (155) was first.

Kylie Culver and Grace Anderson were second and fifth, respectively, in the 1,600 while Alexa Post was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles and long jump. Abby Iverson was third in the discus while Post and Makaiah Kempe finished fourth and fifth in the 100 and 200 events. Cicely Kiecker tied for fourth in the pole vault and Anderson was fifth in the 800 as the Bloomer girls were fourth in team scoring with 99 points as Hayward (154) earned the top spot.

Boys Tennis

Menomonie 6, Chi-Hi 1

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals earned a singles win in a Big Rivers dual defeat to the Mustangs.