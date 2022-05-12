Thursday Prep Roundup: McDonell softball rallies past Osseo-Fairchild

OSSEO — The McDonell softball team scored four runs in the top of the seventh to help to rally past Osseo-Fairchild 8-5 on Thursday afternoon.

Becca Baier was 3-for-5 with a double and three runs batted in and Kait Ortmann added two hits including a double and an RBI for the Macks (10-6, 8-5). Katie Ruf picked up the win in the circle, striking out four while allowing five runs (four earned) in seven innings.

Rhiannon Prudlick drove in three runs for the Thunder (5-9, 5-8).

Cadott 12, Eau Claire Regis 1 (5 inn.)

At Cadott, 10 runs in the third inning helped the Hornets earn a win over the Ramblers.

Eva Enestvedt homered and drove in two, Laken Ryan doubled twice and drove in two and Makenna Barone and Elly Eiler each drove in two runs for the Hornets (8-6, 7-6). Lauryn Goettl threw a pair of scoreless innings to earn the victory in the circle.

Thorp 7, Fall Creek 5

At Thorp, the Cardinals used a five-run fourth inning to help top the Crickets.

Elizabeth Frankewicz finished 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, Izzy Haas had two hits and a run scored, Jolene Windl was 2-for-2 with a run batted in and Trysta Leech drove in two runs for the Cardinals (8-8, 7-6). Leech also scattered 11 hits and two walks across seven innings while striking out two in the win in the circle.

Catrina Cline, Sophie Johnson and Averie Barka had two hits each for the Crickets (17-6, 10-3).

Baseball

Bloomer 10, Thorp 0 (6 inn.)

At Thorp, the Blackhawks blanked the Cardinals.

Keegan Yohnk pitched all six innings for the Blackhawks (14-1, 10-1), striking out 11 while allowing three hits and one walk. Yohnk also drove in two runs at the plate, as did Jack Strand and Connor Crane with Marcus Harelstad having two hits and scoring two runs.

Aiden Rosemeyer was 2-for-3 with a stolen base for the Cardinals (7-5, 6-4).

Cadott 6, Stanley-Boyd 2

At Stanley, the Hornets scored four times in the top of the seventh to help earn their first Western Cloverbelt win of the season.

Warren Bowe had two hits and drove in four runs and Tristan Drier drove in two for the Hornets (2-10, 1-8). Bowe also went the distance on the mound, striking out 12 in the win.

Brett Kroeplin was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two runs batted in and a stolen base and Tyler Reynolds drove in two for the Orioles (3-12, 2-9).

Girls Soccer

Chi-Hi 2, River Falls 2

At Dorais Field, the Cardinals played to a tie against Wildcats.

Ella Gehl and Jada Curtis each scored a goal for the Cardinals (10-2-2, 5-1-2). Lizzy Dallas assisted on one goal and Mallory Colle made 12 saves in net against the Wildcats (11-2-2, 6-0-2).

Wis. Rapids Assumption 7, Regis/McDonell 0

At Eau Claire, the Royals (14-0, 9-0) blanked Regis/McDonell (9-6, 8-2) in a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference contest.

Boys Golf

Chi-Hi ties for seventh at Rice Lake invite

At Rice Lake, the Cardinals tied Hayward for seventh at the Rice Lake Invitational at Turtleback Golf Course.

Chi-Hi and Hayward were even for seventh, each with a 334 while Bloomer took 12th with a 352. Brody Markert and Zach LeMay each shot an 82 to lead the way for the Cardinals, followed by Caden Kolinski at an 83 and Carsten Reeg shooting an 87. Jonah Bleskacek shot an 82 to lead Bloomer with Karsten Bergh and Jake Bleskacek each shooting an 87 and Cael Iverson and Alex Poirier carding 96s.

Eau Claire Memorial finished first as a team with a 287 to best Hudson (309) and River Falls (311) for first and Eau Claire Memorial's William Schlitz shot a 68 to earn medalist honors.

