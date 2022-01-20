Thursday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd girls basketball earns first Western Cloverbelt win by besting Cadott

STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team picked up its first Western Cloverbelt Conference win of the season Thursday and did so at a rival's expense, besting Cadott 63-41.

Lily Hoel and Jessica Hazuga each scored 17 points for the Orioles (4-11, 1-6) and were joined in double figures by 11 points for Leslie Derks and 10 from Emme Felmlee.

Elly Eiler led Cadott (13-3, 6-3) with 15 while Lauryn Goettl added nine as the Orioles jumped out to a 36-23 halftime lead before extending it in the second half.

McDonell 68, Thorp 31

At McDonell, the Macks earned a sizable Western Cloverbelt win over the Cardinals.

Lauryn Deetz scored a game-high 16 points for the Macks (12-2, 7-1). Emily Cooper had 12 points, Marley Hughes added 10 points and Amber Adams scored nine in the victory.

Sydney Wicks had nine points on three 3-pointers for the Cardinals (1-12, 0-7).

Fall Creek 47, Bloomer 41

At Bloomer, the Crickets topped the Blackhawks in a Western Cloverbelt battle.

Abby Iverson scored 10 points for Bloomer (6-7, 3-4).

Tori Martin had a game-high 16 points for the Crickets (10-7, 5-4).

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 7, Rice Lake 3

At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Cardinals scored the final four goals of a Big Rivers win.

Jack Bowe and Trevor Bowe had two goals apiece for the Cardinals (8-7-1, 5-3-0) while Drew Bowe, Owen Krista and Jackson Hoem each added a goal in the win. Mason Johnson, Ben Carlson and Bryer Niblett had two assists each as Chi-Hi broke open what was a 4-3 lead in the third period with four goals less than three minutes apart.

Bridger Fixmer made 18 saves in the win.

Cole Fenske scored twice for the Warriors (9-5-0, 4-5-0).

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Rochester Mayo 1 (OT)

At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Emma-lyn Stephenson scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Sabers.

Stephenson knocked home the winner less than two minutes into the overtime period on the power play with an assist from Ashley Slupe and Emme Bergh. Slupe scored in the second period to tie the game for the Sabers (10-7).

Kasandra Herr stopped six shots in goal in the victory.

Boys Swimming

Eau Claire 122, Chi-Hi 46

At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Cardinals fell to the Alliance in a Big Rivers dual.

Erik Petrowski won the 50-yard freestyle for the Cardinals and finished second in the 100 freestyle, as did the 400 freestyle relay team of Subie Mason, Rowan Rinick, Ryan Beranek and Petrowski.

Wrestling

New Richmond 49, Chi-Hi 20

At Chi-Hi, the Tigers topped the Cardinals in a Big Rivers dual.

David Hughes earned a technical fall victory at 126 pounds and Xander Neal scored a 6-3 decision win while the Cardinals also picked up two forfeit wins.

