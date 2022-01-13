Thursday Prep Roundup: Mittermeyer, Huss lead McDonell boys basketball past Cadott

Eddie Mittermeyer scored a game-high 22 points and Canan Huss added 20 points as the McDonell boys basketball team topped Cadott 78-42 on Thursday evening in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Mittermeyer hit four of his team's six 3-pointers while Jordan Sikora joined Mittermeyer and Huss in double figures with 11 points and Joe Janus scored nine as the Macks (6-6, 4-2) raced out to a 38-15 halftime lead.
Ryan Sonnentag had 13 points and Brodee Burish added eight for the Hornets (4-9, 1-6).
Bloomer 60, Osseo-Fairchild 39
At Bloomer, the Blakhawks doubled up the Thunder in the first half 28-14 on their way to a Western Cloverbelt win.
Domanyck Schwarzenberger led all scorers with 22 points including six 3-pointers and Connor Crane added 11 points for the Blackhawks (5-4, 3-3)
Brody Seefeldt had 12 points for the Thunder (1-9, 1-6).
At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Sabers scored in every period of a nonconference win.
Madelyn Hebert, Ashley Slupe and Kinley Laux each scored in the win for the Sabers (8-6) with Laux's third-period goal being her first varsity goal.
Kasandra Herr made 25 saves in net in the win over the Hurricanes (10-6).
Boys Hockey
Hudson 3, Chi-Hi 0
At Hudson, the top-ranked Raiders blanked the Cardinals in a Big Rivers matchup.
Carter Means scored twice and Zach Kochendorfer added a goal in the win for Hudson (11-3, 7-1)
Bridger Fixmer stopped 27 shots in net for the Cardinals (6-7, 4-3).
R/A/M 10, WSFLG 1
At Altoona, Regis/Altoona/McDonell put up a big night on the scoreboard in a nonconference win.
Ben Biskupski led the scoring for R/A/M (3-9-1) with a hat trick while Elijah Schmidt and Evan Gustafson each scored twice. Garrett Burg, Tyler Goodwin and Evan Eckes each added a goal while Gustafson had three assists and Jackson Jones and Brandon Wagner assisted on two goals apiece in the win.
Alex Erickson stopped 28 shots in net.
Wrestling
Cadott wins three at Wittenberg-Birnamwood
At Wittenberg, the Hornets won duals against Bonduel (58-21), Edgar (66-6) and Wittenberg-Birnamwood (58-18).
Brock Nesvacil, Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Sonnentag, Ethan Duck, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels each finished 3-0 on the mat.
C/G/LH's Duellman, Person unbeaten
At Turtle Lake, Troy Duellman and Braeden Person each went unbeaten as Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe fell in duals to Unity (30-9), Turtle Lake/Clayton (36-12) and Bruce (30-12).
Duellman earned two pin wins and a forfeit at 145 pounds while Person won by decision, forfeit and pinfall.
Photos: Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
The Cadott wrestling team defended its home turf on Saturday in crowning five individual champions as a part of a tournament title at the program's home invitational. Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels each won their respective weight class titles.
McDonell junior Canan Huss has made an impact in his first season with the boys basketball team, averaging 16 points per game including a game-winning 3-pointer in Friday's overtime win at Eau Claire Regis.
Connor Crane finished with a game-high 23 points and was one of four Bloomer boys basketball players in double figures as the Blackhawks earned a 73-34 Western Cloverbelt win over Cadott on Friday evening.
The McDonell girls basketball team stayed on the heels of unbeaten Osseo-Fairchild in the Western Cloverbelt title race by earning a 51-36 win over Cadott in a battle of second-place teams Tuesday evening at McDonell. Lauryn Deetz led all scorers with 23 points for the Macks