Thursday Prep Roundup: Mittermeyer, Huss lead McDonell boys basketball past Cadott

Eddie Mittermeyer scored a game-high 22 points and Canan Huss added 20 points as the McDonell boys basketball team topped Cadott 78-42 on Thursday evening in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.

Mittermeyer hit four of his team's six 3-pointers while Jordan Sikora joined Mittermeyer and Huss in double figures with 11 points and Joe Janus scored nine as the Macks (6-6, 4-2) raced out to a 38-15 halftime lead.

Ryan Sonnentag had 13 points and Brodee Burish added eight for the Hornets (4-9, 1-6).

Bloomer 60, Osseo-Fairchild 39

At Bloomer, the Blakhawks doubled up the Thunder in the first half 28-14 on their way to a Western Cloverbelt win.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger led all scorers with 22 points including six 3-pointers and Connor Crane added 11 points for the Blackhawks (5-4, 3-3)

Brody Seefeldt had 12 points for the Thunder (1-9, 1-6).

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Hayward 1

At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Sabers scored in every period of a nonconference win.

Madelyn Hebert, Ashley Slupe and Kinley Laux each scored in the win for the Sabers (8-6) with Laux's third-period goal being her first varsity goal.

Kasandra Herr made 25 saves in net in the win over the Hurricanes (10-6).

Boys Hockey

Hudson 3, Chi-Hi 0

At Hudson, the top-ranked Raiders blanked the Cardinals in a Big Rivers matchup.

Carter Means scored twice and Zach Kochendorfer added a goal in the win for Hudson (11-3, 7-1)

Bridger Fixmer stopped 27 shots in net for the Cardinals (6-7, 4-3).

R/A/M 10, WSFLG 1

At Altoona, Regis/Altoona/McDonell put up a big night on the scoreboard in a nonconference win.

Ben Biskupski led the scoring for R/A/M (3-9-1) with a hat trick while Elijah Schmidt and Evan Gustafson each scored twice. Garrett Burg, Tyler Goodwin and Evan Eckes each added a goal while Gustafson had three assists and Jackson Jones and Brandon Wagner assisted on two goals apiece in the win.

Alex Erickson stopped 28 shots in net.

Wrestling

Cadott wins three at Wittenberg-Birnamwood

At Wittenberg, the Hornets won duals against Bonduel (58-21), Edgar (66-6) and Wittenberg-Birnamwood (58-18).

Brock Nesvacil, Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Sonnentag, Ethan Duck, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels each finished 3-0 on the mat.

C/G/LH's Duellman, Person unbeaten

At Turtle Lake, Troy Duellman and Braeden Person each went unbeaten as Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe fell in duals to Unity (30-9), Turtle Lake/Clayton (36-12) and Bruce (30-12).

Duellman earned two pin wins and a forfeit at 145 pounds while Person won by decision, forfeit and pinfall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0