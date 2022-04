Thursday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd's Becker second in high jump at Wausau West Warrior invite

WAUSAU — Stanley-Boyd junior Teagen Becker finished in second place in the high jump on Thursday evening for the track and field team at the Wausau West Warrior Invitational.

Becker was second to Loyal's Alyssia Zvolena at 4-feet, 10-inches.

Leslie Derks was third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600 while Janelle Schesel finished fourth in the 800. Maralyn Boettcher finished sixth in the long jump and ninth in both the 400 and 200 dashes. Bethany Pilgrim was sixth in the 400.

The 1,600 relay team of Adyson Gustafson, Pilgrim, Addison Mahr and Schesel was ninth while the 1,030 sprint relay team of Felicity Conley, Breielle Thompson, Daisy Dorn and Syleen Seichter was 10th.

Wausau West won the team championship with 110 points and Stanley-Boyd was ninth with 30 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0