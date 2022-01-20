Thursday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd girls basketball earns first Western Cloverbelt win by besting Cadott

At Bloomer, the Crickets topped the Blackhawks in a Western Cloverbelt battle.
Abby Iverson scored 10 points for Bloomer (6-7, 3-4).
Tori Martin had a game-high 16 points for the Crickets (10-7, 5-4).
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 7, Rice Lake 3
At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Cardinals scored the final four goals of a Big Rivers win.
Jack Bowe and Trevor Bowe had two goals apiece for the Cardinals (8-7-1, 5-3-0) while Drew Bowe, Owen Krista and Jackson Hoem each added a goal in the win. Mason Johnson, Ben Carlson and Bryer Niblett had two assists each as Chi-Hi broke open what was a 4-3 lead in the third period with four goals less than three minutes apart.
Bridger Fixmer made 18 saves in the win.
Cole Fenske scored twice for the Warriors (9-5-0, 4-5-0).
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Rochester Mayo 1 (OT)
At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Emma-lyn Stephenson scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Sabers.
Stephenson knocked home the winner less than two minutes into the overtime period on the power play with an assist from Ashley Slupe and Emme Bergh. Slupe scored in the second period to tie the game for the Sabers (10-7).
Kasandra Herr stopped six shots in goal in the victory.
Boys Swimming
Eau Claire 122, Chi-Hi 46
At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Cardinals fell to the Alliance in a Big Rivers dual.
Erik Petrowski won the 50-yard freestyle for the Cardinals and finished second in the 100 freestyle, as did the 400 freestyle relay team of Subie Mason, Rowan Rinick, Ryan Beranek and Petrowski.
Wrestling
New Richmond 49, Chi-Hi 20
At Chi-Hi, the Tigers topped the Cardinals in a Big Rivers dual.
David Hughes earned a technical fall victory at 126 pounds and Xander Neal scored a 6-3 decision win while the Cardinals also picked up two forfeit wins.
Photos: Stanley-Boyd at Cadott girls basketball 12-7-21
The Cadott girls basketball team dealt Osseo-Fairchild its first defeat of the season on Tuesday in a 66-61 Western Cloverbelt Conference triumph. Lauryn Goettl had a game-high 30 points including four 3-pointers in the victory for the Hornets.
David Hughes pinned his way to a championship at 126 pounds on Saturday for the Chi-Hi wrestling team at the program's home invitational. Chi-Hi's Connor Bruhn and Stanley-Boyd's Breckin Burzynski and Troy Trevino each finished second in their respective classes.
The Lake Holcombe boys basketball team outscored Cornell by a 37-29 margin in the second half to pick up a 63-54 East Lakeland Conference victory on Friday evening. Dylan Bowen led the Chieftains with 22 points including six of his team's 3-pointers while Sam Ewer scored a season-high 16 points and Colton Minnick chipped in with 12.
Brooke Lechleitner led all scorers with 20 points while Emma Lechleitner added 13 points and Justine Kane scored 11 as the Lake Holcombe girls basketball team ended a three-game losing streak Friday with a 57-33 win at Cornell.