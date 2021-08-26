Thursday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd volleyball sweeps Spencer

STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd volleyball team worked quickly on Thursday evening in securing a straight-set victory over Spencer (25-7, 25-15, 25-13) in nonconference competition.

Emily Brenner led the Orioles (2-0) with eight kills while Lily Hoel added seven kills and four aces.

Kayte Licht had 14 digs and five aces and the duo of Kaden Drehmel and Avery Vait had 13 assists apiece.

Stanley-Boyd is back in action next Thursday at Greenwood.

Girls Golf

Chi-Hi's Trinrud ties for 20th at Rice Lake

At Rice Lake, Sydney Trinrud shot a 93 to tie for 20th place at an invitational at Turtleback Golf Course.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trinrud finished even with Hudson's Olivia Grothaus for the spot to lead the Cardinals. As a team Chi-Hi finished eighth out of 14 teams with a 402 as New Richmond (325) took first with Tomah (333) second.

Addy Seaholm shot a 102, Sarah Chaffee was close behind with a 103 and Marley Sterling carded a 104 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals.

New Richmond's Lanie Veenendall shot a 75 and earned medalist via tiebreaker over Stevens Point's Riley Pechinski.