Thursday Prep Roundup: McDonell girls basketball powers past Eau Claire Regis

Three players finished with at least 13 points as the McDonell girls basketball team earned a 61-39 Western Cloverbelt victory over Eau Claire Regis on Thursday evening at McDonell.

Marly Hughes scored a game-high 18 points to lead the way for the Macks (16-3, 10-2). Lauryn Deetz scored 15 points and Emily Cooper had 13 points as McDonell made 10 3-pointers in the victory.

Makenna Rohrscheib had 13 points for the Ramblers (7-12, 4-8).

Cadott 52, Bloomer 33

At Cadott, the Hornets picked up a Western Cloverbelt win over the Blackhawks.

Elly Eiler finished with a game-high 17 points for the Hornets (17-4, 8-4), followed by 14 points from Lauryn Goettl and eight for Eva Enestvedt.

Abby Iverson and Danielle Latz scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Blackhawks (7-12, 3-8).

Osseo-Fairchild 73, Stanley-Boyd 52

At Stanley, the Western Cloverbelt leading Thunder picked up a win over the Orioles.

Lily Hoel scored 18 points for the Orioles (7-13, 4-7) and Kayte Licht finished with 13 points.

Taylor Gunderson had a big night for Osseo-Fairchild (20-1, 11-1) with 25 points including four 3-pointers.

Boys Basketball

Eau Claire North 52, Chi-Hi 48

At Chi-Hi, the Huskies edged the Cardinals in a Big Rivers battle.

Keion Twyman scored 21 points to lead Chi-Hi (2-16, 2-8) and was joined in double figures by Mason Monarski with 11 points and Christian Crumbaker scoring 10.

Roscoe Rennock led Eau Claire North (9-7, 5-4) with 20 points.

Cornell 74, Lac Courte Oreilles 44

At Cornell, the Chiefs earned their second straight win with a rout over the Eagles.

Dylan Bowe had 25 points for Cornell (4-16) including five of his team's 11 3-pointers. Blake Anders scored 18 points and Bentley Spangler added 12 in the win.

Jess Hanlon led Lac Courte Oreilles (4-12) with 15 points.

Girls Hockey

Central Wisconsin 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0

At Wausau, the Storm blanked the Sabers in a nonconference matchup.

Samantha Federici scored twice for Central Wisconsin (18-3).

Kasandra Herr made 29 saves in net for the Sabers (11-9).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0