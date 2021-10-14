Thursday Prep Roundup: River Falls volleyball sweeps Chi-Hi, wins Big Rivers title

RIVER FALLS — A Big Rivers Conference volleyball showdown went River Falls' way on Thursday evening as the Wildcats swept Chi-Hi (23-25, 14-25, 19-25).

The win clinched River Falls its fifth straight Big Rivers title.

Sami Perlberg and Sophie Robinson had 11 kills each for the Cardinals (35-2, 6-1) while Maddy Bauer had a team-high 28 assists. Robinson also had two aces and Ella Hutzler and Perlberg had 12 digs apiece.

Boys Soccer

Chi-Hi 4, Tomah 1

At Dorais Field, the Cardinals picked up a nonconference win over the Timberwolves.

Landon Brunke scored twice in victory for Chi-Hi (7-8-1). Ethan Sarauer and JJ Bowe each added a goal while Jordan Simonson, Brunke and Colby Stoll each had an assist.

Steel Brooke stopped a shot in net for the Cards.

