Thursday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd volleyball sweeps McDonell in Western Cloverbelt showdown

STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd volleyball team earned an impressive Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over McDonell in straight sets on Thursday (26-24, 25-21, 25-22).

Emily Brenner had 16 kills and three aces for the Orioles (11-2, 2-1), followed by 11 kills and three blocks from Lily Hoel. Kayte Licht had seven kills, Leslie Derks had a pair of blocks and Avery Vait and Kaden Drehmel had 21 and 18 assists, respectively.

Marley Hughes and Kait Ortmann tied for the team lead in kills for the Macks (20-5, 1-2) with nine apiece while Hughes added two blocks. Destiny Baughman had 12 digs, six kills and two aces, Lauryn Deetz had 19 diggs and the duo of Abby Bresin and Emily Cooper had 19 and 11 assists, respectively.

Thorp 3, Cadott 0

At Cadott, the Cardinals swept the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt matchup (16-25, 19-25, 21-25).

Olivia GOodman had 10 kills and eight digs while Elly Eiler had 10 kills, six assists and 14 digs for the Hornets.

Cornell 3, Flambeau 2

At Cornell, the Chiefs outlasted the Falcons for an East Lakeland win (18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 15-11).

Michayla Turchen had 18 kills, four blocks and five aces for the Chiefs (9-4, 7-0). Brooke Anderson led the Chiefs with 21 digs while Jayda Turchen had 16 digs and five kills.

Bralee Schroeder and Makya Heatherington had 13 and 12 assists, respectively.

Boys Soccer

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chi-Hi 1

At Eau Claire, the Cardinals fell to the Old Abes in a Big Rivers matchup.

Landon Brunke scored for Chi-Hi (2-6-1, 2-4-0) on a goal assisted by Solomon Mason.

Girls Golf

Stanley-Boyd's Felmlee ties for eighth at CloverCroix Championship

At Lake Hallie Golf Course, Emme Felmlee shot a 96 to tie for eighth place the CloverCroix Conference Championship.

Felmlee finished even with Eau Claire Regis/Altoona's Sydni Yarrington as Regis/Altoona's Elli Anderson shot an 81 to earn medalist honors.

Carly Verbeten shot a 118 and Kylie Weiland finished with a 140 for the Orioles, who played incomplete.

Felmlee finished the regular season as an All-CloverCroix Conference first team selection by virtue of her season-long standings. Anderson was first in the standings and was named the conference's player of the year while Regis/Altoona also won the meet and year team title.

Girls Tennis

Hudson 7, Chi-Hi 0

At Chi-Hi, the Raiders swept the Cardinals in a Big Rivers dual.

No. 4 singles Izzy Runstrom, the No. 1 doubles team of Ally Richardson and Lexxi Sullivan and the No. 2 team of Emma Albert and Georgele Benson each fell in their respective matchups 0-6, 1-6.

